Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.5.1 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

If you have a blank screen, try "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu (after selecting a language). If that doesn't work, try the alternative ISO image. Each variant has slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel versions, so often have slightly different graphics support.

  • Stops running the ntfsfix --clear-dirty on NTFS filesystems on the SOURCE DISK during backup and clone operations (#466)
    • Running this command (the only command in Rescuezilla that modifies the source disk) appears to be the root cause of a critical severity error that impacted a small number of (hibernated) Windows disks since the command was added in Rescuezilla v2.3 (2021-12-24) where creating a backup image or clone appears to cause some kind of corruption that can break the Windows boot with a Blue Screen of Death, possibly due to corruption in the Windows BCD (Boot Configuration Data)
    • However, I still have not been able to reproduce the error in despite many hours of testing
    • Removing this command will likely mean more 'hibernated NTFS disk' errors on backup or clone of Windows disks if not booting into Rescuezilla with the 'Restart' Start Menu command -- but removing the apparently dangerous command is obviously worthwhile
  • Fixed 'stuck at 0%' bug for backup and cloning when only one partition is selected, bug introduced in v2.5.0 (#482)
  • Fixed several user-interface disconnects where upon an error the user-interface correctly jumped to the Summary page but the backup, clone or restore operation mistakenly continues in background, causing a disconnect in what the user-interface shows compared to the operation that's occurring. The cases identified were:
    • On backup/clone if an NTFS filesystem fails to unmount after being checked for Windows Boot Reserved partition information (#501)
    • On backup/clone/restore if a Logical Volume Manager (LVM) is fails to be shutdown (#501)
    • If partition fails to unmount when when a backup or clone operation (#501)
  • Upgraded to latest partclone v0.3.32 (released mid-July 2024) from partclone v0.3.27 (released October 2023)
    • Examining the partclone projects commit log indicates key changes are:
      • Several partclone errors cases now no longer return success upon failure
      • Upgraded BTRFS support to BTRFS v6.8.1 from BTRFS v6.3.3

Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.

Versienummer 2.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.5.1
Licentietype GPL

09-09-2024

Update-historie

23-03 Rescuezilla 2.6 6
09-'24 Rescuezilla 2.5.1 15
05-'24 Rescuezilla 2.5 7
03-'23 Rescuezilla 2.4.2 11
09-'22 Rescuezilla 2.4.1 0
08-'22 Rescuezilla 2.4 4
01-'22 Rescuezilla 2.3.1 3
12-'21 Rescuezilla 2.3 10
06-'21 Rescuezilla 2.2 21
Reacties (15)

PatRamon 9 september 2024 13:09
Toevallig van het weekend dit programma gebruikt.

Gebruikte vroeger altijd een usb-boot norton Ghost (die van 3mb)
Maar werkte totaal niet meer op huidig systemen.

Moest voor iemand een laptop omschakelen naar Linux systeem met dual boot windows als backup.
-
Hou er rekening mee als je van je Windows partitie een backup,
wilt maken je in Windows: Hibernation moet uitschakelen anders krijg je errors in dit programma.
*Iets met kopieer beveiliging?

-- ~ Makkelijke weg.
Windows Hibernation --> Command Prompt--> Run as Administrator
In Windows uitzetten:
powercfg.exe /hibernate off

Na Clonen weer aan
powercfg.exe /hibernate on

Prima programma. wat tevens gewoon bootable usb linux betreft.

Bron Hibernation:
https://learn.microsoft.c...and-re-enable-hibernation

[Reactie gewijzigd door PatRamon op 9 september 2024 13:10]

William_H @PatRamon9 september 2024 14:06
Klopt, je wil inderdaad niet je hibernation file uit de system directory van je te clonen of kopiëren schijf meenemen naar een andere schijf. Als het goed is is dat bestand ook beveiligd inderdaad, anders zou iemand met dat bestand zo een staat van je systeem kunnen afhalen.
Hell-Slave 9 september 2024 15:59
Wat me opvalt is dat er verschillende versies zijn (noble, bionic, focal, jammy enz.) van versie 2.5.1.
Wat is hier de reden voor?
rolandmn @Hell-Slave9 september 2024 18:29
Dat zijn verschillende Ubuntu versies. Als je problemen (bijv. met de graphical drivers) hebt met de standaard (Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS (Noble Numbat) ) versie, dan kun je een oudere versie van Ubuntu proberen.

Zie ook https://releases.ubuntu.com/
Hell-Slave @rolandmn9 september 2024 18:59
Nieuwste heeft toch alles van voorgaande in zich?
Tourmaline @Hell-Slave11 september 2024 13:51
Hij bedoelt een andere versie of een kalere versie.
Sando 9 september 2024 13:50
Kan je met RescueZilla ook individuele partities restoren van een disk image?
Bij CloneZilla vond ik het vervelend dat je moest kiezen tussen een disk image en een partition image, en dat je die disk image alleen in zijn geheel kon restoren, terwijl het gewoon bestond uit partition images.

Voor flexibiliteit moet je dus altijd twee clones maken, een disk clone en een partition clone van alle partities.
Xfade @Sando9 september 2024 17:17
Dit lijkt te kunnen als ik dit scherm zie: https://raw.githubusercon...r/media/screenshots/3.png
Jerie 9 september 2024 15:24
Wat is het verschil tussen deze en Clonezilla?
Neophyte808 @Jerie9 september 2024 17:36
Clonezilla is wat meer bare bones en voelt aan als een BIOS utility. Rescuezilla heeft een DE en voelt aan als een OS met de nodige back-up/restore utilities inbegrepen.

https://distrowatch.com/table.php?distribution=clonezilla
https://distrowatch.com/table.php?distribution=rescuezilla
Geurtzen 9 september 2024 15:30
Check ook eens: Hasleo Backup Suite Free. Zeer de moeite waard.
Klojum @Geurtzen9 september 2024 19:50
Hmm... "Supported OS: Windows Vista/Server 2008 or later, fully compatible with GPT and UEFI."
Ik zie daar geen ondersteuning voor Linuxpartities bij staan.
sellh 9 september 2024 21:03
Ik gebruik al vele jaren "Acronis True Image" (ook enkele keren een update aangeschaft). Deze maakt trouw iedere nacht een volledige backup, waarvan de laatste 7 dagen bewaard worden.
Jaren geleden wel eens nodig gehad na een crash. Het terugzetten ging toen goed.
Maar sindsdien nooit meer nodig gehad.

Nadeel is dat je er van uit gaat dat het programma goed werkt. Iedere nacht wordt trouw een backup gemaakt. Maar of die backup ook teruggeplaatst kan worden, dat neem je maar aan.

Of een programma als Rescuezilla een beter alternatief is, weet je dus ook niet.
zaadstra @sellh10 september 2024 21:36
Doe een keer een restore op een lege disk en boot daarvan ipv je gebackupte systeemdisk. Dan weet je het.

Ik heb een keer grote ellende gehad met een backup die niet goed was en ben eerst teruggegaan naar een oudere Acronys en er later vanaf gestapt. R-Drive Image is nu de huistool.
Tourmaline @zaadstra11 september 2024 13:53
Acronis staat er wel bekend om inderdaad dat het nogal wat problemen geeft.

Aomei backupper geen problemen mee gehad.

