Clonezilla logo (90 pix) Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.0.3-22 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and Changes
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Feb/12).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 6.1.11-1.
  • Partclone was updated to 0.3.23, which has updated btrfs to 6.0.1.
  • Show option "-j2" in the restoreparts menu, default off.
  • The swap partition is shown in the saveparts dialog menu. Swap partition can be saved in two modes: only keep UUID/label or dumped by dd. A better mechanism is implemented to deal with these two scenarios.
  • Improved LUKS mechanism to support multiple LUKS devices. Thanks to Swâmi Petaramesh for reporting this issue. Ref
  • LUKS swap device should keep UUID and label only, not using dd mode. Thanks to Swâmi Petaramesh for reporting this. Ref
  • Add "--powersave off" in setterm for screen not blanking in the console.
  • Support mkinitcpio in updating initramfs mechanism. This is for restoring Arch/Manjaro Linux.
  • New program ocs-live-ver can be used to show clonezilla live version.
  • Replace ocs-bttrack with opentracker since python2 is not available in Debian Sid anymore.
  • Memtest86+ was updated to v6.00. Thanks to Lord65 for suggesting this.
Bug Fixes
  • Live-config was not patched due to newer upstream was released. Ref
  • The LUKS devices in crypttab of initramfs can be more than 1. Ref
  • Linking LUKS image file, not copying it. Ref
  • An issue about converting image to BT format has been fixed. Ref

Clonezilla

Versienummer 3.0.3-22
Releasestatus Final
Website Clonezilla
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-02-2023
Reacties (28)

Esso21 17 februari 2023 11:18
Kan ik met dit programma ook een bestaande windows install naar een SSD klonen?
mjl @Esso2117 februari 2023 11:28
Ja dat kan vast zolang die SSD in dezelfde pc terug geplaatst wordt. Als het naar een ander pc migreert dan heb je kans dat Windows niet de juiste drivers heeft en niet wil opstarten (maar dat is meer een Windows probleem …).

Overigens kan je dit ook doen met het maken van een Windows system image in Windows zelf.

Gewoon een schone installatie is vaak wel sneller…. En zeker cleaner…
Esso21 @mjl17 februari 2023 12:42
Ik ben zelf ook van de schone installaties alleen de mensen voor wie ik migreer willen "alles hetzelfde" en komen van een HDD, dus die hebben sowieso al veel prestatiewinst door de SSD :)
HADES2001 @Esso2117 februari 2023 13:10
Nog makkelijker hierin is Saumsung SSD magician mocht het een Samsung SSD zijn. Erg makkelijke tool die eigenlijk door iedereen te gebruiken is. De eerste keer met clonezilla werken kan wat intimiderend zijn (maar beide doen het)
Esso21 @HADES200117 februari 2023 14:55
Yes ik had bij een andere kennis een BX500 gekocht, zit ook gratis cloneprogramma bij. Maar dan moet je wel een crucial SSD in je systee hebben :)
trick2011 @Esso2117 februari 2023 11:29
Dat was vroeger wel mogelijk, maar dat is info van de windows 7 dagen. Gewoon proberen, hoogstens kost het je wat tijd
MrMarcie @Esso2117 februari 2023 11:54
Dat kan zonder problemen. Net gedaan vorige maand op 2 pc's.
ddofborg 17 februari 2023 12:58
Ik ben op zoek naar een non bootable tool (die je gewoon op kan starten op een ander systeem) die een clone van USB disk naar een andere USB disk kan maken. De bedoeling is dat de kopie dan ook bootable blijft. De tool liefst voor Windows, maar mag ook voor Mac zijn.

Use case: source disk met een Windows installatie heeft de SMART test gefaald, maar boot wel. Ik wil die zo snel mogelijk kopieren naar een nieuwe disk, zonder dat ik Windows+Apps opnieuw moet installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ddofborg op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

HADES2001 @ddofborg17 februari 2023 13:12
ik kan hem niet goed volgen je zoekt een "non bootable tool" die een kloon van een USB disk maakt naar een andere USB disk en de copy moet "bootable blijven"?
Wellicht dat ik je wel wat tips kan geven heb met erg veel programma's gewerkt maar je vraag is een beetje tegenstrijdig

EDIT: denk dat ik hem snap, Clonezilla kan het maar is wel een bootable tool, zou niet weten waarom je niet een bootable tool wil gebruiken want OS kopieren kan altijd het best als het OS zelf niet draait. Vergelijk maar met onderhoud doen op je auto terwijl je er nog mee naar je werk rijdt

[Reactie gewijzigd door HADES2001 op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

ddofborg @HADES200117 februari 2023 13:38
Ik wil het liefst een programma starten op een andere laptop. Dan 2 externe USB disks aansluiten en een clone maken. Dan de disk terug zetten in de PC waar de disk faalde. Dat lijkt mij het makkelijkst. Bootable USBs heeft in het verleden soms issues opgeleverd. Het is bij iemand anders die ik ga bezoeken over paar weken, dus wil wat opties hebben :)

PS. Ik weet dat er in Windows 10 een disk image optie is en dat je een bootable USB kan maken. Ik heb deze functie nog niet gebruikt (met sinds Win2k een Mac gebruiker), dus voor het geval dat deze optie niet goed gaat :P Heb click throughs gezien, voor het geval dat iemand heeft in native oplossing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3a7XAgt2ibw en https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqjV9mD1Oy8
HADES2001 @ddofborg17 februari 2023 14:40
Zelf heb ik flink wat ervaring met Clonezilla, raad je aan die gewoon te gebruiken die kan erg makkelijk complete disks kopieren. (dus niet alleen partities)
Wel een bekend "probleem" de HDD waar je naar gaat kopieren met exact even groot zijn of groter. Ook al is die 1KB kleiner dan stopt die en heb je erg veel omwegen nodig om het wel werkend te maken

Even snel uit me hoofd
1) Clonezilla bootable USB met de oude HDD al aangesloten en de PC starten met boot van USB clonezilla
2) Kies de eerste optie (resolutie en daarna dat je de basis wil)
3) Kies de optie disk to disk en controlleer dat hij de oude HDD ziet en selecteer deze
4) Sluit nu de nieuwe disk aan en zeg dat je daar naartoe wil kopieren
5) klaar (na het kopieren)

Reden om niet meteen de nieuwe schijf aan te sluiten is omdat als je 2x bijvoorbeeld 2TB seagate hebt dan zie je never welke de oude of nieuwe is
GeroldM @ddofborg17 februari 2023 18:01
HDClone is in een gratis versie beschikbaar, maar deze is wel gelimiteerd in kunstjes en snelheid. Of je command-line versie ook mag gebruiken met de gratis versie, weet ik zo 1-2-3 niet.
sonicboy @ddofborg18 februari 2023 07:13
Probeer Macrium reflect eens. Is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik en eenvoudig in gebruik. Gewoon de source disk selecteren en dan de bron en meer hoidt het niet in.
beerse
@ddofborg17 februari 2023 14:11
Sorry, ik had je vraag aanvankelijk verkeerd gelezen. Je zou eens naar de documentatie van CT-WinImage kunnen kijken: https://www.ct.nl/worksho...s-en-volledig-back-uppen/ en dan vooral de artikelen waar naar wordt verwezen. Daar wordt onder andere beschreven hoe je zelf een bootable externe disk maakt en waar je op moet letten.

Hierbij ga ik er van uit dat jou systeem een zelfde/vergelijkbare constructie gebruikt als de windows installatie omgeving. Dat doet de ct-winimage backup namelijk ook.

(sorry, een compleet andere tekst dan het origineel...)

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

Killraven 17 februari 2023 13:03
Kan het ook MBR -> GPT conversie doen?

Ik heb een Windows 10 installatie maar op de één of andere manier is het me gelukt om de system recovery partitie op een andere SSD te laten bestaan dan de SSD waar het OS op staat. En dan werkt secure boot niet en kan ik dus ook niet migreren naar Windows 11.

Alle how-to’s en dergelijke om MBR naar GPT te converteren gaan er vanuit dat al je partities op 1 schijf staan en die werken dus niet. Ik heb gezocht naar tools die dit wel kunnen maar ik heb er nog geen gevonden (hoeft niet per se gratis te zijn overigens) die uitdrukkelijk mijn setup aankan.
beerse
@Killraven17 februari 2023 14:16
Als je een vrije/lege externe harddisk hebt, kan je naar ct-winimage kijken: https://www.ct.nl/worksho...s-en-volledig-back-uppen/

Dat maakt van een draaiend systeem een installatie systeem: De backup op de externe harddisk is een bootable installatie systeem. Dat kan je op elke (compatibele) computer terug zetten, als je maar genoeg diskruimte hebt. En omdat het vanuit een draaiend systeem backupt, heeft het geen last van encryptie.

Overigens: als je een excotische backup hebt met meerdere disks (hdd en/of ssd) in de boot-constructie: Succes, ik heb nog geen systeem gezien die daar mee om kan gaan. De ct-winimage gaat er van uit dat je draaiende systeem bij de recovery op 1 doel disk terecht komt. Wel is het zo dat die de windows-installer gebruikt voor de recovery. Dus daarmee kan je dan de daar gewenste opties gebruiken om te partitioneren en eventueel over meer disks te installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

Killraven @beerse17 februari 2023 15:05
Ik weet niet precies wat je bedoelt met een "exotische backup" maar ik heb een System partitie op disk 0 terwijl mijn Boot partititie op disk 2 staat. Zie ook: dit windowshot.

Toch klinkt dit als een oplossing die kan werken en ik ga het zeker proberen want een lege SSD is geen probleem. Dank voor de tip!
beerse
@Killraven17 februari 2023 15:48
Met exotische backup bedoel ik dat je bij het restoren dan in veel gevallen ook zo'n zelfde disk opstelling moet hebben om de images van de partities op de zelfde plek terug te zetten.

Daar heeft de ct-winimage manier geen last van. Die maakt een bestand backup van de werk-partitie van msWindows. De rest van de partities bouwt ze bij de recovery weer op zoals een mswindows machine die bij de installatie opbouwt. Sterker, die wordt daar dan ook voor gebruikt. Bij de recovery, de restore van de backup, kan je dus schoon opnieuw beginnen inclusief partitie indeling. Inclusief boot-systeem. Inclusief het ophalen van driver en alles zoals het bij de installatie van windows gaat.
Dennisb1 17 februari 2023 10:51
Helaas is het mij nog nooit gelukt een unattended manier hier mee te maken dat bij opstarten hij direct een backup maakt van de hdd/ssd naar image op dezelfde usb storage als waar die vanaf boot maakt zonder tussenkomst gebruiker/toetsenbord.

Als iemand iets weet hoe dit kan (al dan niet met andere software) hou ik mij aanbevolen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennisb1 op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

sjaakie123 @Dennisb117 februari 2023 12:31
Dit is gebaseerd op een al wat oudere versie van clonezilla.(2.6.4-10)
in de /boot/grub/grub.cfg.

standaard pakt grub de eerste menu entry na de timeout maar ook dit kan je in deze file aanpassen:
bij het backupen naar het device waarvan je clonezilla draait heb je een remount nodig aangezien het standaard read-only is.


menuentry "Deploy image "{
search --set -f /live/vmlinuz
linux /live/vmlinuz boot=live union=overlay username=user config components quiet noswap edd=on nomodeset ocs_live_extra_param="" ocs_live_batch="no" vga=788 ip= net.ifnames=0 splash i915.blacklist=yes radeonhd.blacklist=yes nouveau.blacklist=yes vmwgfx.enable_fbdev=1 locales=en_US.UTF-8 keyboard-layouts=NONE ocs_live_run="ocs-sr -icds -or /lib/live/mount/medium -p reboot restoredisk <IMAGE_NAAM> sda"
initrd /live/initrd.img
}

menuentry "Backup image`"{
search --set -f /live/vmlinuz
linux /live/vmlinuz boot=live union=overlay username=user config components quiet noswap edd=on nomodeset ocs_live_extra_param="" ocs_live_batch="no" vga=788 ip= net.ifnames=0 splash i915.blacklist=yes radeonhd.blacklist=yes nouveau.blacklist=yes vmwgfx.enable_fbdev=1 locales=en_US.UTF-8 keyboard-layouts=NONE ocs_prerun="sudo mount -o remount,rw /lib/live/mount/medium" ocs_live_run="ocs-sr -or /lib/live/mount/medium -p reboot -q2 -j2 -z1p -i 4096 -sfsck -senc savedisk <IMAGE_NAAM> sda"
initrd /live/initrd.img
}
faethon @sjaakie12317 februari 2023 13:09
Ik heb een vergelijkbaar soort oplossing. Je kunt met het commando "grub-reboot <menuentry>" overigens de default bootentry zetten vanuit Linux. Daarmee kun je een backup (of restore) initieren op een headless server. Let op dat dit (voor LVM) niet standaard wordt gewist, ik doe daarvoor een grub-editenv unset next_entry call in het opstarten van clonezilla.

[Reactie gewijzigd door faethon op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

MotorLum 17 februari 2023 10:28
Zeer fijn programma. Was in het begin een beetje intimiderend om de DOS achtige menu te doorgronden en welke keuzes gemaakt moet worden. Gelukkig heeft de colnezilla website een goede screenschot handleiding om je te begeleiden om de juiste keuzes te make screenshot handleiding.
Wanneer images backup maken niet je dagelijkse ding is, en je wilt geen geld uitgeven aan commerciele software dan raad ik aan clonezilla toch een kans te geven. Met de handleiding can screenshot is het mij in ieder gelukt een schijf te backuppen naar een nieuwe schijf die groter is en deze schijf in te bouwen in de notebook.
pbk @MotorLum17 februari 2023 10:45
Als je de voor de backup de simpele modus volgt en de hele harddisk/ssd backupt valt het inderdaad wel mee. Dit zijn natuurlijk sowieso al geen programma's voor gemiddelde gebruikers. Je moet er bv. je pc/laptop mee kunnen opstarten vanaf USB en dat is voor veel gebruikers geen dagelijkse handeling.
Als je dat soort dingen wel regelmatig doet kom je waarschijnlijk er bij Clonezilla ook wel uit, ondanks dat het menu inderdaad wat Spartaans oogt.

Heb dit vaak gebruikt om een kopie van een ssd te maken nadat ik een laptop had gekocht, of bv. nadat ik de basissoftware had geïnstalleerd op mijn laptop en dan eventueel snel weer terug kon als het systeem te vervuild was geraakt. Ook handig om je systeem te herstellen als je een keer wat anders opzet, bv. Linux, al dan niet in dualboot.

Werkt alleen niet, voor zover ik weet, met een harde schijf die met bitlocker is versleuteld.
jpsch @MotorLum17 februari 2023 11:58
Licentie per computer en abonnementsmodel maakt de commerciële pakketten onaantrekkelijk.
derx666 17 februari 2023 11:15
Pasgeleden gebruikt om m'n ubuntu server te migreren naar een VM. De schijf van de Ubuntu kist begon wat rare trekjes te vertonen, en was eigenlijk al langer van plan om deze te migreren. Door de schijf meldingen toch maar even wat vooruit geschoven.
Is echt super easy met Clonezilla. Server booten met USB stick, de VM booten met de image van dezelfde usb stick. VM op receiving zetten, en hupsa, 20min later was alles online. Even de NIC instellingen in ubuntu aanpassen en klaar.
- peter - 17 februari 2023 12:20
Spartaans maar wel heel nuttig. Werkt ook meestal wel goed met vergroten cq verkleinen bij een migratie naar nieuwe schijf. Maar ja, wel even goed inlezen.
powerboat 17 februari 2023 16:05
Mooi stukje software, ik gebruik dit momenteel om machines te migreren van ESXi naar Proxmox :z
josipbroz 17 februari 2023 14:01
Ik gebruik al een paar jaar Paragon Backup & Recovery CE.
Alles naar Unraid nas periodiek backuppen zonder al te veel poespas
So far so good.

[Reactie gewijzigd door josipbroz op 22 juli 2024 20:37]

