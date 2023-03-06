Software-update: Rescuezilla 2.4.2

Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.4.2 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

I debated releasing this as Rescuezilla v2.5 or v2.4.2, but decided on v2.4.2 because the changes are incremental improvements. Enjoy! If you have a blank screen, you will need to "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu, or try the alternative ISO image based on either Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic" or Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal", which each have slightly different video drivers.

  • Removes the Intel screen tearing fix introduced for v2.3 (2021-12-24), which should fix black screens on Intel graphics (#281)
  • Introduces Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic) for best support of recent hardware, but leaves default build as Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy)
  • Reintroduces a 32-bit (Intel i386) build, currently based on Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic) (#232) after it was temporarily dropped in Rescuezilla v2.0 (2020-10-14)
    • Note: Partclone backwards compatibility is imperfect and 32-bit release uses old Ubuntu repository partclone version, not latest compiled version
  • Fixes Backup mode's broken SSH port field introduced in v2.4 (#385)
  • Installs lxappearance (#274), hexdump (bsdmainutils) (#382), flashrom (#388)
  • Installed packages which improve ability to mount encrypted drives with pcmanfm file manager (#379)
  • Replaces out-of-service Travis-CI build bot integration with GitHub Actions, for improved quality-control, and to assist Rescuezilla contributors
  • Many existing translations updated, but also added:
    • Albanian/Shqip (sq-AL) (Translation in-progress)
    • Lithuanian/Lietuvių (lt-LT)
    • Dutch/Nederlands (nl-NL)

Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.

Rescuezilla

Versienummer 2.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.4.2
Bestandsgrootte 1,12GB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2023 13:46 11

06-03-2023 • 13:46

11

Bron: Rescuezilla

Update-historie

17-05 Rescuezilla 2.6.2 0
07-'25 Rescuezilla 2.6.1 0
03-'25 Rescuezilla 2.6 6
09-'24 Rescuezilla 2.5.1 15
05-'24 Rescuezilla 2.5 7
03-'23 Rescuezilla 2.4.2 11
09-'22 Rescuezilla 2.4.1 0
08-'22 Rescuezilla 2.4 4
01-'22 Rescuezilla 2.3.1 3
12-'21 Rescuezilla 2.3 10
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Reacties (11)

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atomos 6 maart 2023 14:14
Rescuezilla is tot nu nog steeds de beste voor mij, Clonezilla of Redo werkte niet zo fijn als Rescuezilla.
Sando @atomos6 maart 2023 14:37
Op welke manier is het fijner dan Clonezolla?

Ik heb Rescuezilla nu al een poosje op mijn Ventoy-bootstick staan met de intentie het te proberen, maar ik gebruik nog altijd Clonezilla omdat ik dan zeker weten niet voor verassingen kom te staan. Het ziet er lelijk uit maar heeft me nog nooit teleurgesteld, ondanks de diversiteit aan filesystems en configuraties die ik over de jaren gebruikte.

In Clonezilla drop ik eerst naar de terminal om mijn versleutelde ZFS backup-target te mounten en unlocken, en daarna kan ik de nieuwe images wegschrijven. En zo kan ik ook images terugzetten. Ik heb één keer een ander programma gebruikt, en toen kon de computer niet meer booten na het terugzetten van een image. Vandaar dat ik het moeilijk vind om iets anders te gebruiken.
Xfade @Sando6 maart 2023 16:41
Maak een image met Clonezilla en ga dan Rescuezilla proberen. Kan je altijd terug imagen met Clonezilla :+
magician2000 @atomos6 maart 2023 23:11
Redo backup & recovery (nu blijkbaar redorescue?) heeft qua ontwikkeling volgens mij jaren stilgelegen. Plotseling was het weer terug, maar wel op een vage website die mij aan alle kanten aan scammers doet denken. Om die reden voor mij geen Redo meer.

Rescuezilla werkt inderdaad heel erg prettig en doeltreffend. Onlangs ook de gehele partitie teruggezet en werkt prima.

Clonezilla heb ik heel erg vaak ruzie mee gehad. Uiteindelijk kreeg ik het allemaal wel werkend, maar dat was verre van prettig werken.
iDog 6 maart 2023 15:07
Is dit nu iets dat je zou kunnen gebruiken om een image te maken van bijv. een Windows PC en deze dan als VM in VirtualBox op een Linuxbak te kunnen draaien ?

Of denk ik dan weer veel te simpel :)
Mieske666 @iDog6 maart 2023 15:14
Zou kunnen. Maar met CloneZilla kun je het ook over een netwerk heen trekken. Ik gebruik al heel lang CloneZilla.

RescueZilla ziet er voor mij uit als een simpele versie van CloneZilla.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mieske666 op 23 juli 2024 11:58]

FeronIT @iDog6 maart 2023 16:54
Dat zou kunnen je kunt altijd een image van je OS maken die op USB stick zitten en daar vanaf booten om het te testen . VM-ware en Hyper-V hebben daar eigen tools voor, Die regelen meteen wat dingen met drivers en instellingen, werkt prima
Coolstart 6 maart 2023 14:54
Bestandsgrootte: 1,12GB ?

Edit: Waarom al die -1? Ik vraag me gewoon oprecht af waarom het 1?12GB groot is. Dat lijkt me toch enorm veel voor zo'n app?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Coolstart op 23 juli 2024 11:58]

jorikc @Coolstart6 maart 2023 18:40
Wat vind je dan een acceptabele grootte voor wat dit programma doet? (Let op het bevat een complete bootable linux distro, zodat je het kunt starten ook als je niet meer van je geïnstalleerde os kunt starten)
Coolstart @jorikc6 maart 2023 19:02
Ok wist ik niet dat er een hele distro in zat.

Ik gebruik aomei backupper. Daar zit Windows PE in. (pre installation environment) maar het is maar 116 Mb groot zover ik weet. (al kan het zijn dat windows PE er niet in zit maar gedownload wordt bij het aanmaken van de bootable disk)

Dus die 1,12Gb leek me veel maar het feit dat de hele distro er in zit verklaart wel waarom het zo groot is.
Hendrik55 8 maart 2023 20:54
ik heb er een keer mee zitten stoeien, en kreeg toen een image van Windows 10 in 4 bestanden...
Kan dat niet gewoon in één bestand net zoals Ghost vroeger deed? Of doe ik dan iets niet goed? Ik wil eigenlijk één bestand van een schone Windows installatie op een stick, die ik weer terug kan zetten als ik "teveel" geëxperimenteerd heb.
Dat is mij overigens met CloneZilla ook nooit gelukt.
Misschien moet ik mij eens goed in de commandline parameters van dit soort programma's verdiepen.
Of heeft iemand dat al eens uitgezocht en in een script verwerkt?
Ik ben benieuwd..... ;)

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