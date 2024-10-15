Software-update: Clonezilla 3.2.0-5

Clonezilla logo Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.2.0-5 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2024/Jul/15).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 6.11.2-1.
  • Removed wireless-tools from live system since it's not available in packages repo. Package iw should have same function, which is already included in live system. Ref: https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/wireless-tools/+bug/2075850
  • Package reiser4progs was removed from live system.
  • Program ocs-scan-disk: use lsblk so the codes is neater. The block device with file system (e.g., sda has ntfs file system) can be correctly shown now. Ref
  • Merged zstd and zstdmt, use "zstd -T0" by default. Hence the following extra_zstdmt_* variables are dropped: extra_zstdmt_opt, extra_zstdmt_dc_opt, extra_zstdmt_opt_onthefly & extra_zstdmt_dc_opt_onthefly. This will be easier for user to customize that using boot parameters. Now only available variables for zstd are: extra_zstd_opt, extra_zstd_dc_opt, extra_zstd_opt_onthefly & extra_zstd_dc_opt_onthefly. Thanks to trfl for asking. Ref
Bug fixes
  • ocs-live-feed-img: missing -edio option. Ref
  • Typos fixed. Ref
  • Replaced reboot with "systemctl -f reboot" so that root over NFS won't hang when rebooting. Same for poweroff command. The option HALT_REBOOT_OPT is set as "-f" in drbl-ocs.conf.
  • Program "clonezilla": added missing option "-n" in the usage. Ref
  • Batch mode did not just quit when failing to restore a partition. Ref
  • Make 1st-disk skip mounted disk. Ref
  • OOM issue about checksums of all files The feature to verify checksums of all files inside the restored filesystems may OOM because it produces a very large logfile in ramdisk. Filter the log to only include failed files. Ref
  • ocs-onthefly: -j2 and -e2 should not be on when running ocs-sr. It should be assigned by user. Ref
  • Package live-config was patched to support boot parameter "usercrypted", which addressed this issue
  • Allow "%" in the autoname format of image name in TUI when saving an image. Ref

Clonezilla

Versienummer 3.2.0-5
Releasestatus Final
Website Clonezilla
Download https://clonezilla.org/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-10-2024 12:00 13

15-10-2024 • 12:00

13

Bron: Clonezilla

Update-historie

15-07 Clonezilla 3.3.3-15 7
03-06 Clonezilla 3.3.2-31 0
25-02 Clonezilla 3.3.1-35 1
10-'25 Clonezilla 3.3.0-33 5
06-'25 Clonezilla 3.2.2-15 7
05-'25 Clonezilla 3.2.2-5 8
05-'25 Clonezilla 3.2.1-28 4
03-'25 Clonezilla 3.2.1-9 8
10-'24 Clonezilla 3.2.0-5 13
07-'24 Clonezilla 3.1.3-16 17
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Reacties (13)

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markwingens 15 oktober 2024 13:25
Werkt dit met Windows 10 en 11 om clones te maken?
Techie500 @markwingens15 oktober 2024 13:43
Ja maar uit persoonlijke ervaring raad ik wel aan om windows volledig uit te zetten.
Dit doe je door de shift toets in te drukken terwijl je op shutdown klikt.
Anders sluit windows af in een "hybrid shutdown"

https://answers.microsoft...6d-4408-a659-9259bd1e9abe
Huugje @Techie50015 oktober 2024 14:16
Ik vraag mij af of een artikel uit 2015 nog wel relevant is. Ik heb nog nooit gelet op hybrid shutdown en normale shutdown en ben ook nog nooit tegen problemen aangelopen bij het gebruik van Clonezilla. En dat programma wordt hier echt dagelijks gebruikt.
Jacco011 @Huugje15 oktober 2024 15:18
Hybrid shutdown / hybrid sleep, in de instellingen onder Power Options > System Settings de optie "Turn on fast start-up (recommended)" Standaard staat dit aan en als je "Shutdown" drukt dan gaat je PC dus niet echt uit, maar in de hybrid sleep.
Vooral in het begin van Windows 10 werd aangeraden dit uit te zetten vanwege probleemgevallen, maar in de loop de jaren is het nu wel stabiel.
Huugje @Jacco01115 oktober 2024 18:37
Ja, ik weet wat het is en doet. Ik zeg alleen dat dat bij mij nooit problemen heeft veroorzaakt met Clonezilla images, iets wat Techie500 wel suggereert.
Techie500 @Huugje16 oktober 2024 16:28
Bij mij heeft het er wel eens voor gezorgd dat ik geen image kon maken van de Windows machine omdat ik de foutmelding kreeg dat hij niet volledig uitgeschakeld is.
Zelf gebruik ik echter rescuezilla (een fork van clonezilla)

https://askubuntu.com/que...s-read-only/921634#921634
https://sourceforge.net/p...upport/thread/726156286e/
sfranken @Huugje15 oktober 2024 15:14
Alle Windows versies vanaf Windows 8 doen dat zo. Daar loop je met Linux dualboots tegenaan.
The_Doman @markwingens15 oktober 2024 14:10
Zie ook dit recent forumtopic:
forumtopic: SSD met dure software clonen
beerse
@markwingens16 oktober 2024 11:10
Het is maar net waar je naar toe wilt clonen. Als het allemaal de zelfde of vergelijkbare hardware is, dan kan het hier heel goed mee.

Als je een clone wilt maken op heel andere hardware en dat misschien meerdere keren wilt doen, dan kan je ook kijken naar CT-Win-Image: https://www.ct.nl/worksho...s-en-volledig-back-uppen/ . Daarmee maak je een msWindows image dat daarna als een msWindows installatie op de nieuwe hardware terecht komt. Het image maken vraagt om een eigen (usb-) opslag medium dat bootable wordt gemaakt. Bij de restore van het image werkt dat als de installatie van msWindows met alle voordelen (en nadelen) daar van.
Globefrotter 15 oktober 2024 14:13
Helaas duurt de download van 436MB bijna 4 uur
Heb vanmorgen om 12:20 uur op 'download' geklikt en hij is nog bezig. Volgens de downloadmanager in Firefox nog 1 H 15 min. left.......
Huugje @Globefrotter15 oktober 2024 14:27
Dat duurt wel erg lang. Ik heb zojuist als test een ISO vanaf https://sourceforge.net/p...illa_live_stable/3.2.0-5/ gedownload, maar dat was met een paar minuten gebeurd.
Robertdw @Globefrotter15 oktober 2024 14:29
In Chrome de zip in ca.1 minuut gedownload.
Verwijderd @Globefrotter15 oktober 2024 20:51
met Chrome 70.2 MB/s

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