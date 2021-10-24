Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft eerder deze maand Go versies 1.17.2 en 1.16.9 vrijgegeven met de volgende aanpassingen:

go1.17.2 includes a security fix to the linker and misc/wasm directory, as well as bug fixes to the compiler, the runtime, the go command, and to the time and text/template packages. security: fix CVE-2021-38297

cmd/compile: unsafe.Add bug when adding uint8 value to a pointer

text/template: should t.init() be executed before t.muTmpl.Lock() in AddParseTree() method?

time: output does not respect comma as millisecond separator

time: timer reset sometimes ignored, causing delayed ticks

cmd/go: mod tidy -go=1.17 should move indirect dependencies to the second require part go1.16.9 includes a security fix to the linker and misc/wasm directory, as well as bug fixes to the runtime and to the text/template package. security: fix CVE-2021-38297

text/template: should t.init() be executed before t.muTmpl.Lock() in AddParseTree() method?

time: timer reset sometimes ignored, causing delayed ticks