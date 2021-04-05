Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: DBeaver 21.0.2

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 21.0.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE- en EE-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 21.0.2:

  • SQL Editor:
    • Configuration of open editor action was added
    • Smart auto-completion of column values was improved
    • Problem with ambiguous column name resolution was fixed
    • Hyperlinks detection was fixed
    • Problems with SQL templates view freeze was fixed
    • SQL formatter of case and conditional operators was improved
    • Syntax highlighting for single and double quotes was fixed
    • SQL folding state is now saved for each script
    • Trim spaces command was added
    • Problem with double save/commit confirmations was fixed
  • Database navigator:
    • Quick schema filter was fixed
    • Metadata changes save: single transaction processing was improved
    • Delete object(s) dialog UI was improved
  • Data transfer:
    • Export to flat files now supports columns configuration
    • BOM support was added to CSV import
  • Data viewer:
    • BLOB viewer now respects content type of cell value
    • Grouping panel: queries with trailing comment now handled properly
    • Custom resultset ordering support was fixed
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Serial data types selector was fixed
    • Column default value editor was fixed
    • Numeric arrays rendering was fixed (number formatting removed)
  • SAP HANA (thanks to @wernerdaehn):
    • Smart completion was improved
    • Public synonyms read was added
    • Metadata object search was redesigned
  • SQL Server:
    • Default delimiter was changed to ; instead of GO
    • Synonyms support was improved
    • Check constraints added to table DDL
    • Unicode string literals generation was fixed
  • Informix: SQL error position detector was added
  • Snowflake: active catalog/schema selector was fixed
  • DB2 LUW: extra embedded routines support added
  • Google Spanner driver configuration was updated
  • MariaDB: TIME data type support was fixed
  • Vertica: column comments read and update support was added
  • Redshift: table permissions read in table DDL was fixed
  • APM Jenifer driver configuration was added
  • Automatic version upgrade: app restart procedure was improved
  • Application icons were updated

DBeaver

Versienummer 21.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-04-2021 05:375

05-04-2021 • 05:37

5 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

18-04 DBeaver 22.0.3 0
04-04 DBeaver 22.0.2 0
21-03 DBeaver 22.0.1 0
07-03 DBeaver 22.0.0 0
21-02 DBeaver 21.3.5 6
07-02 DBeaver 21.3.4 2
24-01 DBeaver 21.3.3 3
27-12 DBeaver 21.3.2 0
13-12 DBeaver 21.3.1 0
29-11 DBeaver 21.3.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Prince
5 april 2021 07:07
Voor zij die zich afvragen waarom dit en niet iets anders; hij heeft een vrij degelijke GIS / spacial data ondersteuning. Hij ondersteunt evenzeer SSH tunnels en heeft ook de een 'marketplace' voor extenties (bvb import/export in XLSX formaat, advanced SSH tunnels, SVG ondersteuning, GIT ondersteuning, etc...
En dit alles in een installatiebestand van maar 90MB.
+2DeeD2k2
5 april 2021 12:17
Om queries te typen (als ik weet wat ik wil) gebruik ik liever Azure Data Studio, maar DBeaver vind ik fantastisch om een database te verkennen.

Het grote voordeel vind ik dat je geen query hoeft te typen om data te zien of relaties te volgen. Als de database is voorzien van relaties tussen tabellen, werkt de ER Diagram erg goed om de relaties te verkennen.
+1kuurtjes
5 april 2021 11:15
1 van de beste database tools imo. Ik gebruik HeidiSQL voor MySQL omdat ik het gewoon ben maar heb DBeaver er opstaan voor andere DB's.
+1Maurits van Baerle
5 april 2021 12:08
Ja, hier ook. DBeaver is mijn standaardtool. Ik schakel alleen heel af en toe over naar PgAdmin voor erg complexe operaties als ik de interface van DBeaver niet helemaal begrijp en ik geen fouten wil maken.
0desmond
6 april 2021 10:59
Met Teradata als DBMS heb ik regelmatig connectie- en latency problemen.
Met Oracle als DBMS valt bepaalde functionaliteit beter op zijn plaats; voelt intuïtiever en sneller aan.
Verder vind ik het ook een fijn stuk gereedschap.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True