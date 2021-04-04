Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AIMP 4.70 build 2248

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een update voor versie 4.70 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Sound Engine: TrueHD codec support has been added for MKA container
  • Tag editor: an ability to import lyrics form the SRT file format to file tags
  • Playlist: the "%inc" and "%dec" macros has been added
Changes:
  • Playlist: the %StrLeft and %StrRight macros now supports a string values for second argument
  • Music Library: The "find missed files" algorithm has been improved
  • Music library: performance has been increased
Fixed:
  • Sound engine - WAV files with 8-bit samples cannot be played
  • Playlist - the "you cannot open the destination" error occurs on invoking the "Save As" dialog if playlist name contains a ":" character
  • Music library - synchronization at app startup skips formats of audio files which are supported by plugins
  • Music library - the "synchronize user defined rating with tags of audio file" does not affect to file import operation
  • Music library - records not aligned to grid during list scrolling via mouse wheel

AIMP

Versienummer 4.70 build 2248
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 11,91MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-04-2021 18:506

04-04-2021 • 18:50

6 Linkedin

Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

26-04 AIMP 5.03 build 2383 bèta 7
25-03 AIMP 5.02 build 2368 3
22-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2365 4
11-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2363 bèta 1
01-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2361 bèta 0
28-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2358 3
21-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2355 1
19-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2354 bèta 6
03-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2350 bèta 1
07-11 AIMP 5.00 build 2342 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

AIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+10+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
0cyberbelgium
5 april 2021 11:44
bij mij hier werd Aimp geupdate naar build 2248 datum 4 april
Auteur0Drobanir
@cyberbelgium6 april 2021 08:19
Het was nog build 2247 toen ik aan het artikel begon. De changelog is gelijk, dus ik pas alleen het nummer aan.
0Rocketman
5 april 2021 23:50
Een geweldige audioplayer die mij Winamp heeft doen vergeten.
0Marctraider
@Rocketman6 april 2021 12:22
Gebruik nog altijd Winamp.

AIMP vond ik een ramp.
0Rocketman
@Marctraider6 april 2021 12:24
Dat kan natuurlijk, misschien gebruik je andere functies dan ik.
0Randfiguur
6 april 2021 17:58
Is het in deze player mogelijk om middels een simpele folderstructuur met "kale" bestandsnamen te browsen, zoals in Foobar2000 mogelijk is? Ik hou namelijk niet van bibliotheken en tags en album art.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True