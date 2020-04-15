Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.14.2 en 1.13.10 vrijgegeven met de volgende aanpassingen:

go1.14.1 includes fixes to the go command, tools, and the runtime.

go1.14.2 includes fixes to cgo, the go command, the runtime, os/exec, and testing packages.



go1.13.7 includes two security fixes to the crypto/x509 package.

go1.13.8 includes fixes to the runtime, the crypto/x509, and net/http packages.

go1.13.9 includes fixes to the go command, tools, the runtime, the toolchain, and the crypto/cypher package.

go1.13.10 includes fixes to the go command, the runtime, os/exec, and time packages.