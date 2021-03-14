Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.16.2 en 1.15.10 vrijgegeven met de volgende aanpassingen:

go1.16.2 includes fixes to cgo, the compiler, linker, the go command, and the syscall and time packages. cmd/go: mod tidy should ignore missing standard library packages

cmd/go: improve error message when outside a module from "working directory is not part of a module"

cmd/go: warning message when getting a retracted module version is missing a trailing newline

runtime: marked free object in span

cmd/go: "malformed import path" in Go 1.16 for packages with path elements containing a leading dot

cmd/link: runtime crash, unexpected fault address 0xffffffffffffffff, h2_bundle.go, when using plugin

time: LoadLocationFromTZData with slim tzdata uses incorrect zone

syscall & x/sys/windows: buffer overflow in GetQueuedCompletionStatus

cmd/go: 'go mod edit -exclude' erroneously rejects '+incompatible' versions

cmd/go: malformed module path with retract v2+

cmd/compile: ICE on deferred call to syscall.LazyDLL.Call

x/tools/go/analysis, syscall: ptrace redeclared in this block

cmd/compile: Compiler regression in Go 1.16 - internal compiler error: child dcl collision on symbol

doc: Broken image in readme

cmd/compile: internal compiler error: Value live at entry. It shouldn't be.

go1.15.10 includes fixes to the compiler, the go command, and the net/http, os, syscall, and time packages.

net/http: ServeContent()/ServeFile() doesn't return expected response when WriteTimeout happens

os: copy_file_range system call fails on some file systems

net/http: Transport race condition by Content-Length == 0 response

cmd/compile: miscompilation of some arithmetic and conditionals on arm