Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons Forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben even voor de paasdagen versies 5.0.7, 4.4.7 en 3.4.39 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

Symfony 5.0.7 released



Symfony 5.0.7 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes: security #cve-2020-5255 [HttpFoundation] Do not set the default Content-Type based on the Accept header (@yceruto)

security #cve-2020-5275 [Security] Fix acces _control behavior with unanimous decision strategy (@chalasr)

bug #36262 [DI] fix generating TypedReference from PriorityTaggedServiceTrait (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #36252 [Security/Http] Allow setting cookie security settings for delet _cookies (@wouterj)

bug #36261 [FrameworkBundle] revert to legacy wiring of the session when circular refs are detected (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #36259 [DomCrawler] Fix BC break in assertions breaking Panther (@dunglas)

bug #36181 [BrowserKit] fixed missing post request parameters in file uploads (@codebay)

bug #36216 [Validator] Assert Valid with many groups (@phucwan91)

bug #36222 [Console] Fix OutputStream for PHP 7.4 (@guillbdx)



Symfony 3.4.39 released



Symfony 3.4.39 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes: bug #36216 [Validator] Assert Valid with many groups (@phucwan91)

bug #36222 [Console] Fix OutputStream for PHP 7.4 (@guillbdx)

bug #36175 [Security/Http] Remember me: allow to set the samesite cookie flag (@dunglas)

bug #36173 [Http Foundation] Fix clear cookie samesite (@guillbdx)

bug #36176 [Security] Check if firewall is stateless before checking for session/previous session (@koenreiniers)

bug #36149 [Form] Support customized intl php.ini settings (@jorrit)

bug #36172 [Debug] fix for PHP 7.3.16+/7.4.4+ (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #36141 Prevent warning in pro _open() (@BenMorel)

bug #36121 [VarDumper] fix side-effect by not using m _rand() (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #36073 [PropertyAccess][DX] Improved errors when reading uninitialized properties (@HeahDude)

bug #36063 [FrameworkBundle] start session on flashbag injection (@William Arslett)

bug #36020 [Form] ignore microseconds submitted by Edge (@xabbuh)

bug #36041 fix import from config file using type: glob (@Tobion)

bug #35987 [DoctrineBridge][DoctrineExtractor] Fix wrong guessed type for "json" type (@fancyweb)

bug #35938 [Form] Handle false as empty value on expanded choices (@fancyweb)

bug #36004 [Yaml] fix dumping strings containing CRs (@xabbuh)

bug #35982 [DI] Fix XmlFileLoader bad error message (@przemyslaw-bogusz)

bug #35937 Revert "bug symfony#28179 [DomCrawler] Skip disabled fields processing in Form" (@dmaicher)

bug #35910 [SecurityBundle] Minor fixes in configuration tree builder (@HeahDude)