Software-update: Wacup 1.99.27.21102 bèta

Wacup logo Wacup, wat kan worden uitgesproken als wake up, staat voor Winamp Community Update Project en is een gratis mediaspeler voor Windows 7 en hoger. Hoewel 'Community Project' in de naam anders doet vermoeden is de software gratis en niet opensource. Wacup heeft qua uiterlijk veel weg van Winamp en kan ook overweg met plug-ins uit dat ecosysteem. De software is nog in ontwikkeling en kan als bèta worden gedownload. De changelog voor versie 1.99.27.21102 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Beta Version: 1.99.27.21102 (x64)
  • Added the ability to use an alternate SSL backend via the Internet | Online preference page as part of trying to resolve the on-going reports of some installs not being able to contact the Wacup site (this will require allowing installation to continue without the online aspects that need to be obtained, going to the Internet | Online preference page followed by closing it & retrying installation)
  • Changed the installer to use the alternate SSL backend as it appears to be better behaved for setups previously having issues with the existing libcurl + openssl based solution when trying to access the Wacup site (something that still needs to be fully resolved) which should reduce the remaining reports of the installer complaining that there's no internet connection when there is causing user confusion
  • Fixed the listview headers on the Podcast root view not being skinned as expected when running under WINE
  • Fixed some small performance issues with milkdrop causing it to reprocess some of the strings unnecessarily
  • Fixed 3rd party plug-ins not being correctly reported as such in the plug-in preference page lists when portable mode is enabled which could cause confusion as to why the plug-ins are not being loaded
  • Fixed the likely reason behind some skinned tooltips not being seen or showing as expected if the overall instance has always on top enabled
  • Fixed a concurrency issue with the recently added live folder monitoring support which could cause crashes
  • Fixed the tooltips on the classic skin video window not updating correctly or them disappearing shortly after Wacup has loaded (a similar case happened to the main playlist which wasn't applied to this)
  • Updated libfaad2 (libfaad2.dll) to 2.11.2 (4 Mar 2025)
  • Updated vgmstream (in_vgmstream.dll) to the latest Git commit from 4 Mar 2025

ido_nl 7 maart 2025 13:05
Grappig, wist niet dat dit bestond. Ik gebruik nog wekelijks de oude Winamp. Werkt eigenlijk prima, benieuwd waarom ik zou moeten overstappen op WACUP. Welke features mis ik nu, "A media player that's made to emulate some of your favourite media players from the past & bring them into the future.", mmm
twiFight @ido_nl7 maart 2025 17:23
Ik heb het een tijdje geprobeerd omdat de oude winamp niet goed schaalde op een 4K monitor. WACUP kan dat wel, alhoewel de bediening niet bijster soepel werkt. Maar het lukt.
Maar niet lang nadat ik die stap gezet had kwam winamp zelf met een paar updates die de speler wat hedendaagser maakten en sindsdien schaalt winamp zelf dus ook prima en ben ik weer gestopt met WACUP.
Ik gebruik het echt om rechttoe rechtaan wat muziekbestanden af te spelen. Libraries, equalizers, videospelers, visualizations, etc. heb ik nooit aangeraakt.
680x0 7 maart 2025 13:02
Versie "1.99.27.21102 bèta"...

Really? 🙄
Tweaker1958 @680x07 maart 2025 17:06
8)7
vrilly 7 maart 2025 13:29
Is er veel verschil kwa feature set vergeleken met winamp? Zelf gebruik ik nu qmmp, wat nog echt op het klassieke winamp geïnspireerd is zonder alle bloat en compabikiteit met de oude skins terwijl ze wel moderne features erin weten te verwerken die daadwerkelijk de gebruikservaring verbeteren.

Als ik dan de screenshot hier zie van WACUP dan is het eerste wat ik denk dat er teveel features van de nieuwe winamp zijn die helemaal niet relevant zijn voor de kernfunctie van muziek afspelen
teapot 8 maart 2025 07:09
Ik gebruik het al zo lang als het bestaat. Ben overgestapt omdat replay gain in winamp niet werkt, is fijne player.

