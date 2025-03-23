Software-update: Rescuezilla 2.6

Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.6 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

Note: All variants of Rescuezilla v2.6.0 have "Image Explorer (beta)" currently out-of-service, and the new "Oracular" variant has Mozilla Firefox removed (will be coming back in future).

If you have a blank screen, try "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu (after selecting a language). If that doesn't work, try the alternative ISO image. Each variant has slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel versions, so often have slightly different graphics support.

  • Updated the UEFI Secure Boot shim package to v1.58 after a Windows 11 update revoked older shims by incrementing the minimum "SBAT generation"(#525)
    • This fixes any "SBAT self-check failed" errors to ensure Rescuezilla continues boot on UEFI Secure Boot enabled systems which require the latest "SBAT generation"
    • This also fixes the "revoked UEFI bootloader" message warning when creating a bootable USB stick using Rufus
  • Replaced Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and Ubuntu 22.10 (Lunar) builds with build based on Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular) for best support of new hardware
    • Temporarily does not include Mozilla Firefox on Oracular release until switched to new source (#556)
    • Image Explorer (beta) temporarily out-of-service across variants (#557)
  • Fixed querying drives with the Bionic 32-bit version, which broke since Rescuezilla v2.5 due to using the --merge feature introduced in util-linux v2.34 (#509, #531)
  • Skips GPG check on Bionic 32-bit release to fix build (temporarily) until better solution identified (#538)
  • Upgraded to latest partclone v0.3.33 (released mid-July 2024) from partclone v0.3.27 (released October 2023)
  • Upgrades memtest86+ v5.31 to memtest86+ v7.00 (#540)
  • Updated the build environment OS to Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble) from Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) (#539), which was needed for the UEFI Secure Boot "SBAT" fix above
  • Many new and significantly updated translations submitted using Weblate:
    • Persian/فارسی (fa-IR) (in-progress)
    • Finnish/Suomi (fi-FI)
    • Romanian/Rolână (ro-RO) (in-progress)
    • Tamil/தமிழ் (ta-IN)
    • Norwegian Bokmål/Norsk Bokmål (nb-NO) (significantly updated)
    • Japanese/日本語 (ja-JP) (significantly updated)

Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.

Rescuezilla

Versienummer 2.6
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.6
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

hgoor 23 maart 2025 19:50
Ik gebruik rescuezilla al heel lang en ik ben er zeer tevreden over. Ik heb er talloze backups meegemaakt en ook vaak genoeg terug gezet. Allemaal zonder problemen en het is ook erg handig dat je tools tot je beschikking hebt zoals gparted. Clonezilla is net te basic en spartaans voor mij.
Deze gaat gelijk op mijn ventoy USB.
metalmania_666 @hgoor23 maart 2025 20:45
Kan deze ook een zeg 500GB schijf klonen die welliswaar qua grootte groter is maar qua beschreven data maar zeg 60GB bevat naar een zeg 120GB schijf?
The Zep Man @metalmania_66623 maart 2025 22:27
Kan deze ook een zeg 500GB schijf klonen die welliswaar qua grootte groter is maar qua beschreven data maar zeg 60GB bevat naar een zeg 120GB schijf?
Indirect kan dat. Ik refereer naar een andere tool genaamd GParted. Die kan je opstarten binnen Rescuezilla Live of via een eigen OS genaamd GParted Live.

1.
Maak een backup van de oude disk. Dat kan bijvoorbeeld met Rescuezilla Live.

2.
Verklein in GParted op de oude disk het bestandssysteen en de partitie naar 100 GB (dit is een enkele "resize"-actie). Doe dat door het einde van de partitie "in te korten". Dit is belangrijk. Voor de beste compatibiliteit behoudt de partitie diens originele startpositie, ook al is die kleiner.

3.
Kloon in Rescuezilla Live of Clonezilla Live direct of via een image de 100 GB partitie op de oude disk naar de nieuwe 120GB disk. Kies "nee" voor de optie om de grootte van de partitie aan te passen.

4.
Vergroot met GParted de partitie en het bestandssysteem op de nieuwe disk naar de maximale diskgrootte.

Als je dit met een systeemdisk doet moet je even opletten dat je de posities van de partities voor de OS-partitie en de positie van de OS-partitie zelf niet wijzigt. Verklein enkel de OS-partitie en verplaats de partitie(s) die daarna komt/komen zodat die aansluit(en) op het einde van de OS-partitie. Verplaats op de nieuwe disk de partities na de OS-partitie naar het einde van de disk en vergroot de OS-partitie tot de maximaal beschikbare capaciteit (aansluitend op de partities die volgen).

Hansie9999 @metalmania_66623 maart 2025 22:17
Dit is eigenlijk een GUI met wat extra tools rond Clonezilla,

dus volgens mij spijtig genoeg niet rechtstreeks zonder wat trukken toe te passen, vind het ook heel spijtig, enige optie die ik echt mis bij Clonezilla / Rescuezilla
powerboat @metalmania_66624 maart 2025 12:24
In clonezilla kan dit gewoon door een flag aan te vinken.
PsiTweaker 24 maart 2025 09:29
Misschien deze ook maar eens proberen.

Ik gebruik al heel veel jaren voor image/partitie backups 'Acronis True image'.

Voor het on-the-fly aanpassen van partities gebruik ik al jaren de laatste versie van 'Acronis Disk Director' ( v12.5 ? ). Die kan met behoudt van alle data ( op de partities ) de grote aanpassen. Ondanks dat dát nog nooit fout is gegaan, het het natuurlijk wel slim om eerst een partitie/image backup te maken.

