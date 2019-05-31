PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is een populair online battle-royalespel. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows via Steam, de Xbox One, Android, iOS en de PlayStation 4. Tweakers heeft alweer behoorlijk wat tijd geleden een preview van de Xbox One-uitgave online gezet, die nog steeds een goede indruk geeft van het spel. PUBG Corp, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, heeft nieuwe versies voor de PlayStation 4, de Xbox One en Windows uitgebracht. De versieaanduiding is vastgezet op Update #29 voor Windows, Update #7 voor de Xbox One en Update #4 voor de PlayStation 4. De aankondigingen zien er zo uit:

PC Update #29 - Patch Notes



Hi everyone,



This update has a lot of exciting additions and balances. Tactical Map Markers have been added for better communication between Squad and Duo teams. We’ve added more spawn kit options in Custom Matches and Camp Jackal as a playable map in War Mode: Conquest. Our largest focus in this patch was rebalancing aspects of Vikendi. Following feedback on our first round of Vikendi rebalancing, we have tweaked the spawn rates to better equip players for long range fights.



In addition to info on the updates, with Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card winding down we’ve got details on how long you have to collect your XP and rewards, so definitely jump in there for the last few weeks and complete as many missions as you can.



We’ve got several new UI improvements and general Quality of Life improvements across the game. You can get all the details on the changes and additions made in Update #29 below.



https://www.pubg.com/2019/05/15/update-29/



Xbox Update #7 - Patch Notes



Hello everyone,



Update #7 is coming to the Live Servers!



This update features the new MP5K, Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, Survival Title System Season 2, Erangel loot balances, rendering optimization, bug fixes, and more.



Read on for all the details of what Update #7 has to offer!



https://www.pubg.com/2019/05/27/xbox-update-7-patch-notes/



PS4 Update #4 - Patch Notes



Hello everyone,



Update #4 is coming to the Live Servers!



This update features the new MP5K, Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, Survival Title System Season 2, Erangel loot balances, rendering optimization, bug fixes, and more.



Read on for all the details of what Update #4 has to offer!



https://www.pubg.com/2019/05/27/ps4-update-4-patch-notes/