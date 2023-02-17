Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.0.3-22 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and Changes The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Feb/12).

Linux kernel was updated to 6.1.11-1.

Partclone was updated to 0.3.23, which has updated btrfs to 6.0.1.

Show option "-j2" in the restoreparts menu, default off.

The swap partition is shown in the saveparts dialog menu. Swap partition can be saved in two modes: only keep UUID/label or dumped by dd. A better mechanism is implemented to deal with these two scenarios.

Improved LUKS mechanism to support multiple LUKS devices. Thanks to Swâmi Petaramesh for reporting this issue. Ref

LUKS swap device should keep UUID and label only, not using dd mode. Thanks to Swâmi Petaramesh for reporting this. Ref

Add "--powersave off" in setterm for screen not blanking in the console.

Support mkinitcpio in updating initramfs mechanism. This is for restoring Arch/Manjaro Linux.

New program ocs-live-ver can be used to show clonezilla live version.

Replace ocs-bttrack with opentracker since python2 is not available in Debian Sid anymore.

Memtest86+ was updated to v6.00. Thanks to Lord65 for suggesting this. Bug Fixes Live-config was not patched due to newer upstream was released. Ref

The LUKS devices in crypttab of initramfs can be more than 1. Ref

Linking LUKS image file, not copying it. Ref

An issue about converting image to BT format has been fixed. Ref