Wacup, wat kan worden uitgesproken als wake up, staat voor Winamp Community Update Project en is een gratis mediaspeler voor Windows 7 en hoger. Hoewel 'Community Project' in de naam anders doet vermoeden is de software gratis en niet opensource. Wacup heeft qua uiterlijk veel weg van Winamp en kan ook overweg met plug-ins uit dat ecosysteem. De software is nog in ontwikkeling en kan als bèta worden gedownload. De changelog voor versie 1.99.27.21102 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Beta Version: 1.99.27.21102 (x64) Added the ability to use an alternate SSL backend via the Internet | Online preference page as part of trying to resolve the on-going reports of some installs not being able to contact the Wacup site (this will require allowing installation to continue without the online aspects that need to be obtained, going to the Internet | Online preference page followed by closing it & retrying installation)

Changed the installer to use the alternate SSL backend as it appears to be better behaved for setups previously having issues with the existing libcurl + openssl based solution when trying to access the Wacup site (something that still needs to be fully resolved) which should reduce the remaining reports of the installer complaining that there's no internet connection when there is causing user confusion

Fixed the listview headers on the Podcast root view not being skinned as expected when running under WINE

Fixed some small performance issues with milkdrop causing it to reprocess some of the strings unnecessarily

Fixed 3rd party plug-ins not being correctly reported as such in the plug-in preference page lists when portable mode is enabled which could cause confusion as to why the plug-ins are not being loaded

Fixed the likely reason behind some skinned tooltips not being seen or showing as expected if the overall instance has always on top enabled

Fixed a concurrency issue with the recently added live folder monitoring support which could cause crashes

Fixed the tooltips on the classic skin video window not updating correctly or them disappearing shortly after Wacup has loaded (a similar case happened to the main playlist which wasn't applied to this)

Updated libfaad2 (libfaad2.dll) to 2.11.2 (4 Mar 2025)

Updated vgmstream (in_vgmstream.dll) to the latest Git commit from 4 Mar 2025