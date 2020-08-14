Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Go 1.15

Go logo (79 pix) Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft enkele dagen geleden Go versie 1.15 vrijgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

Go 1.15 is released

Today the Go team is very happy to announce the release of Go 1.15. You can get it from the download page.

Some of the highlights include:

For the complete list of changes and more information about the improvements above, see the Go 1.15 release notes.

We want to thank everyone who contributed to this release by writing code, filing bugs, providing feedback, and/or testing the beta and release candidates. Your contributions and diligence helped to ensure that Go 1.15 is as stable as possible. That said, if you notice any problems, please file an issue.

Go

Versienummer 1.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website The Go Programming Language
Download https://golang.org/dl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-08-2020 15:44
submitter: Solopher

14-08-2020

Bron: The Go Programming Language

Go (programmeertaal)

