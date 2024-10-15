Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.2.0-5 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2024/Jul/15).

Linux kernel was updated to 6.11.2-1.

Removed wireless-tools from live system since it's not available in packages repo. Package iw should have same function, which is already included in live system. Ref: https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/wireless-tools/+bug/2075850

Package reiser4progs was removed from live system.

Program ocs-scan-disk: use lsblk so the codes is neater. The block device with file system (e.g., sda has ntfs file system) can be correctly shown now. Ref

Merged zstd and zstdmt, use "zstd -T0" by default. Hence the following extra_zstdmt_* variables are dropped: extra_zstdmt_opt, extra_zstdmt_dc_opt, extra_zstdmt_opt_onthefly & extra_zstdmt_dc_opt_onthefly. This will be easier for user to customize that using boot parameters. Now only available variables for zstd are: extra_zstd_opt, extra_zstd_dc_opt, extra_zstd_opt_onthefly & extra_zstd_dc_opt_onthefly. Thanks to trfl for asking. Ref Bug fixes ocs-live-feed-img: missing -edio option. Ref

Typos fixed. Ref

Replaced reboot with "systemctl -f reboot" so that root over NFS won't hang when rebooting. Same for poweroff command. The option HALT_REBOOT_OPT is set as "-f" in drbl-ocs.conf.

Program "clonezilla": added missing option "-n" in the usage. Ref

Batch mode did not just quit when failing to restore a partition. Ref

Make 1st-disk skip mounted disk. Ref

OOM issue about checksums of all files The feature to verify checksums of all files inside the restored filesystems may OOM because it produces a very large logfile in ramdisk. Filter the log to only include failed files. Ref

ocs-onthefly: -j2 and -e2 should not be on when running ocs-sr. It should be assigned by user. Ref

Package live-config was patched to support boot parameter "usercrypted", which addressed this issue

Allow "%" in the autoname format of image name in TUI when saving an image. Ref