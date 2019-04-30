Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PUBG 1.0 update 28

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is een populair online battle-royalespel. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows via Steam, de Xbox One, Android, iOS en de PlayStation 4. Tweakers heeft al weer behoorlijk wat tijd geleden een preview van de Xbox One uitgave online gezet, die nog steeds een goede indruk geeft van het spel. PUBG Corp, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, heeft voor de versie op het Windows-platform een update uitgebracht. De versieaanduiding is vastgezet op Update #28. De aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Update #28 - Now Live!
Weapon Mastery, a new batch of Broadcaster Royale skins, loot increase on Erangel and more!

Update #28 brings weapon progression to PUBG in the form of Weapon Mastery, a new batch of Broadcaster Royale skins and the awaited loot increase we promised on Erangel. You can get all of the details on Weapon Mastery in our recent Dev Letter, Introducing: Weapon Mastery.

For more information on what was fixed, tweaked and added, read our detailed Patch Update #28 Notes.

Patch #28 debuts Weapon Mastery to the world. Get complete stats and cool charms for your entire arsenal as you build up your skill level on each of PUBG’s signature guns. You’ll want to dive into Weapon Mastery here to discover all of the ways you can earn medals, charms and, of course, bragging rights.

The much demanded chocoTaco skins are now available as part of Broadcaster Royale Group 6. SHROUD, WackJacky and more also debut new items and cosmetics so you can drop onto the Battlegrounds in style. Read about all of the new Broadcast Royale looks here.

As promised as part of the rebalance of Erangel, there is now a lot more to be looted on the original Battlegrounds map. Jump into the game now to find your gun, gear and your next target.

We can’t wait to hear your feedback! Enjoy the update.
– The PUBG Team

Versienummer 1.0 update 28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PUBG Corp.
Download https://www.pubg.com/2019/04/24/update-28-now-live/
Licentietype Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

30-04-2019 09:22

30-04-2019 • 09:22

Bron: PUBG Corp.

