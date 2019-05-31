Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PUBG PC update #29 / PS4 update #4 / Xbox update #7

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is een populair online battle-royalespel. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows via Steam, de Xbox One, Android, iOS en de PlayStation 4. Tweakers heeft alweer behoorlijk wat tijd geleden een preview van de Xbox One-uitgave online gezet, die nog steeds een goede indruk geeft van het spel. PUBG Corp, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, heeft nieuwe versies voor de PlayStation 4, de Xbox One en Windows uitgebracht. De versieaanduiding is vastgezet op Update #29 voor Windows, Update #7 voor de Xbox One en Update #4 voor de PlayStation 4. De aankondigingen zien er zo uit:

PC Update #29 - Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

This update has a lot of exciting additions and balances. Tactical Map Markers have been added for better communication between Squad and Duo teams. We’ve added more spawn kit options in Custom Matches and Camp Jackal as a playable map in War Mode: Conquest. Our largest focus in this patch was rebalancing aspects of Vikendi. Following feedback on our first round of Vikendi rebalancing, we have tweaked the spawn rates to better equip players for long range fights.

In addition to info on the updates, with Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card winding down we’ve got details on how long you have to collect your XP and rewards, so definitely jump in there for the last few weeks and complete as many missions as you can.

We’ve got several new UI improvements and general Quality of Life improvements across the game. You can get all the details on the changes and additions made in Update #29 below.

https://www.pubg.com/2019/05/15/update-29/

Xbox Update #7 - Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

Update #7 is coming to the Live Servers!

This update features the new MP5K, Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, Survival Title System Season 2, Erangel loot balances, rendering optimization, bug fixes, and more.

Read on for all the details of what Update #7 has to offer!

https://www.pubg.com/2019/05/27/xbox-update-7-patch-notes/

PS4 Update #4 - Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

Update #4 is coming to the Live Servers!

This update features the new MP5K, Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, Survival Title System Season 2, Erangel loot balances, rendering optimization, bug fixes, and more.

Read on for all the details of what Update #4 has to offer!

https://www.pubg.com/2019/05/27/ps4-update-4-patch-notes/

Versienummer PC update #29 / PS4 update #4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PUBG Corp.
Download http://buy.battlegroundsgame.com/
Licentietype Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-05-2019 08:590

31-05-2019 • 08:59

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: PUBG Corp.

Update-historie

Lees meer

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

vanaf € 13,29

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Games

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 AMD

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True