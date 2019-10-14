Versie 19 van jAlbum is onlangs uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen op eenvoudige wijze professioneel uitziende html-fotoalbums worden gegenereerd en bewerkt. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen foto's eenvoudig worden aangepast, kan de volgorde worden gewijzigd en kan het uiterlijk van de webpagina worden bepaald. Als alles naar wens is, kan het resultaat via de ingebouwde ftp-client op een webpagina worden geplaatst. Een standaardlicentie kost 49 euro en kan dertig dagen geprobeerd worden. Andere licenties, voor commercieel gebruik of in combinatie met cloudopslag, zijn ook beschikbaar.

News and Updates 30 new trial days for existing users. (This is naturally a free update for everyone who is on a current support and update plan)

Multilingual spell checker integrated in jAlbum's text editing UI controls

New enhanced search bar added to the top-right corner of jAlbum's window. Quickly locate anything: Settings, preferences, projects and even metadata within the current project like titles, comments and keywords.

Updated 3:rd party libraries (JNA, Metadata-extractor and Groovy)

Supporters: The feature search now saves a screenshot of the relevant UI window if SHIFT or ALT is held down as one navigates to the UI setting

Developers: Added timing information to system console window

Now copies any file that's found inside the "res" folder of a project to the "res" folder of the album and not just supported files

Updated bundled skins Tiger, PhotoBlogger and Projector

Translations updated. Thank you dear translators! Bug fixes Strips black borders from appearing on thumbnails from some cameras in Explore view (Nikon and Canon)