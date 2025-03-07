Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.2.1-9 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2025/Mar/03).

As mentioned in the Debian release mailing list: The i386 Linux kernel packages were dropped in our upstream, Debian, Sid repo, so i686/i686-pae version of Clonezilla live will be no more in the future. From this release, only amd64 (x86-64) release will be available.

Linux kernel was updated to 6.12.17-1.

Package partclone was updated to 0.3.33.

Package ezio was updated to 2.0.15.

Memtest86+ was updated to v7.20. Thanks to ottokang.

Built with updated and patched live-build 20250225.

Package live-boot was updated to new and patched version 20250225.

Merged lz4 and lz4mt, use "lz4 -T0" by default. Hence the following extra_lz4* variables are dropped: extra_lz4_opt, extra_lz4mt_opt. This will be easier for user to customize that using boot parameters. Now only available variables for lz4 are: extra_lz4_opt, extra_lz4_dc_opt, extra_lz4_opt_onthefly & extra_lz4_dc_opt_onthefly. Thanks to ottokang for asking this.

Added lz4-related boot parameters: extra_lz4_opt, extra_lz4_dc_opt, extra_lz4_opt_onthefly & extra_lz4_dc_opt_onthefly

ocs-live-swap-kernel: added option "-l" to umount for kernel pseudo-filesystem: squashfs-root/{dev,proc,sys,run}. This will avoid the efivarfs is busy as squashfs-root/sys/firmware/efi/efivars.

Added packages: pmount, jc, and util-linux-extra.

Added an option in expert mode (-plu) so that user can copy clonezilla-related log files to Clonezilla live USB drive.A new file ocs-put-log-usb is used to copy log files to Clonezilla live USB drive.

Use $ocs_log_dir (/var/log/clonezilla/) as log dir. All the Clonezilla-related log files will be under that dir.

Add time tag in grub boot menu for live system.

Restored to use the fail-mbr.bin from package drbl, not from partclone since it will be dropped in the future.

Disabled btrfs support since partclone does not support it well.

Improved the checksums mechanism for Clonezilla image. Make it read once and pass to multiple checksum programs. Thanks to barkoder. Ref: https://github.com/stevenshiau/clonezilla/issues/127

The option "-r" as restoring/cloning is off by default. When "-k1" is used, option "-r" will be used, too. Ref Bug fixes Wrong total number for chosen checksum method. Ref

Keep the partition size for "Apple Boot partition (recovery HD)". Ref

A workaround to avoid grub menu is not shown has been implemented. Ref