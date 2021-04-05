Versie 21.0.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 21.0.2: SQL Editor: Configuration of open editor action was added Smart auto-completion of column values was improved Problem with ambiguous column name resolution was fixed Hyperlinks detection was fixed Problems with SQL templates view freeze was fixed SQL formatter of case and conditional operators was improved Syntax highlighting for single and double quotes was fixed SQL folding state is now saved for each script Trim spaces command was added Problem with double save/commit confirmations was fixed

Database navigator: Quick schema filter was fixed Metadata changes save: single transaction processing was improved Delete object(s) dialog UI was improved

Data transfer: Export to flat files now supports columns configuration BOM support was added to CSV import

Data viewer: BLOB viewer now respects content type of cell value Grouping panel: queries with trailing comment now handled properly Custom resultset ordering support was fixed

PostgreSQL: Serial data types selector was fixed Column default value editor was fixed Numeric arrays rendering was fixed (number formatting removed)

SAP HANA (thanks to @wernerdaehn): Smart completion was improved Public synonyms read was added Metadata object search was redesigned

SQL Server: Default delimiter was changed to ; instead of GO Synonyms support was improved Check constraints added to table DDL Unicode string literals generation was fixed

Informix: SQL error position detector was added

Snowflake: active catalog/schema selector was fixed

DB2 LUW: extra embedded routines support added

Google Spanner driver configuration was updated

MariaDB: TIME data type support was fixed

Vertica: column comments read and update support was added

Redshift: table permissions read in table DDL was fixed

APM Jenifer driver configuration was added

Automatic version upgrade: app restart procedure was improved

Application icons were updated