Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versie 1.16 vrijgegeven met de volgende beknopte aankondiging:

Go 1.16 is released



Hello gophers,



To find out what has changed in Go 1.16, read the release notes:

https://golang.org/doc/go1.16



You can download binary and source distributions from our download page:

https://golang.org/dl/



If you have Go installed already, an easy way to try go1.16 is by using the go command:

$ go get golang.org/dl/go1.16

$ go1.16 download



To compile from source using a Git clone, update to the release with "git checkout go1.16" and build as usual.



Thanks to everyone who contributed to the release!



Cheers,

Alex and Dmitri for the Go Team