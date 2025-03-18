Versie 7.2 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The address bar is the gateway to the web, and we’ve just made it way faster. in Vivaldi 7.2 the address bar delivers quicker, and more relevant results. We’ve fine-tuned suggestions, improved search accuracy, and made sure that finding what you need feels seamless. You’ll notice a boost in speed and efficiency, especially if you’re one of those who like to keep your browsing fast and furious. No more delays, just the info you want, when you need it. In true Vivaldi fashion, you are in charge. You can finetune the address bar to match your workflow.

You might not see it, but you’ll feel the difference with Vivaldi 7.2’s new optimized connection handling. Say what? Eh, sorry, we’re geeks! We made pages load faster. For some of you it will be more than twice as fast. No tricks, no gimmicks, just good old-fashioned optimization.

Power users, this one’s for you. Vivaldi already has an extensive set of keyboard shortcuts, but now we’re offering a priority list, making it easier to manage your shortcuts. This ensures that your shortcuts work just the way you want, whether you want to prioritize Vivaldi specific shortcuts or page specific ones.

Emails and schedules go hand in hand, so we made them work together. Now you can create an event directly from an email, or from a web page. Got a meeting request? A concert ticket confirmation? No need to copy and paste details manually, simply right-click and create an event instantly.