Software-update: Sophos Firewall OS 21.0

Sophos Firewall logo (79 pix)Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn Firewall met 21.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een software appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloudmarketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall v21 is Now Available

After a very successful Early Access Program with hundreds of participants, we are extremely pleased to announce the availability of Sophos Firewall OS v21. Sophos Firewall v21 bolsters protection and performance, scalability and resiliency, and streamlines management with several quality-of-life enhancements. It’s a free upgrade for all Sophos Firewall customers*, and makes upgrading to our new 2nd Gen XGS Series Desktop models easy. (* Excludes XG and SG Series hardware appliances)

Active Threat Response with 3rd Party Threat Feeds:
  • Active Threat Response has been extended with support for third-party threat feeds to enable easier integration with 3rd party SoC providers, MSPs, industry specific security consortium
  • Now, you can easily add additional vertical or custom threat feeds to the firewall which will monitor and respond in the same automatic way – blocking any activity associated with them – across all security engines and without requiring any additional firewall rules
  • Synchronized Security’s automated response to active threats is also extended to third-party threat feeds. Firewall presents threat analysis after corelating threat attempts with managed endpoint.
Enhanced Scalability:

Sophos Firewall v21 includes several enhancements to networking providing improved performance and scalability for many organizations:

  • Google Workspace integration via LDAP client and Google Chromebook SSO are now supported.
  • Authentication Enhancements – Performance for burst login handling is improved up to 4x for Radius SSO, STAS, and Synchronized User ID enabling the handling of thousands of simultaneous login requests even in multiple SSO environments (mix of STAS, Radius SSO, and Synchronized User ID).
  • High-Availability (HA) deployments gain added resilience and more seamless transitions for reduced down-time
  • IPsec VPN gains improved manageability, configuration and performance
  • Web protection and performance enhancements
Seamless upgrades:

Sophos Firewall v21 includes helpful features first introduced in v20 MR2 that make firewall upgrades to the latest XGS Series easy.

  • The new Sophos Firewall backup and restore assistant adds flexibility and enables firewall configuration to be easily restored on a different firewall model.
  • Port Mapping support makes it easier to upgrade to an appliance with a different port configuration
  • True zero-touch deployment and configuration from Sophos Central
Streamlined Management and Quality of Life Enhancements:

As with every Sophos Firewall release, this version includes quality-of-life enhancements that make day-to-day management easier.

  • Let’s Encrypt Certificate Support – A long-requested feature, Let's Encrypt certificate support enables the automatic deployment and renewal of certificates based on certificate signing requests (CSRs). Let’s Encrypt certificates are supported for WAF, SMTP, TLS configuration, hotspot sign-in, the Web Admin console, user portal, captive portal, VPN portal, and SPX portal.
  • Expanded Object Reference - Offers added visibility into network object references (usage) for interfaces, zones, gateways, and SD-WAN profiles. It also supports XML API support to retrieve object reference (usage) counts, offering visibility into unused objects.
  • Static Route Management - Users can clone static routes, turn them on or off, and add descriptions. There’s now a blackhole route option and support for Equal-Cost Multi-Path (ECMP) for load balancing.
  • Multiple user-experience enhancements including the Refreshed Web Admin Console, Improved Control Center with Card Views as well as VPN configuration optimization
And many more!

SilentDecode 31 oktober 2024 23:09
Ik heb dit thuis draaien sinds afgelopen weekend op de gratis licentie die geldig is tot het jaar 2999.

Het is behoorlijk wennen als je jarenlang Sophos UTM bent gewend (want UTM was Duits, SFOS niet). Maar ik heb het nu draaien en het werkt écht goed. Firewall regels zijn overzichtelijk en makkelijk aan te maken/passen. Het is vrij overzichtelijk en spreekt redelijk voor zich.

10Gbit apparatuur is ook gewoon supported met SFOS op je machine.

Aanradertje ten opzichte van de normale PfSense/OPNsense opties.
coolkil @SilentDecode1 november 2024 07:17
Is de config vooral web based of heb je ook een soort Cisco achtige cli config?
SilentDecode @coolkil1 november 2024 11:25
99,999% web. Ik heb tijdens de installatie en configuratie afgelopen weekend, maarliefst 1x de FLI gebruikt om even te kijken of ik naar buiten kon pingen op IP en DNS naam.
coolkil @SilentDecode1 november 2024 12:12
Je brengt het als iets positiefs. Wat het voor velen ook zal zijn maar ik maak momenteel gebruik van vyos (100% cli based) jammer genoeg zijn die hun opensource project een beetje aan het verpesten dus ik ben opzoek naar een alternatief.

Er zijn echter maar weinig die iets soortgelijks bieden.
SilentDecode @coolkil1 november 2024 12:14
Voor velen is het ook positief dat je geen CLI hoeft te gebruiken voor het instellen van een firewall.

Ik ben prima comfy op een CLI, maar dat is met normale Linux, niet met een firewall.

Maargoed, er zijn wel manieren om een normale Linix distro om te bouwen naar een firewall. Het is maar net of je het wil of niet.
coolkil @SilentDecode1 november 2024 13:33
Zeker ben ook niet perse tegen een gui. Het mooiste zou zijn beide
SilentDecode @coolkil1 november 2024 13:34
Wr zit gewoon een Advanced CLI in, dus als je lekker wil typen, dan kan dat gewoon.

Ik ben er niet gedreven in, dus ik doe lekker alles via de webGUI.
simplemouse @coolkil1 november 2024 07:58
Vooral web,
Maar voor troubleshooting kan je soms beter cli gebruiken.

Maar het dagelijkse beheer doe je in web
Mathieu2022 @SilentDecode1 november 2024 08:41
Hoi. Waarom zou je het aanraden boven **Sense? En wat zijn de beperkingen van de gratis versie? Bedankt!
satya @Mathieu20221 november 2024 09:12
De beperking is 6GB Geheugen (ik kom nooit boven de drie) en vier CPU cores die hier ook niets te doen hebben. Ander voordeel is volledige IPS en MDR / XDR faciliteiten, virus scanning voor je mail server, etc etc. Daarnaast heb je vie het Sophos webportal toegang tot de firewall via ZTNA.

https://solipsistic-sysad...w-firewalls-for-home.html
Mathieu2022 @satya1 november 2024 10:07
Klinkt goed en dat zijn voor thuis gebruik idd geen beperkingen die 6gb en 4 cores. Heb het zelf ooit draaiend gehad, maar was volgens mij niet zo blij met de vpn mogelijkheden. Echter is het zo lang geleden dat ik het wel weer eens kan proberen. Had het toen in een proxmox server draaien met 2 nics. Thanks voor de reactie.
Shuriken @Mathieu20221 november 2024 10:23
Als het (niet) goed is zijn de VPN functionaliteiten onveranderd. Dus nog steeds beperkt.
sabe @SilentDecode1 november 2024 08:47
Bedoel je de Sophos Firewall Home?
Shuriken @sabe1 november 2024 10:25
Je kan een licentie aanvragen voor thuis gebruik. In principe dezelfde software zoals die op de hardware of VM draait. Echter de Home licentie heeft beperken qua functionaliteit en zoals hierboven ook al aangegeven gebruikt max. 4 cores en 6GB geheugen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

