Software-update: Go 1.16

Go logo (79 pix)Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versie 1.16 vrijgegeven met de volgende beknopte aankondiging:

Go 1.16 is released

Hello gophers,

We just released Go 1.16

To find out what has changed in Go 1.16, read the release notes:
https://golang.org/doc/go1.16

You can download binary and source distributions from our download page:
https://golang.org/dl/

If you have Go installed already, an easy way to try go1.16 is by using the go command:
$ go get golang.org/dl/go1.16
$ go1.16 download

To compile from source using a Git clone, update to the release with "git checkout go1.16" and build as usual.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to the release!

Cheers,
Alex and Dmitri for the Go Team
Versienummer 1.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website The Go Programming Language
Download https://golang.org/dl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

24-10 Go 1.17.2 / 1.16.9 0
03-'21 Go 1.16.2 / 1.15.10 0
02-'21 Go 1.16 3
02-'21 Go 1.15.8 / 1.14.15 0
11-'20 Go 1.15.5 / 1.14.12 9
11-'20 Go 1.15.4 / 1.14.11 5
08-'20 Go 1.15 0
08-'20 Go 1.14.7 / 1.13.15 3
06-'20 Go 1.14.4 / 1.13.12 14
04-'20 Go 1.14.2 / 1.13.10 1
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

+1P1nGu1n
17 februari 2021 08:36
Ander Go-gerelateerd nieuws: een week geleden is besloten dat Go eindelijk generics gaat implementeren _/-\o_

https://github.com/golang...51#issuecomment-776944155

[Reactie gewijzigd door P1nGu1n op 17 februari 2021 09:58]

0rbr320
@P1nGu1n17 februari 2021 09:57
Kan je dit ELI5-en voor de non-developers zoals ik? Het klinkt namelijk interessant, maar ik heb eigenlijk geen idee wat het is/doet/kan.

PS.: ik zou je zin nog een keer nalezen, je hebt een "gaat" teveel ;)
+1Robtimus
17 februari 2021 10:36
Voor wie nog legacy non-module projecten moet onderhouden: GO111MODULE default sinds versie 1.16 naar "on". Als je dus errors krijgt dat packages niet bestaan o.i.d., dan moet je deze op "auto" zetten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

