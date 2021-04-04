Er is een update voor versie 4.70 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- Sound Engine: TrueHD codec support has been added for MKA container
- Tag editor: an ability to import lyrics form the SRT file format to file tags
- Playlist: the "%inc" and "%dec" macros has been added
Fixed:
- Playlist: the %StrLeft and %StrRight macros now supports a string values for second argument
- Music Library: The "find missed files" algorithm has been improved
- Music library: performance has been increased
- Sound engine - WAV files with 8-bit samples cannot be played
- Playlist - the "you cannot open the destination" error occurs on invoking the "Save As" dialog if playlist name contains a ":" character
- Music library - synchronization at app startup skips formats of audio files which are supported by plugins
- Music library - the "synchronize user defined rating with tags of audio file" does not affect to file import operation
- Music library - records not aligned to grid during list scrolling via mouse wheel