Software-update: Symfony 4.3.8 / 4.2.12 / 3.4.35 / 2.8.52

Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons Forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.3.8, 4.2.12, 3.4.35 en 2.8.52 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

Symfony 4.3.8 released

Symfony 4.3.8 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes:
  • bug #34344 [Console] Constant STDOUT might be undefined (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18886 [SecurityCore] throw AccessDeniedException when switch user fails (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18888 [Mime] fix guessing mime-types of files with leading dash (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-11325 [VarExporter] fix exporting some strings (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18889 [Cache] forbid serializing AbstractAdapter and TagAwareAdapter instances (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18888 [HttpFoundation] fix guessing mime-types of files with leading dash (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18887 [HttpKernel] Use constant time comparison in UriSigner (@stof)
Symfony 4.2.12 released

Symfony 4.2.12 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes:
  • security #cve-2019-18886 [SecurityCore] throw AccessDeniedException when switch user fails (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18889 [Cache] forbid serializing AbstractAdapter and TagAwareAdapter instances (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-11325 [VarExporter] fix exporting some strings (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18888 [HttpFoundation] fix guessing mime-types of files with leading dash (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18887 [HttpKernel] Use constant time comparison in UriSigner (@stof)
Symfony 3.4.35 released

Symfony 3.4.35 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes:
  • bug #34344 [Console] Constant STDOUT might be undefined (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18889 [Cache] forbid serializing AbstractAdapter and TagAwareAdapter instances (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18888 [HttpFoundation] fix guessing mime-types of files with leading dash (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18887 [HttpKernel] Use constant time comparison in UriSigner (@stof)
Symfony 2.8.52 released

Symfony 2.8.52 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes:
  • security #cve-2019-18888 [HttpFoundation] fix guessing mime-types of files with leading dash (@nicolas-grekas)
  • security #cve-2019-18887 [HttpKernel] Use constant time comparison in UriSigner (@stof)
Versienummer 4.3.8 / 4.2.12 / 3.4.35 / 2.8.
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Symfony
Download https://symfony.com/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 14-11-2019 09:15
0 • submitter: henkiskaal

14-11-2019 • 09:15

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: henkiskaal

Bron: Symfony

Update-historie

