Versie 5.7.2 van USB Drive Letter Manager is kort geleden uitgebracht. Met dit veelzijdige programma kunnen USB-apparaten worden beheerd. Zo is het onder andere mogelijk om schijfletters pas toe te kennen op het moment dat er een medium in de drive wordt gestoken, wat handig is voor multicardreaders. Ook kan worden aangegeven welke schijfletters wel of niet mogen worden toegekend, afhankelijk van het type USB-apparaat, de grootte van de drive, de gebruikte USB-poort en de naam van het volume. Daarnaast geeft de applicatie door middel van een tekstballon in de systeembalk aan welk apparaat of volume met welke schijfletter aan het systeem is toegevoegd. Meer informatie kan in deze handleiding worden gevonden. USB Drive Letter Manager is gratis voor privé- en educatief gebruik, maar van bedrijven en organisaties wordt wel een vergoeding verlangd. Sinds versie 5.6.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.2 New: UsbDriveInfo can perform a quick read-speed test

Bugfix: Some minor fixes USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.1 Bugfix: Since V5.6.0 CheckLettersOnLogon=1 did not work on user logon USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.0 New: UsbDriveInfo can set volume's volume label, on exFAT up to 15 characters which was supported up to Windows 7 (format.exe and label.exe). Newer systems limit this to 11 but still read 15 without a problem

New: UsbDriveInfo can set a GPT partition's Partition Name which is up to 35 characters long

New: UsbDriveInfo can set a GPT disk's Disk ID GUID with the option to use ASCII values only, abusing it as 16 characters ASCII text disk label

New: Criteria GptPartitionName

New: USBDLM has GPT partition's Partition Name available int the variable %GptPartitionName%, so it can be used as mountpoint name or as label in the Windows Explorer using an [Explorer] section

New: USBDLM has GPT disk's GPT Disk ID GUID interpreted as 16 characters ASCII text in the variable %GptDiskIdGuidAsText% (UsbDriveInfo can edit it that way), so it can be used as mountpoint name or as label in the Windows Explorer

New: On system with multiple active user sessions balloontips can be restricted to a certain user group or user (instead of showing the balloon-tip in all sessions) USB Drive Letter Manager 5.6.3 Bugfix: V5.6.2 removed the drive letter of volumes with the new DeviceType "NonDataPartition" (e.g. partition type 0x27 (WinRE, 0xEF EFI boot) and did not match DriveLetters and other sections unless the criteria DeviceType=NonDataPartition is set in this section. But this contradicts the fact that Windows assigns a drive letter to such partitions, so now this optional: [Settings] UsbNonDataPartitionNoLetter=1 activates the new behaviour but default is 0.

Bugfix: DriveLetter=%ContainerName%xxx to mount a VHD beneath its container did not work if the container is located in a root folder

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.2 (zip)

USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.2 (msi)

USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.2 (64bit, zip)

USB Drive Letter Manager 5.7.2 (64bit, msi)