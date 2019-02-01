Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.1.11 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Symfony 4.1.11 released
Symfony 4.1.11 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes:
Want to upgrade to this new release? Fortunately, because Symfony protects backwards-compatibility very closely, this should be quite easy. Read our upgrade documentation to learn more.
- bug #30013 [Routing] dont redirect routes with greedy trailing vars with no explicit slash
- bug #30006 [Security] don't do nested calls to serialize()
- bug #30007 [FrameworkBundle] Support use of hyphen in asset package name
- bug #29764 [HttpFoundation] Check file exists before unlink
- bug #29783 [HttpFoundation] MemcachedSessionHandler::close() must close connection
- bug #29844 [Console] Fixed #29835: ConfirmationQuestion with default true for answer '0'
- bug #29869 [Debug][ErrorHandler] Preserve our error handler when a logger sets another one
- bug #29926 [Form] Changed UrlType input type to text when defaul _protocol is not null
- bug #29961 [Translation] Concatenated translation messages
- bug #29920 [Debug][DebugClassLoader] Match more cases for final, deprecated and internal classes / methods extends
- bug #29863 [Security] Do not mix passwor _() API with libsodium one
- bug #29894 [DependencyInjection] the string "0" is a valid service identifier
- bug #29885 Update MimeType extensions
- bug #29875 [TwigBridge] fix compatibility with Twig >= 2.6.1
- bug #29873 [Debug] remove return type hint for PHP 5 compatibility
- bug #29837 Fix SwiftMailerHandler to support Monolog's latest reset functionality
- bug #29853 Revert "bug #29597 [DI] fix reporting bindings on overriden services as unused"
- bug #29833 [DebugClassLoader] expose proxyfied findFile() method