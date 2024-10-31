Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn Firewall met 21.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een software appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloudmarketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

After a very successful Early Access Program with hundreds of participants, we are extremely pleased to announce the availability of Sophos Firewall OS v21. Sophos Firewall v21 bolsters protection and performance, scalability and resiliency, and streamlines management with several quality-of-life enhancements. It’s a free upgrade for all Sophos Firewall customers*, and makes upgrading to our new 2nd Gen XGS Series Desktop models easy. (* Excludes XG and SG Series hardware appliances)

Active Threat Response has been extended with support for third-party threat feeds to enable easier integration with 3 rd party SoC providers, MSPs, industry specific security consortium

party SoC providers, MSPs, industry specific security consortium Now, you can easily add additional vertical or custom threat feeds to the firewall which will monitor and respond in the same automatic way – blocking any activity associated with them – across all security engines and without requiring any additional firewall rules

Synchronized Security’s automated response to active threats is also extended to third-party threat feeds. Firewall presents threat analysis after corelating threat attempts with managed endpoint.

Sophos Firewall v21 includes several enhancements to networking providing improved performance and scalability for many organizations:

Google Workspace integration via LDAP client and Google Chromebook SSO are now supported.

Authentication Enhancements – Performance for burst login handling is improved up to 4x for Radius SSO, STAS, and Synchronized User ID enabling the handling of thousands of simultaneous login requests even in multiple SSO environments (mix of STAS, Radius SSO, and Synchronized User ID).

High-Availability (HA) deployments gain added resilience and more seamless transitions for reduced down-time

IPsec VPN gains improved manageability, configuration and performance

Web protection and performance enhancements

Sophos Firewall v21 includes helpful features first introduced in v20 MR2 that make firewall upgrades to the latest XGS Series easy.

The new Sophos Firewall backup and restore assistant adds flexibility and enables firewall configuration to be easily restored on a different firewall model.

Port Mapping support makes it easier to upgrade to an appliance with a different port configuration

True zero-touch deployment and configuration from Sophos Central

As with every Sophos Firewall release, this version includes quality-of-life enhancements that make day-to-day management easier.