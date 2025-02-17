Versie 24.3.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3.5: SQL Editor: Added the ability to use multi-line variables in SQL scripts New autocompletion engine was improved and enabled by default: Autocomplete performance was significantly improved Fixed an issue with autocomplete failure after the dot Fixed autocomplete for JOIN conditions Fixed an issue with not executed included scripts Fixed alias case sensitivity in autocomplete Changed an icon for derived column in autocompletion proposals

ER Diagram: added the ability to generate SQL with INNER JOIN and SIMPLE JOIN from a diagram

Query Manager: query duration formatting was fixed

Data Editor: Fixed an issue where unchanged cells were incorrectly marked as updated after pasting data Fixed row coloring when querying multiple tables

Data transfer: removed the ability to change data type for existing columns in Data Export

Database Navigator: database object filter was improved. Connection filter is enabled by default

Miscellaneous: We migrated to the Java 21 Added the ability to associate different file types with DBeaver on Windows and macOS Bookmark vew is now working again Font in error messages was changed to monospace Commit/Rollback monitor was fixed Fixed bold font display for theming on macOS

Databases: Azure Databricks: information_schema was added to Database Navigator Databend: icons were updated CUBRID: Fixed index creation preview Fixed column creation with STRING and similar data types Procedure, function, and view names are now displayed in lowercase Added the ability to change comment for foreign key columns LibSQL: UI for token-based authentication was added Machbase: driver was updated to version 8.0.2 MySQL/MariaDB: explain plan now works for all types of SQL queries Oracle: Fixed DDL generation for table spaces Fixed user password changing PostgreSQL: fixed an issue with disappearing ENUM definition after the refresh in Metadata editor Salesforce Data Cloud: Removed the ability of edit database metadata The latest driver version is now downloaded by default SAP HANA: partition view was added SQLite: STRICT mode support was added SQL Server: Index creation was fixed Fixed an issue where the index type couldn’t be changed to unique Teradata: XML column value save was fixed Removed incorrect warning message after executing SHOW and similar queries

