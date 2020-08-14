Versie 5.0 van SOGo is uitgekomen. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo v5.0.0. This is a major release of SOGo which focuses on new features, various enhancements and improved stability over previous versions.

Version 5 of SOGo brings many great features such as two-factor authentication to secure your account (sponsored by Gandi), mail identities to easily switch between your signatures, desktop notifications for new messages, events and tasks alarms (sponsored by Servercow), SSL/TLS support for SMTP, and packages for RHEL/CentOS 8 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

core: add BLF-CRYPT scheme (8c612fc), closes #4958

core: add blowfish implementation from openwall (3040c27)

core: add groups support to sogo-tool manage-acl (9c49fae)

core: add lookupFields attribute in LDAP source (2784009), closes #568

core: add PBKDF2 support (2e0fc3c)

core: allow disabling tls validation for localhost (#286) (1f98882)

core: handle groups when setting ACLs (fixes #4171) (05dc51e)

core: initial Google Authenticator support for 2FA (f78300a)

core: support ARGON2I/ARGON2ID password hashes (4c27826), closes #4895

core: support smtps and STARTTLS for SMTP (589cfaa), closes #31

core(js): improve Google Authenticator on login page, add QR code (cd37e98 c1acce0 e8f0471), closes #5038 #2722

mail: handle multiple mail identities (f8aa338, b4f76a7 8940651 208ee08 7972257 11bbdee d930821 a8bbaf0), closes #768 #4602 #5083 #5062 #5117 #5087

preferences: button to reset contacts categories to defaults (76cbe78)

web: support desktop notifications, add global inbox polling (87cf5b4 8205acc), closes #1234 #3382 #4295

acl(js): toggle rights from the ACL editor (825fb85)

addressbook: handle vCard with multiple title values (3d25b8b 96c22b6)

addressbook(js): show copy option when source is remote (72b5db4)

calendar: ensure valid identity when sending invitations (c2d9377)

calendar: return SOGoUser instances when expanding LDAP groups (b8595d7), closes #5043

calendar: uncondtionally adjust all-day events dates (5e1a592), closes #5045

calendar(css): decrease height of calendars entries in lists (7eac9c3)

calendar(js): avoid exception when adding invalid email as attendee (4ff0791)

calendar(js): don't handle attendees for tasks (ff3e83f)

calendar(js): fix event blocks width in day view (272fa8f), closes #5017

calendar(js): improve attendees editor when adding new attendees (3d3b17a), closes #5049

calendar(js): improve debugging in Component factory (8933fae)

calendar(js): remove unused injected module in PrintController (5087582)

calendar(js): show categories colors in task editor (743cca2), closes #5116

calendar(js): show freebusy timeline with external-only attendees (a5ba99c)

calendar(js): show real selected list in print preview (7379776)

common(js): initialize search field with pre-selected option (1432600), closes #5044

core: added back instance caching for LDAP members (b94175c)

core: added even better debugging for bogus groups (9f55cdc)

core: adjust syntax for Python > 2 (798ad15)

core: allow non top-level special folders and improved the doc around this (1146038)

core: always set the charset when sending IMIP replies (6ec002f)

core: avoid caching group members per instance (0ff0d43)

core: avoid fetching quick records for non-existant users (2be7bab)

core: avoid pooling channels with tools (fixes #4684) (cecf157)

core: disable ASM version of blowfish on i386 (e37ae5f)

core: don't synchronize defaults if no mail identity is created (e6e994b), closes #5070

core: fix compilation of pkcs5_pbkdf2.c (d39208e)

core: fixed linked and packaging for zip->libzip work (0e95de3)

core: improve debbuging when dealing with groups (5b6096e)

core: improve debugging on invalid group sources (105ca88)

core: improve error log when parsing PKCS12 certificate (6e0e678)

core: improved debugging on bogus groups (42587f7)

core: initial compat work on libzip (3c4b1af)

core: never use zip_error_init_with_code (f6a4dfc)

core: no need to call zip_discard, it's handled in zip_close (1389dcf)

core: NSData+String: Dont mix tabs and spaces (562f81f)

core: NSData+String: Simplify generateSalt function (c3a4f4a)

core: require current password on password change (#285) (2300fe8), closes #4140

core: second pass at libzip compat (67f5e5e)

eas: avoid doing bogus truncation (9698628)

eas: gcc v10 compat fixes (fixes #5029) (e469f52)

eas: handle noselect special folders in Dovecot (39255b1)

mail: add all unknown recipients to an address book (d29c2b2)

mail: change default search scope to “subject or from” (#287) (8642ff9)

mail: pick proper “from” address when replying/forwarding (c99170b), closes #5056

mail: use double-quotes for attributes when re-encoding HTML (b7f0ee7)

mail: use unique names for attachments (9c391b8), closes #5086

mail(css): add explicit expanded/collapsed mailbox status (2545caf)

mail(css): respect white spaces in plaintext messages (f6ce265), closes #5069

mail(css): yellow flags for more visibility (94efa4d)

mail(js): encode HTML entities when computing height of textarea (964e6f0), closes #5020

mail(js): fix message(s) deletion when overquota (35ebb7a)

mail(js): pick proper “from” address when replying/forwarding (f7e7612 8f3738b), closes #5072

mail(js): respect signature placement when switching identity (0899352)

mail(js): use initial number of rows of textarea with sgAutogrow (200c353)

packaging: control files adjustments for old distro wrt libzip (3b46281)

packaging: don't enable mfa on squeeze (e9cc088)

packaging: enable mfa on focal (a102a94)

packaging: fixed condition syntax (d797987)

packaging: fixed typo (b4b9e62)

packaging: fixes for centos/rhel v8 support (7ef507b)

packaging: more control file fixes (5366522)

packaging: Ubuntu Focal changes (7a66818 bf4c083)

packaging: Xenial control files fixes (1a7fa0b)

preferences: accept an “id” key for mail accounts (528b758), closes #5091

preferences: improve handling of forward addresses (7494bb3), closes #5053

preferences(html): add placeholders to forward addresses field (1712a7e), closes #5053

preferences(html): improve placeholders (2730a91)

preferences(js): automatically expand newly created mail account (f1ff8bf)

preferences(js): conditionally sanitize forward addresses (b78e66a), closes #5085

preferences(js): handle cancellation of IMAP account edition (ee904ac)

preferences(js): honor SOGoForwardConstraints in Sieve filters (5bb8161 85a6d8e)

preferences(js): initialize Forward defaults (f60a30c)

preferences(js): set account id before importing certificate (566fe55), closes #5084

preferences(js): show error when passwords don't match (0e7ce31)

test: fix for failing test in NSString+Utilities (fc863bf)

web: add icon to expandable list items (0e5e88a)

web: consistency in icon of expandable list items (1c99c2c)

web: restore menu separators in sidenav of Calendars & Mailer (6e2d652)

web(css): improve mailbox expand button in sidenav (37d3cb7)

web(js): handle SAML assertion expiration (6af5541 8692e64 433da56 3ef94da)

web(js): remove calls to deprecated functions in ng-material (1cb9a83 cd95649)

ca: update Catalan translation (497594d)

de: update German translation (d26bc18)

pl: update Polish translation (b5f9861)

preferences: rename “Current Time Zone” to “Time Zone” (443a41b)

mail(js): replace ckEditor directive by sgCkeditor component (07c06db)

preferences: replace comma-separated list of addresses by md-chips (7e21c6c 4292a45 8b1b938), closes #5048

See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.