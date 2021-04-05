Versie 5.1.0 van SOGo is kort geleden uitgekomen. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Features
Bug Fixes
- calendar(js): allow HTML links in location field (0509d7f)
- calendar(web): allow to change the classification of an event (4a83733)
- eas: Allow EAS Search operation in all parts of a message (fab8061)
- mail: new option to force default identity (fc4f5d2)
Localization
- acls: remove debugging output when searching in groups (3722169)
- addressbook(dav): add support for macOS 11 (Big Sur) (b9e19c2), closes #5203
- calendar: accept HTML in repeat frequencies descriptions (c38524a)
- calendar: avoid exception when FoldersOrder have invalid entries (c27be0f)
- calendar: fix all-day events in lists (5d1ac9d)
- calendar: try to repair VCALENDAR when parsing versit string (9fe2de7)
- calendar(js): add attendee from search field when saving (74acab0), closes #5185
- calendar(js): fix exception when changing an event calendar (0e0fc72)
- calendar(js): ignore attendees when saving task (e78eb44)
- common(js): improve parsing of year (6f90977), closes #5268
- core: fix compilation warning in NSData+Crypto (386429e)
- core: release alarm folder's channel immediately after being used (41bbbfa)
- core: remove overstruck diacritics from sanitized strings (7da4bc4)
- core: use “is null” instead of “= null” when building SQL (dd326f9)
- css: adjust colors of center lists of views (f64b4e1)
- eas: handle fileAs element (fixes #5239) (dd8ebd1)
- eas: handle SENT-BY in delegated calendars (3796009)
- eas: improve EAS parameters parsing (fixes #5266) (b2008cd)
- login: fix localizabled strings when changing language (a3277eb)
- mail: unsubscribe from all subfolders when deleting parent (cb6de75), closes #5218
- mail(css): improve visibility of buttons in invitations (088764a), closes #5263
- mail(css): limit some text formatting to attachment cards (9dcdaed)
- mail(css): limit some text formatting to attachment cards (e774c4c)
- mail(css): restore scrolling of msg source when animation is off (86ab731)
- mail(js): add collapse button to toolbar of HTML editor (00030ba)
- mail(js): don't modify filters for automatic refresh (f9a8d84), closes #5226
- mail(js): improve quoted message when replying (fa3e5e0), closes #5223
- preferences(css): improve display of some select input fields (12047d1)
- preferences(js): always apply forward constraints to sieve filters (#294) (59e876d)
- preferences(mail): make sure auto-reply (vacation) text is set (1c4ff40)
- print: don't print toasts (bc77536), closes #5207
- cs: update Czech translation (9bafb57)
- cs: update Czech translation (1827a45)
- de: update German translation (cbcf6cb)
- de: update German translation (c7166de)
- fr: update French translation (f5b925d)
- hu: update Hungarian translation (1914a35)
- hu: update Hungarian translation (3875edd)
- mail: fix status for message validity (e6088c9), closes #5204
- mail: improve generic error message for signed/encrypted messages (e2e5e6f), closes #5204
- pl: update Polish translation (3662332)
- pl: update Polish translation (2ecfa70)
- pt_BR: update Brazilian Portuguese translation (c6fab04)
- ru: update Russian translation (d030d1c)
- sk: update Slovak translation (b486938)
- sl_SI: update Slovenian translation (a95964b)
- sr: update Serbian and Serbian Latin translations (8915749)
- sr_SR: add Serbian (Latin) translation (8386bb2)
- sr_SR: update Serbian (Latin) translation (822c50f)
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.