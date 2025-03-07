Software-update: Clonezilla 3.2.1-9

Clonezilla logo Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.2.1-9 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2025/Mar/03).
  • As mentioned in the Debian release mailing list: The i386 Linux kernel packages were dropped in our upstream, Debian, Sid repo, so i686/i686-pae version of Clonezilla live will be no more in the future. From this release, only amd64 (x86-64) release will be available.
  • Linux kernel was updated to 6.12.17-1.
  • Package partclone was updated to 0.3.33.
  • Package ezio was updated to 2.0.15.
  • Memtest86+ was updated to v7.20. Thanks to ottokang.
  • Built with updated and patched live-build 20250225.
  • Package live-boot was updated to new and patched version 20250225.
  • Merged lz4 and lz4mt, use "lz4 -T0" by default. Hence the following extra_lz4* variables are dropped: extra_lz4_opt, extra_lz4mt_opt. This will be easier for user to customize that using boot parameters. Now only available variables for lz4 are: extra_lz4_opt, extra_lz4_dc_opt, extra_lz4_opt_onthefly & extra_lz4_dc_opt_onthefly. Thanks to ottokang for asking this.
  • Added lz4-related boot parameters: extra_lz4_opt, extra_lz4_dc_opt, extra_lz4_opt_onthefly & extra_lz4_dc_opt_onthefly
  • ocs-live-swap-kernel: added option "-l" to umount for kernel pseudo-filesystem: squashfs-root/{dev,proc,sys,run}. This will avoid the efivarfs is busy as squashfs-root/sys/firmware/efi/efivars.
  • Added packages: pmount, jc, and util-linux-extra.
  • Added an option in expert mode (-plu) so that user can copy clonezilla-related log files to Clonezilla live USB drive.A new file ocs-put-log-usb is used to copy log files to Clonezilla live USB drive.
  • Use $ocs_log_dir (/var/log/clonezilla/) as log dir. All the Clonezilla-related log files will be under that dir.
  • Add time tag in grub boot menu for live system.
  • Restored to use the fail-mbr.bin from package drbl, not from partclone since it will be dropped in the future.
  • Disabled btrfs support since partclone does not support it well.
  • Improved the checksums mechanism for Clonezilla image. Make it read once and pass to multiple checksum programs. Thanks to barkoder. Ref: https://github.com/stevenshiau/clonezilla/issues/127
  • The option "-r" as restoring/cloning is off by default. When "-k1" is used, option "-r" will be used, too. Ref
Bug fixes
  • Wrong total number for chosen checksum method. Ref
  • Keep the partition size for "Apple Boot partition (recovery HD)". Ref
  • A workaround to avoid grub menu is not shown has been implemented. Ref

Clonezilla

Versienummer 3.2.1-9
Releasestatus Final
Website Clonezilla
Download https://clonezilla.org/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

IrBaboon79 7 maart 2025 14:12
Naast systemrescue (en nog wat ISOs) standaard op m’n “utility’-stick… altijd handig :)
Hell-Slave @IrBaboon797 maart 2025 16:57
Je Ventoy stick?
(Hier een Ventoy stick van 512GB met 21 ISO/IMG files erop, zo handig.)
IrBaboon79 @Hell-Slave7 maart 2025 20:18
Ventoy idd, maar ~100G aan andere handige ISOs….
Ikmezelf 7 maart 2025 17:07
Ik heb weleens foxclone gebruikt. Die is nog makkelijker in gebruik dan clonezilla.
The Zep Man @Ikmezelf8 maart 2025 14:45
Wat is er lastig aan Clonezilla? Als je nerveus wordt van console-based UI's, dan kan je ook kijken naar Rescuezilla. Daarvan lijkt de ontwikkeling wat actiever dan die van Foxclone.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 8 maart 2025 14:49]

The Zep Man 7 maart 2025 14:08
Een goed stuk gereedschap. Laatst had ik de Live-variant gebruikt om een migratie te doen van een Windows 11-installatie van een kleine naar een grote SSD, waarbij de grote SSD was aangesloten via een USB-adapter. Dat ging erg vlot: de snelheid van USB 3.0 was de beperkende factor. Wel heb ik de originele groottes van de partities aangehouden. Later had ik de laatste partitie verplaatst naar het einde van de drive en enkel de systeempartitie en NTFS-volume vergroot met GParted Live, wat ook zonder problemen ging. SSD omgewisseld en Windows boot op zonder problemen.

Je kan dit soort programma's en veel Linuxdistributies ook makkelijk via het netwerk starten met netboot.xyz. Die is prima door te starten vanuit een eigen iPXE-omgeving.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 7 maart 2025 14:14]

JSBach 7 maart 2025 14:55
Voor mijn home server installatie: eerst met Clonezilla een system en een data partitie aanmaken, en dan Debian server editie op de systeempartitie en foto’s, muziek en series op de datapartitie. Werkt prima en houdt data veilig bij systeem calamiteiten.
Qalo 9 maart 2025 02:13
Dit is wel belangrijk om te weten:
Disabled btrfs support since partclone does not support it well.
Dus mocht je een installatie hebben gedaan met btrfs als bestandssysteem, dat je je bewust bent dat je met Clonezilla blijkbaar geen kloon kan maken van je systeem. Goed om te weten, want dan zal ik vanaf nu weer standaard EXT4 gebruiken in plaats van btrfs. Ik wil namelijk wel backups kunnen blijven maken van mijn systemen, mocht het eventueel fout gaan.

