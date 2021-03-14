Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.16.2 en 1.15.10 vrijgegeven met de volgende aanpassingen:
go1.16.2 includes fixes to cgo, the compiler, linker, the go command, and the syscall and time packages.
go1.15.10 includes fixes to the compiler, the go command, and the net/http, os, syscall, and time packages.
- cmd/go: mod tidy should ignore missing standard library packages
- cmd/go: improve error message when outside a module from "working directory is not part of a module"
- cmd/go: warning message when getting a retracted module version is missing a trailing newline
- runtime: marked free object in span
- cmd/go: "malformed import path" in Go 1.16 for packages with path elements containing a leading dot
- cmd/link: runtime crash, unexpected fault address 0xffffffffffffffff, h2_bundle.go, when using plugin
- time: LoadLocationFromTZData with slim tzdata uses incorrect zone
- syscall & x/sys/windows: buffer overflow in GetQueuedCompletionStatus
- cmd/go: 'go mod edit -exclude' erroneously rejects '+incompatible' versions
- cmd/go: malformed module path with retract v2+
- cmd/compile: ICE on deferred call to syscall.LazyDLL.Call
- x/tools/go/analysis, syscall: ptrace redeclared in this block
- cmd/compile: Compiler regression in Go 1.16 - internal compiler error: child dcl collision on symbol
- doc: Broken image in readme
- cmd/compile: internal compiler error: Value live at entry. It shouldn't be.
- runtime/cgo: cannot build with -Wsign-compare
- net/http: ServeContent()/ServeFile() doesn't return expected response when WriteTimeout happens
- os: copy_file_range system call fails on some file systems
- net/http: Transport race condition by Content-Length == 0 response
- cmd/compile: miscompilation of some arithmetic and conditionals on arm