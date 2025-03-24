Versie 25.0.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 25.0.1: SQL Editor: Fixed a bug in single-tab mode where script execution displayed results from the previous execution Fixed the sql formatting for procedure calls with multiple argument Improved buttons layout in result set view on execution error Auto-refresh is now stopped if the result is not visible or DBeaver window is collapsed SQL autocompletion: Fixed the ability to expand columns for table_alias.* Added the ability to use the “Short object names” code completion option for columns Command parameters now always highlighted with black

AI assistant: Fixed an issue where a query without a semicolon before @ai was skipped without an error message. Query will be executed even if there is no semicolon

Metadata Editor: Added the ability to view and edit comments in a popup window for improved user convenience Fixed an issue where folder content in the Metadata Editor was not displayed immediately after opening an object

Data Editor: Removed options for copying column names and row numbers from the context menu for data cells

Diagram: Updated the scrollbar color in the Diagram to match the expected design

Connectivity: Resolved the issue related to font rendering in the connection creation window

Security: Added the ability to enable TLS/SSL debug logging

Miscellaneous: Breadcrumbs now update immediately when any included object is renamed Popups for version update, Tip of the Day, and Sample Database are now displayed later if other modal windows are open, improving the user experience and reducing interruptions Fixed the Open File dialog issue on Linux

Databases: Azure SQL Server: The “CREATE VIEW” statement has been replaced with “CREATE OR ALTER VIEW” in the view DDL for Azure SQL Server v16 and higher ClickHouse: Fixed issue with reading geometry data CUBRID: New column creation was fixed Added the ability to create and modify synonyms Databend: Fixed an issue with changing catalog names containing special characters GBase 8s: Added the ability to edit table and column comments Oceanbase: Diagram display was fixed Oracle global variables such as SYSDATE and UID are now supported in query validation PostgreSQL: Fixed an issue where selecting “Exclude auto-generated columns” excluded only identity columns but not other auto-generated columns PostgreSQL: Fixed an issue where the “Show partitions” option was hiding permissions in the DDL view Added the ability to cancel queries in the Session manager Fixed the display of the back slash symbol in comment blocks after refresh SQLite: BLOB display was improved SQL Server: Fixed table hints parsing Yellowbrick: Added support for geospatial data

