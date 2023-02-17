Software-update: Vivaldi 5.7

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 5.7 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The Window Panel now is Windows Panel

Vivaldi’s Window Panel is just one of our desktop browser’s many unique features. While most browsers provide a basic tab bar, Vivaldi also has a built-in panel where you can access the tabs in your window. This “tree-style view of tabs” on the side of the browser window gives you another way to manage your tabs. Until now, this panel was limited to the active window. Now, its functionality has been expanded for all your open windows, making it a Windows Panel.

This makes it particularly useful for those of you who frequently work with multiple browser windows. You can now easily move tabs between the tab bars of different windows, or even between tab stacks (groups) on different windows. In addition, the search box in the Windows Panel is ideal for the tab hoarders among you. Struggling to find a tab that you know you have open? Now, you can simply search and filter tabs across all of your windows and tab stacks to find exactly what you’re after, instantly. Another reason the Windows Panel is now more powerful, thanks to the multi-window option, is that you can use it to quickly mass restore all those closed tabs from the trash!

Vivaldi Mail: Auto-mark your emails as read

Vivaldi’s built-in mail client is unique in many ways. One is the number of views for organizing your mail. Vivaldi Mail indexes your email and automatically places mails into views. Each mail can appear in different views, providing different paths to a mail. Instead of storing a message in a particular folder, a single message can appear in any “folders” or views. An advantage Vivaldi Mail has over other mail clients is that it offers different states for your email. Mails can be unseen, unread, and read. You can also filter mails based on whether or not they have been read.

Unseen mails are distinct from unread ones. Unseen is for those messages you have not seen before, while unread is for mail you have seen but not dealt with. Once you have finished reading a message, it can be marked as read and will disappear from the Unread view, but will remain in Received (and other views) for later access. Read mails are those you have both seen and read. And whatever the state, you can easily search for messages as needed.

In Vivaldi marking something as fully “read” is a manual process by default. We have found that this allows for more powerful management of your email workflow. That being said, we recognize that some mail clients and webmail services automatically mark mail as read. And that many of you are used to this workflow. Since we always want Vivaldi to adapt to your different needs, we have added the option to auto-mark your mails as read.

More power to Keyboard Shortcuts

We’ve also added more capabilities to our fully customizable Keyboard Shortcuts. If you are a keyboard warrior, you can now map your own shortcut to mark emails as spam, without having to use a mouse.

Versienummer 5.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (8)

beerse 17 februari 2023 09:03
Hoe zit het ook al weer? Ooit had Opera een eigen render-engine, eigen html-verwerking zullen we maar zeggen. Uit mijn hoofd bij Opera versie 12 ging Opera over op een andere (niet meer eigen) render engine. Iets met 'bink' of 'brink' of 'blink' in de naam. Ongeveer die zelfde tijd komt Google met Chrome op de markt, gebaseerd op die zelfde render engine. Ja, daarmee hebben Chrome en (die) opera de zelfde render engine maar is Opera nog niet op Chrome/Chromium gebaseerd.

Nu is Vivaldi een afsplitsing van Opera met gebruik van die render engine. Maar is Vivaldi ergens daarna overgestapt op het gebruik van Chrome/Chromium als render enigine? Of gebruiken ze alleen/vooral de zelfde render engine?

Daarmee bedoel ik: Hoeveel Google gebruikt Vivaldi? Ongeveer net zo veel als de andere Chrome/Chromium afgeleiden? Of veel minder omdat ze 'alleen maar' de render engine gebruiken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 06:10]

vrow @beerse17 februari 2023 09:17
Opera had tot en met versie 12 altijd hun eigen engine, Presto (en daarvoor had hij een andere naam).
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Presto_(browser_engine)

Toen is Opera op een gegeven moment overgenomen door een Chinees bedrijf en veranderde Opera van een browser voor power-users in wat het nu is. Wat je er nu van vindt, moet je zelf invullen.
Een aantal oorspronkelijke ontwikkelaars zijn een paar jaar na die overname, gekomen met Vivaldi. Dat is eigenlijk de oorspronkelijke Opera-browser (die tm versie 12, daarna ging het 'mis') met de gedachte dat de browser zich aanpast aan jou. Alle handige dingen van Opera 12 waren daarmee weer terug, maar dan veel moderner natuurlijk en ook veel extra zaken die niet in Opera 12 zaten.

Al met al is Vivaldi de fijnste browser, naar mijn mening. Alles is aan te passen en werkt dus precies zoals jij het wilt. Maar, de standaardinstellingen zijn vaak al voor 90% prima, dus je bent ook weer geen uren bezig met alles naar je hand te zetten, vind ik.

Alle browsers die er momenteel zijn, met uitzondering van FireFox en de afgeleiden en natuurlijk Safari, gebruiken Chromium (het open source project) wat als rendering engine Blink heeft.

Dit is de korte samenvatting.
Wil je meer lezen, kijk dan ook even hier: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Vivaldi_(web_browser)
EricJH @beerse17 februari 2023 19:41
Initieel heeft Vivaldi geprobeerd verder te werken met de Presto engine van de oude Opera browser maar kwam er al snel achter dat het team te klein is om met de complexiteit van uitdagingen van het maken van een eigen browser, o.a. hardwareversnelling, aan te kunnen. Dat is de reden voor de overstap naar Blink.
Anoniem: 57411 @beerse17 februari 2023 09:21
Nu is Vivaldi een afsplitsing van Opera met gebruik van die render engine. Maar is Vivaldi ergens daarna overgestapt op het gebruik van Chrome/Chromium als render enigine? Of gebruiken ze alleen/vooral de zelfde render engine?
Vivaldi is technisch gezien nooit een afsplitsing geweest van opera; vanaf het begin maakte het gebruik van de blink rendering engine.

Bron: https://arstechnica.com/i...-browser-for-power-users/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 23 juli 2024 06:10]

zordaz @beerse17 februari 2023 11:14
Er zijn wat technische artikelen op de Vivaldi website te vinden over hun gebruik van Chromium / Blink code. Er wordt heel wat aangepast en uitgehaald voordat de Vivaldi frontend er overheen gaat.

Ik kan het niet kwantificeren, maar vermoed dat Vivaldi van de bekendste 'Chromium gebaseerde browsers' het meeste afwijkt van de bron.
Martinspire @beerse21 februari 2023 13:50
Het is een Chromium Fork momenteel, met eigen login om bookmarks e.d. te synchroniseren. Het gebruikt de Extensions van Chrome en heeft daar geen eigen store voor. Maar je kunt hem dus zonder google account gebruiken.

Hij is verder veel meer aan te passen dan de normale Chrome en bevat een aantal features die andere browsers niet (of niet zo goed) hebben. Overall een fijne browser met prima ontwikkellaars.
xyquesz 18 februari 2023 02:28
Probeerde Vivaldi 5.7 zojuist te installeren in Windows 7 Virtual Machine en kreeg de melding dat deze versie minimaal Windows 10 vereist..
Mr. Smith @xyquesz18 februari 2023 03:32
Because Chromium’s support for Win7 and Win8.1 has now officially ended, Vivaldi 5.7 for desktop will not support these operating systems. If you are one of the users impacted by this change, we recommend that you update to a more modern version of Windows. Or, consider switching to an alternative OS, such as Linux, that supports your hardware.
Bron: Vivaldi Newsletter

Bron: Blog Post

