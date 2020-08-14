Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.48 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
July 2020 (version 1.48)
Welcome to the July 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Settings Sync to Stable - Settings Sync is now available for preview in stable.
- Updated Extensions view menu - Simplified menu with additional filtering options.
- New Git View submenus - Refactored overflow menu for Git in the Source Control view.
- Updated in-browser debugging - Debug in the browser without writing a launch configuration.
- Publish a public repository - Choose whether to publish to a public or private GitHub repository.
- Notebook UX updates - New Cell menu, enhanced drag and drop.
- New Remote Container topics - Learn how to attach to a container and create a new dev container.
- Java lightweight mode - Start working with your Java source files more quickly.