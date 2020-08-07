Software-update: Go 1.14.7 / 1.13.15

Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.14.7 en 1.13.15 vrijgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

[security] Go 1.14.7 and Go 1.13.15 are released

Hi gophers,

We have just released Go 1.14.7 and Go 1.13.15 to address a recently reported security issue. We recommend that all users update to one of these releases (if you’re not sure which, choose Go 1.14.7).
  • encoding/binary: ReadUvarint and ReadVarint can read an unlimited number of bytes from invalid inputs
    Certain invalid inputs to ReadUvarint or ReadVarint could cause those functions to read an unlimited number of bytes from the ByteReader argument before returning an error. This could lead to processing more input than expected when the caller is reading directly from a network and depends on ReadUvarint and ReadVarint only consuming a small, bounded number of bytes, even from invalid inputs.
    With the update, ReadUvarint and ReadVarint now always return after consuming a bounded number of bytes (specifically, MaxVarintLen64, which is 10). The result being returned has not changed; the functions merely detect and return some errors without reading as much input.
    Thanks to Diederik Loerakker, Jonny Rhea, Raúl Kripalani, and Preston Van Loon for reporting this issue.
    This issue is CVE-2020-16845 and Go issue golang.org/issue/40618.
The upcoming Go 1.15rc2 release will also include the fix above.

Downloads are available at https://golang.org/dl for all supported platforms.

Thank you,
Katie and Filippo on behalf of the Go team
Versienummer 1.14.7 / 1.13.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website The Go Programming Language
Download https://golang.org/dl
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-08-2020 10:153

Update-historie

24-10 Go 1.17.2 / 1.16.9 0
03-'21 Go 1.16.2 / 1.15.10 0
02-'21 Go 1.16 3
02-'21 Go 1.15.8 / 1.14.15 0
11-'20 Go 1.15.5 / 1.14.12 9
11-'20 Go 1.15.4 / 1.14.11 5
08-'20 Go 1.15 0
08-'20 Go 1.14.7 / 1.13.15 3
06-'20 Go 1.14.4 / 1.13.12 14
04-'20 Go 1.14.2 / 1.13.10 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Go (programmeertaal)

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Htbaa
7 augustus 2020 10:23
Gisteren net de upgrade gemaakt van Go 1.8 o.i.d. naar Go 1.14.6, en nu staat de update alweer klaar. Had ik beter een dagje kunnen wachten :-).

Reden van de upgrade was om wat code om te kunnen zetten naar Go Modules. Ik gebruik Go niet heel veel, maar heb er wel een paar tools mee geschreven die ik dagelijks gebruik. Dependencies was toch altijd wel een dingetje i.v.m. het handmatig runnen van go get, maar dat lijkt nu verleden tijd.
0hackwar
@Htbaa8 augustus 2020 08:21
En je kunt nu ook buiten je go workspace projecten maken. Modules zijn nu default ingeschakeld. Sinds go 1.11 is er veel verbeterd.
0Htbaa
@hackwar8 augustus 2020 10:46
Ja dat vind ik nu dus wel heel fijn werken dat je buiten de workspace aan projecten kunt werken. Voorheen altijd eerst een aparte GOPATH opzetten. Fijn dat dit niet meer nodig is.

En ik verbaas me nog altijd over de snelheid waarmee Go compileert!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee