Versie 2.5.1 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

If you have a blank screen, try "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu (after selecting a language). If that doesn't work, try the alternative ISO image. Each variant has slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel versions, so often have slightly different graphics support.

Stops running the ntfsfix --clear-dirty on NTFS filesystems on the SOURCE DISK during backup and clone operations (#466) Running this command (the only command in Rescuezilla that modifies the source disk) appears to be the root cause of a critical severity error that impacted a small number of (hibernated) Windows disks since the command was added in Rescuezilla v2.3 (2021-12-24) where creating a backup image or clone appears to cause some kind of corruption that can break the Windows boot with a Blue Screen of Death, possibly due to corruption in the Windows BCD (Boot Configuration Data) However, I still have not been able to reproduce the error in despite many hours of testing Removing this command will likely mean more 'hibernated NTFS disk' errors on backup or clone of Windows disks if not booting into Rescuezilla with the 'Restart' Start Menu command -- but removing the apparently dangerous command is obviously worthwhile

Fixed several user-interface disconnects where upon an error the user-interface correctly jumped to the Summary page but the backup, clone or restore operation mistakenly continues in background, causing a disconnect in what the user-interface shows compared to the operation that's occurring. The cases identified were: On backup/clone if an NTFS filesystem fails to unmount after being checked for Windows Boot Reserved partition information (#501) On backup/clone/restore if a Logical Volume Manager (LVM) is fails to be shutdown (#501) If partition fails to unmount when when a backup or clone operation (#501)

Upgraded to latest partclone v0.3.32 (released mid-July 2024) from partclone v0.3.27 (released October 2023) Examining the partclone projects commit log indicates key changes are: Several partclone errors cases now no longer return success upon failure Upgraded BTRFS support to BTRFS v6.8.1 from BTRFS v6.3.3

Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.