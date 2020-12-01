Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons Forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 5.2 uitgebracht en dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht::
Here is a list of the most important changes:
- feature #39213 [Security] [DX] Automatically add PasswordUpgradeBadge + default support() impl in AbstractFormLoginAuthenticator
- bug #39166 [Messenger] Fix mssql compatibility for doctrine transport.
- bug #39210 [DoctrineBridge] Fix form EntityType with filter on UID
- bug #39211 [HttpClient] fix binding to network interfaces
- bug #39129 [DependencyInjection] Fix circular in DI with lazy + byContruct loop
- feature #39153 [Security] Automatically register custom authenticator as entr _point (if supported)
- bug #39068 [DependencyInjection][Translator] Silent deprecation triggered by libxm _disabl _entit _loader
- bug #39119 [Form] prevent duplicated error message for file upload limits
- bug #39099 [Form] ignore the pattern attribute for textareas
- feature #39118 [DoctrineBridge] Require doctrine/persistence 2
- feature #39128 [HttpFoundation] Deprecate BinaryFileResponse::create()
- bug #39154 [Yaml] fix lexing strings containing escaped quotation characters
- bug #39187 [Security] Support for SwitchUserToken instances serialized with 4.4/5.1
- bug #39180 [Serializer] Fix denormalizing scalar with UnwrappingDenormalizer
- bug #38597 [PhpUnitBridge] Fix qualification of deprecations triggered by the debug class loader
- bug #39160 [Console] Use a partial buffer in SymfonyStyle
- bug #39168 [Console] Fix console closing tag
- bug #39155 [VarDumper] fix casting resources turned into objects on PHP 8
- bug #39131 [Cache] Fix CI because of Couchbase version
- bug #39115 [HttpClient] don’t fallback to HTTP/1.1 when HTTP/2 streams break
- bug #33763 [Yaml] fix lexing nested sequences/mappings