Software-update: Go 1.17.2 / 1.16.9

Go logo (79 pix)Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft eerder deze maand Go versies 1.17.2 en 1.16.9 vrijgegeven met de volgende aanpassingen:

go1.17.2 includes a security fix to the linker and misc/wasm directory, as well as bug fixes to the compiler, the runtime, the go command, and to the time and text/template packages.
  • security: fix CVE-2021-38297
  • cmd/compile: unsafe.Add bug when adding uint8 value to a pointer
  • text/template: should t.init() be executed before t.muTmpl.Lock() in AddParseTree() method?
  • time: output does not respect comma as millisecond separator
  • time: timer reset sometimes ignored, causing delayed ticks
  • cmd/go: mod tidy -go=1.17 should move indirect dependencies to the second require part
go1.16.9 includes a security fix to the linker and misc/wasm directory, as well as bug fixes to the runtime and to the text/template package.
  • security: fix CVE-2021-38297
  • text/template: should t.init() be executed before t.muTmpl.Lock() in AddParseTree() method?
  • time: timer reset sometimes ignored, causing delayed ticks
Versienummer 1.17.2 / 1.16.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website The Go Programming Language
Download https://golang.org/dl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

