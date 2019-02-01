Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.1.11 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Symfony 4.1.11 released



Symfony 4.1.11 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes: bug #30013 [Routing] dont redirect routes with greedy trailing vars with no explicit slash

bug #30006 [Security] don't do nested calls to serialize()

bug #30007 [FrameworkBundle] Support use of hyphen in asset package name

bug #29764 [HttpFoundation] Check file exists before unlink

bug #29783 [HttpFoundation] MemcachedSessionHandler::close() must close connection

bug #29844 [Console] Fixed #29835: ConfirmationQuestion with default true for answer '0'

bug #29869 [Debug][ErrorHandler] Preserve our error handler when a logger sets another one

bug #29926 [Form] Changed UrlType input type to text when defaul _protocol is not null

bug #29961 [Translation] Concatenated translation messages

bug #29920 [Debug][DebugClassLoader] Match more cases for final, deprecated and internal classes / methods extends

bug #29863 [Security] Do not mix passwor _() API with libsodium one

bug #29894 [DependencyInjection] the string "0" is a valid service identifier

bug #29885 Update MimeType extensions

bug #29875 [TwigBridge] fix compatibility with Twig >= 2.6.1

bug #29873 [Debug] remove return type hint for PHP 5 compatibility

bug #29837 Fix SwiftMailerHandler to support Monolog's latest reset functionality

bug #29853 Revert "bug #29597 [DI] fix reporting bindings on overriden services as unused"

bug #29833 [DebugClassLoader] expose proxyfied findFile() method Want to upgrade to this new release? Fortunately, because Symfony protects backwards-compatibility very closely, this should be quite easy. Read our upgrade documentation to learn more.