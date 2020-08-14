Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.48.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.48 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:

July 2020 (version 1.48)

Welcome to the July 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.48
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-08-2020 • 15:33
9

14-08-2020 • 15:33

Bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code

Reacties (9)

0zork
14 augustus 2020 15:39
Alternatief:

VSCodium
Free/Libre Open Source Software Binaries of VSCode

VSCodium is a community-driven, freely-licensed binary distribution of Microsoft’s editor VSCode
+2ppl
@zork14 augustus 2020 16:11
Visual Studio Code is een geavanceerde code editor en daarvan zijn er wel heel veel alternatieven. Vim en emacs zijn dan nog wel de bekendsten en oudsten daarvan. Dit soort reacties kun je dan ook onder praktisch ieder bericht onder Downloads zetten waar het een applicatie betreft waarmee je code kunt kloppen. Het is volledig onzinnig en ook zeker niet de plek. Daarvoor heb je websites als alternativeto.

Voor de rest is er ook echt 0,0 onderbouwing waarom VSCodium een alternatief is. Voor wie dat wil weten kan beter even terugzoeken in oude downloadberichten van Visual Studio Code. Dan zie je ook meteen hoe vaak het inmiddels al niet als alternatief is afgeschoten. Het lost een probleem op die je met Visual Studio Code in de instellingen ook al kunt oplossen.

Meer on topic: de vorige release (1.47) heeft een wijziging gebracht aan de layout van het SCM deel in de sidebar. Heb je een workspace met meerdere projecten die onder SCM zijn dan kon de nieuwe layout nogal onoverzichtelijk zijn. Helaas is dat met deze versie (1.48) nog steeds zo. Het helpt al wat door de "Tree Indent" in de instellingen te verdubbelen (van 8 naar 16) zodat je net iets meer onderscheid hebt. Nadeel is wel dat dit ook van invloed is op de file tree in Explorer (in de sidebar).

De settings sync is nu eindelijk ook beschikbaar in de stable (als preview dus nog steeds beta) maar je hebt er wel een Microsoft of Github account voor nodig. Aan de documentatie te zien kan het meer dan de huidige settings sync extension. Misschien toch maar eens mee gaan spelen.
+1Loller1
@ppl14 augustus 2020 16:29
De settings sync is nu eindelijk ook beschikbaar in de stable (als preview dus nog steeds beta) maar je hebt er wel een Microsoft of Github account voor nodig. Aan de documentatie te zien kan het meer dan de huidige settings sync extension. Misschien toch maar eens mee gaan spelen.
Voor zover ik weet kan Settings Sync omgaan met welke provider maar ook, ze moeten het alleen ondersteunen en dan toevoegen via een VSCode extentie.
+1ppl
@Loller114 augustus 2020 17:45
Dat is uiteindelijk wel de bedoeling maar zo ver zijn ze nog niet. Wat in deze versie zit is een preview. Je kunt het gebruiken maar dan wel volledig op eigen risico. Voor nu kun je alleen Github en Microsoft accounts gebruiken. Dat die twee als eerste zijn is niet zo raar want het gaat om Microsofts eigen spul.

Uit de documentatie:
What types of accounts can I use for Settings Sync sign in?#

VS Code Settings Sync supports signing in with either a Microsoft account (for example Outlook or Azure accounts) or a GitHub account. Sign in with GitHub Enterprise accounts is not supported. Other authentication providers may be supported in the future and you can review the proposed Authentication Provider API in issue #88309.


Can I use a different backend or service for Settings Sync?#

Settings Sync uses a dedicated service to store settings and coordinate updates. A service provider API may be exposed in the future to allow for custom Settings Sync backends.
+1Jofairden
@zork14 augustus 2020 15:40
Ter aanuvlling:
Microsoft’s vscode source code is open source (MIT-licensed), but the product available for download (Visual Studio Code) is licensed under this not-FLOSS license and contains telemetry/tracking. According to this comment from a Visual Studio Code maintainer:

"When we [Microsoft] build Visual Studio Code, we do exactly this. We clone the vscode repository, we lay down a customized product.json that has Microsoft specific functionality (telemetry, gallery, logo, etc.), and then produce a build that we release under our license.

When you clone and build from the vscode repo, none of these endpoints are configured in the default product.json. Therefore, you generate a “clean” build, without the Microsoft customizations, which is by default licensed under the MIT license"

The VSCodium project exists so that you don’t have to download+build from source. This project includes special build scripts that clone Microsoft’s vscode repo, run the build commands, and upload the resulting binaries for you to GitHub releases. These binaries are licensed under the MIT license. Telemetry is disabled.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jofairden op 14 augustus 2020 15:41]

+1Blaise
@zork14 augustus 2020 15:53
Heeft dat zo veel zin? Telemetry kan je makkelijk uitzetten in VSCode en ook VSCodium gebruikt nog MS services waarvan je waarschijnlijk een deel wilt uitzetten (zie https://github.com/VSCodi...ing-all-the-telemetry-out). Ondertussen heb je wel het gedoe van een custom extension gallery waarin sommige extensions niet beschikbaar zijn.
+1teek2
@zork15 augustus 2020 09:54
Maar geen remote-ssh plugin dus helaas onbruikbaar voor mij. Verder wel een goede tip (is gewoon vscode zonder "telemetry").
+1Maverick2001
14 augustus 2020 15:39
Als Mac gebruiker heel lang trouw geweest aan Coda en het uitblijven van de opvolgers Nova was de reden verder te kijken. Dit is toch wel de beste editor (voor wat ik doe) die er is. Maandelijks updated en veel mogelijkheden en een schat aan extensies.

Ik ben een beta tester van Nova maar helaas zijn ze nog lang niet bij wat het moet zijn ivm VScode.
+1Blaise
@Maverick200114 augustus 2020 16:08
Panic heeft 23 medewerkers en is closed source.

VSCode wordt ontwikkeld door Microsoft en is open source. Het heeft betaalde en onbetaalde developers die al jarenlang aan de core werken en extensies ontwikkelen.

Ik denk daarom niet dat Nova snel in de buurt komt qua diepgang en veelzijdigheid van VSCode. Panic is wel goed in macOS integratie dus daar kunnen ze zich onderscheiden.

