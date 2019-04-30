Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.5 MR5 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
SFOS 17.5 MR5 Released
Hi XG Community!
We've released SFOS v17.5.5 MR5 for the Sophos XG Firewall. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from your MySophos account. We then make the firmware available via auto-update to a number of customers, which will increase over time.
What's New in XG Firewall v17.5 MR5
APX 120 support for XG Firewall - The APX 120 is a new entry-level, 2x2 MIMO access point. It comes with dual-radio technology and supports 802.11ac Wave 2 for much improved performance over the equivalent AP Series models. With 17.5 MR5, you would be able to manage APX 120 from XG Firewall.
Issues Resolved in SF 17.5 MR5
- NC-42458 [Authentication] CAA error "Username already logged in too many times. Client will try again shortly"
- NC-43413 [Authentication] access_server does not always react to service heartbeats
- NC-43108 [Email] Unable to use a Russian search string in SMTP quarantine search
- NC-40223 [Licensing] Unable to send license sync request after not receiving CSR response
- NC-44226 [Wireless] MAC filtering cannot be configured for a SSID using API