Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons Forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.3.5 en 3.4.32 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Symfony 4.3.5 released



Symfony 4.3.5 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes: bug #33742 [Crawler] document $default as string|null (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #32308 [Messenger] DoctrineTransport: ensure auto setup is only done once (@bendavies)

bug #33871 [HttpClient] bugfix exploding values of headers (@michaljusiega)

bug #33834 [Validator] Fix ValidValidator group cascading usage (@fancyweb)

bug #33863 [Routing] gracefully handle docre _root ini setting (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33846 [Cache] give 100ms before starting the expiration countdown (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33853 [HttpClient] fix "n _proxy" option ignored in NativeHttpClient (@Harry-Dunne)

bug #33841 [VarDumper] fix dumping uninitialized SplFileInfo (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33842 [Cache] fix logger usage in CacheTrait::doGet() (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33835 [Workflow] Fixed BC break on WorkflowInterface (@lyrixx)

bug #33799 [Security]: Don't let falsy usernames slip through impersonation (@j4nr6n)

bug #33814 [HttpFoundation] Check if data passed to SessionBagProxy::initialize is an array (@mynameisbogdan)

bug #33744 [DI] Add CSV env var processor tests / support PHP 7.4 (@ro0NL)

bug #33805 [FrameworkBundle] Fix wrong returned status code in ConfigDebugCommand (@jschaedl)

bug #33781 [AnnotationCacheWarmer] add RedirectController to annotation cache (@jenschude)

bug #33777 Fix the :only-of-type pseudo class selector (@jakzal)

bug #32051 [Serializer] Add CsvEncoder tests for PHP 7.4 (@ro0NL)

feature #33776 Copy phpunit.xsd to a predictable path (@julienfalque)

bug #33759 [Security/Http] fix parsing X509 emailAddress (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33733 [Serializer] fix denormalization of string-arrays with only one element (@mkrauser)

bug #33754 [Cache] fix known tag versions ttl check (@SwenVanZanten)

bug #33646 [HttpFoundation] allow additinal characters in not raw cookies (@marie)

bug #33748 [Console] Do not include hidden commands in suggested alternatives (@m-vo)

bug #33625 [DependencyInjection] Fix wrong exception when service is synthetic (@k0d3r1s)

bug #32979 [Messenger] return empty envelopes when RetryableException occurs (@surikman)

bug #32522 [Validator] Accept underscores in the URL validator, as the URL will load (@battye)

bug #32437 Fix toolbar load when GET params are present in _wdt" route (@Molkobain)

bug #32925 [Translation] Collect original locale in case of fallback translation (@digilist)

bug #33691 [HttpClient] fix race condition when reading response with informational status (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33727 [HttpClient] workaround bad Content-Length sent by old libcurl (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #31198 [FrameworkBundle] Fix framework bundle lock configuration not working as expected (@HypeMC)

bug #33719 [Cache] dont override native Memcached options (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33703 [Cache] fail gracefully when locking is not supported (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33713 Fix exceptions (PDOException) error code type (@fruty)

bug #32335 [Form] Names for buttons should start with lowercase (@mcfedr)

bug #33706 [Mailer][Messenger] ensure legacy event dispatcher compatibility (@xabbuh)

bug #33688 Add missing ro _attr option to FormType (@mcsky)

bug #33693 [Security] use LegacyEventDispatcherProxy (@dmaicher)

bug #33675 [PhpUnit] Fix usleep mock return value (@fabpot)

bug #33652 [Cache] skip igbinary on PHP 7.4.0 (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33643 [HttpClient] fix throwing HTTP exceptions when the 1st chunk is emitted (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33618 fix tests depending on other components' tests (@xabbuh)

bug #33626 [PropertyInfo] ensure compatibility with type resolver 0.5 (@xabbuh)

bug #33620 [Twig] Fix Twig config extra keys (@fabpot)

bug #33600 [Messenger] Fix exception message of failed message is dropped on retry (@tienvx)

bug #33601 [HttpClient] Add default value for Accept header (@numerogeek)

bug #33340 [Finder] Adjust regex to correctly match comments in gitignore contents (@Jeroeny)

bug #33588 [PropertyInfo] ensure compatibility with type resolver 0.5 (@xabbuh)

bug #33575 [WebProfilerBundle] Fix time panel legend buttons (@fancyweb)

bug #33571 [Inflector] add support 'see' to 'ee' for singularize 'fees' to 'fee' (@maxhelias)

bug #32763 [Console] Get dimensions from stty on windows if possible (@rtek)

bug #33570 Fixed cache pools affecting each other due to an overwritten seed variable (@roed)

bug #33517 [Yaml] properly catch legacy tag syntax usages (@xabbuh)

bug #33546 [DependencyInjection] Accept existing interfaces as valid named args (@fancyweb)

bug #33547 [HttpClient] Re-enable Server Push support (@dunglas)

bug #33521 Fixed incompatibility between ServiceSubscriberTrait and classes with protected $container property (@a-menshchikov)

bug #33518 [Yaml] don't dump a scalar tag value on its own line (@xabbuh)

bug #33505 [HttpClient] fallbackto CURLMOP _MAXCONNECTS when CURLMOP _MA _HOS _CONNECTIONS is not available (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #32818 [HttpKernel] Fix getFileLinkFormat() to avoid returning the wrong URL in Profiler (@Arman-Hosseini)

bug #33487 [HttpKernel] Fix Apache mo _expires Session Cache-Control issue (@pbowyer)

bug #33469 [FrameworkBundle] Fixed suggested package for missing server:dump command (@lyrixx)

bug #31964 [Router] routing cache crash when using generato _class (@dFayet)

bug #33481 [Messenger] fix empty amqp body returned as false (@Tobion)

bug #33387 [Mailer] maintain sender/recipient name in SMTP envelopes (@xabbuh)

bug #33449 Fix gmail relay (@Beno!t POLASZEK)

bug #33391 [HttpClient] fix support for 103 Early Hints and other informational status codes (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33444 [HttpClient] improve handling of HTTP/2 PUSH, disable it by default (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33435 [Validator] Only handle numeric values in DivisibleBy (@fancyweb)

bug #33437 Fix #33427 (@sylfabre)

bug #33439 [Validator] Sync string to date behavior and throw a better exception (@fancyweb)

bug #33436 [DI] fix support for "!tagge _locator foo" (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #32903 [PHPUnit Bridge] Avoid registering listener twice (@alexpott)

bug #33432 [Mailer] Fix Mailgun support when a response is not JSON as expected (@fabpot)

bug #33402 [Finder] Prevent unintentional file locks in Windows (@jspringe)

bug #33376 [Mailer] Remove the default dispatcher in AbstractTransport (@fabpot)

bug #33357 [FrameworkBundle] Fix about command not showing .env vars (@brentybh)

bug #33396 Fix #33395 PHP 5.3 compatibility (@kylekatarnls)

bug #33363 [Routing] fix static route reordering when a previous dynamic route conflicts (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33385 [Console] allow Command::getName() to return null (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33353 Return null as Expire header if it was set to null (@danrot)

bug #33382 [ProxyManager] remove ProxiedMethodReturnExpression polyfill (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33377 [Yaml] fix dumping not inlined scalar tag values (@xabbuh) Symfony 3.4.32 released



