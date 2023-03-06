Versie 2.4.2 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

I debated releasing this as Rescuezilla v2.5 or v2.4.2, but decided on v2.4.2 because the changes are incremental improvements. Enjoy! If you have a blank screen, you will need to "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu, or try the alternative ISO image based on either Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic" or Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal", which each have slightly different video drivers.

Removes the Intel screen tearing fix introduced for v2.3 (2021-12-24), which should fix black screens on Intel graphics (#281)

Introduces Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic) for best support of recent hardware, but leaves default build as Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy)

Reintroduces a 32-bit (Intel i386) build, currently based on Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic) (#232) after it was temporarily dropped in Rescuezilla v2.0 (2020-10-14) Note: Partclone backwards compatibility is imperfect and 32-bit release uses old Ubuntu repository partclone version, not latest compiled version

Fixes Backup mode's broken SSH port field introduced in v2.4 (#385)

Installs lxappearance (#274), hexdump (bsdmainutils) (#382), flashrom (#388)

Installed packages which improve ability to mount encrypted drives with pcmanfm file manager (#379)

Replaces out-of-service Travis-CI build bot integration with GitHub Actions, for improved quality-control, and to assist Rescuezilla contributors

Many existing translations updated, but also added: Albanian/Shqip (sq-AL) (Translation in-progress) Lithuanian/Lietuvių (lt-LT) Dutch/Nederlands (nl-NL)



Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.