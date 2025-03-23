Versie 2.6 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Note: All variants of Rescuezilla v2.6.0 have "Image Explorer (beta)" currently out-of-service, and the new "Oracular" variant has Mozilla Firefox removed (will be coming back in future).

If you have a blank screen, try "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu (after selecting a language). If that doesn't work, try the alternative ISO image. Each variant has slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel versions, so often have slightly different graphics support.

Updated the UEFI Secure Boot shim package to v1.58 after a Windows 11 update revoked older shims by incrementing the minimum "SBAT generation"(#525) This fixes any "SBAT self-check failed" errors to ensure Rescuezilla continues boot on UEFI Secure Boot enabled systems which require the latest "SBAT generation" This also fixes the "revoked UEFI bootloader" message warning when creating a bootable USB stick using Rufus

Replaced Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and Ubuntu 22.10 (Lunar) builds with build based on Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular) for best support of new hardware Temporarily does not include Mozilla Firefox on Oracular release until switched to new source (#556) Image Explorer (beta) temporarily out-of-service across variants (#557)

Fixed querying drives with the Bionic 32-bit version, which broke since Rescuezilla v2.5 due to using the --merge feature introduced in util-linux v2.34 (#509, #531)

Skips GPG check on Bionic 32-bit release to fix build (temporarily) until better solution identified (#538)

Upgraded to latest partclone v0.3.33 (released mid-July 2024) from partclone v0.3.27 (released October 2023)

(released mid-July 2024) from partclone (released October 2023) Upgrades memtest86+ v5.31 to memtest86+ v7.00 (#540)

Updated the build environment OS to Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble) from Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) (#539), which was needed for the UEFI Secure Boot "SBAT" fix above

Many new and significantly updated translations submitted using Weblate: Persian/فارسی (fa-IR) (in-progress) Finnish/Suomi (fi-FI) Romanian/Rolână (ro-RO) (in-progress) Tamil/தமிழ் (ta-IN) Norwegian Bokmål/Norsk Bokmål (nb-NO) (significantly updated) Japanese/日本語 (ja-JP) (significantly updated)



Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.