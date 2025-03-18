Software-update: Vivaldi 7.2

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 7.2 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

A Smarter and Faster Address Bar

The address bar is the gateway to the web, and we’ve just made it way faster. in Vivaldi 7.2 the address bar delivers quicker, and more relevant results. We’ve fine-tuned suggestions, improved search accuracy, and made sure that finding what you need feels seamless. You’ll notice a boost in speed and efficiency, especially if you’re one of those who like to keep your browsing fast and furious. No more delays, just the info you want, when you need it. In true Vivaldi fashion, you are in charge. You can finetune the address bar to match your workflow.

Faster Page Load: A Little Bit of Magic

You might not see it, but you’ll feel the difference with Vivaldi 7.2’s new optimized connection handling. Say what? Eh, sorry, we’re geeks! We made pages load faster. For some of you it will be more than twice as fast. No tricks, no gimmicks, just good old-fashioned optimization.

Override Keyboard Shortcuts

Power users, this one’s for you. Vivaldi already has an extensive set of keyboard shortcuts, but now we’re offering a priority list, making it easier to manage your shortcuts. This ensures that your shortcuts work just the way you want, whether you want to prioritize Vivaldi specific shortcuts or page specific ones.

Turn Emails Into Calendar Events

Emails and schedules go hand in hand, so we made them work together. Now you can create an event directly from an email, or from a web page. Got a meeting request? A concert ticket confirmation? No need to copy and paste details manually, simply right-click and create an event instantly.

What else is new in 7.2:
  • New Currency Widget
    Our new Currency Widget brings real-time conversions straight to your dashboard.
  • Workspaces in Quick Commands
    Now you can find your workspaces even faster using Quick Commands.
  • Reorder Mail Accounts
    For those of you managing multiple email accounts, we’ve made life easier by allowing reordering of your accounts in Vivaldi Mail.

Versienummer 7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-03-2025 10:30 41

18-03-2025 • 10:30

41

Bron: Vivaldi

Update-historie

19-05 Vivaldi 7.4 5
27-03 Vivaldi 7.3 34
18-03 Vivaldi 7.2 41
23-01 Vivaldi 7.1 2
24-10 Vivaldi 7.0 39
08-'24 Vivaldi 6.9 31
04-'24 Vivaldi 6.7 4
02-'24 Vivaldi 6.6 4
12-'23 Vivaldi 6.5 5
10-'23 Vivaldi 6.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Vivaldi

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (41)

-Moderatie-faq
41
41
30
0
0
11
Wijzig sortering
wilmaster1 18 maart 2025 11:14
Ik ben sinds kort overgestapt op Vivaldi voor persoonlijk gebruik, en het is een fijne browser, tot nu toe mis ik nog niet veel features die Edge/Chrome wel hadden.
Byte @wilmaster118 maart 2025 11:48
Toevallig ook sinds een week of 2 overgegaan. Maak er goed gebruik van, het enige wat ik mis is een aparte omgeving/sandbox per workspace. Cookies en overige gegevens worden gewoon gedeeld. Het was handig geweest om 2 tabbladen open te hebben voor Whatsapp (bijv. voor privé en zakelijk).
OxiMoron @Byte18 maart 2025 12:59
Ja, ik had ook graag de splitsing gehad van cookies per workspace, had een poging gedaan om voor firefox workspaces te implementeren met de multi account container plugin, maar dat bleek toch raar te zijn met pinned tabs (die kun je niet verbergen in firefox, alleen sluiten en weer opnieuw openen, wat erg traag is). Floorp.app (firefox based) heeft ook workspaces en container integratie ervoor, maar dat werkte ook niet helemaal lekker met nieuwe tabs en andere rare quircks.

Voor nu neem ik het gebrek van cookie splitsing in workspaces maar even voor lief
edie @Byte18 maart 2025 13:07
Workaround is een apart 'profiel' maken. Elk profiel heeft zijn eigen instellingen / bookmarks / cookies / etc, en als je een ander profiel wilt gebruiken wordt gewoon een nieuwe browser-instantie geopend - dus je kunt dan via alt + tab gewoon wisselen tussen Vivaldi instanties.
zordaz @edie19 maart 2025 10:00
Container Tabs is zeker een fijne Firefox als extensie. Het lijkt inderdaad heel sterk op de profielen zoals je die binnen Chromium gebaseerde browsers hebt, met wat verschillen t.a.v. de bookmarks e.d. Overigens is de waarde van containers binnen Firefox de afgelopen jaren wel wat minder geworden door met name Total Cookie Protection.
matthigast @Byte18 maart 2025 13:31
Ik gebruikte vroeger sessionbox voor meerdere instanties van een game die ik speelde, werkte super in combinatie met page tiles :D
wilmaster1 @Byte18 maart 2025 13:49
Ah, ja, we gebruiken met werk microsoft accounts, ik gebruik voor nu nog Edge omdat dat lekker synced.
t-force @wilmaster118 maart 2025 11:43
Ik gebruik het al sinds versie 1 of 2 en ben er zeer tevreden over. Met name de tabblad indelingen (met werkruimtes) en visual tabs is super.
Tevens onthoud hij alle tabladen die ik gebruik en bij openen Vivaldi meteen beschikbaar.
En als je hem goed instelt (ook op iOS) geen enkele reclame bij Youtube filmpjes. Dat is wel erg fijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 18 maart 2025 12:30]

satshow @t-force19 maart 2025 17:47
En hoe doe je dat bij vivaldi? Standaard werkt volgens mij niet.
t-force @satshow19 maart 2025 22:05
Op iOS kan je alleen de standaard instelling "Traceerders en advertenties blokkeren" van Vivaldi gebruiken. Tevens heb ik sowieso PiHole draaien in ons netwerk. Misschien is het de combinatie?
In Windows gebruik ik Vivaldi in combinatie met uBlock Origin.en natuurlijk weer PiHole.
Verder heb ik niks spannends ingesteld.
t-force @satshow19 maart 2025 22:06
Op iOS kan je alleen de standaard instelling 'Traceerders en advertenties blokkeren' van Vivaldi gebruiken. Tevens heb ik sowieso PiHole draaien in ons netwerk. Misschien is het de combinatie?
In Windows gebruik ik Vivaldi in combinatie met uBlock Origin. En natuurlijk weer PiHole.
Verder heb ik niks spannends ingesteld.
markwiering 18 maart 2025 16:39
Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd.
En dat vind ik dus jammer.

Ik ben een oude Operagebruiker, van 2010 tot 2012/2013. Opera was licht, snel, elegant en had een indrukwekkend aantal faciliteiten die andere webbladeraars niet hadden, zoals een ingebouwde proxyserver (Opera Turbo), een snelle manier om bestanden te delen met anderen (Opera Unite), een ingebouwd IRC-programma, de mogelijkheid om zich te identificeren als bijvoorbeeld Mozilla Firefox of Internet Explorer als ik op een webpagina zat die Operagebruikers dienst weigerde wegens "niet-ondersteunde webbladeraar", ingebouwd notitieblad en meer.

Daarna ging het bergafwaarts met Opera. Opera Unite werd eruit gesloopt, ook al waren de gebruikers hierop tegen. Daarna stapte Opera over van haar eigen Presto-motor naar die van Chromium. Toen werden er nóg meer faciliteiten uit Opera gesloopt, werd Opera trager, had jij standaard Google als zoekmachine dat jij niet kon veranderen naar iets anders, begon Opera meteen met het naar jouw computer laden van een Internetbestand zonder eerst te vragen waar dit bestand precies moest worden opgeslagen enzovoort. Toen heb ik Opera de bons gegeven. Ik gebruik sindsdien Mozilla Firefox.

Maar, gezien het feit dat Mozilla nu gegevens verzamelt van haar gebruikers én deze doorverkoopt, wil ik nu ook van Mozilla Firefox af. Ik ben dus op zoek naar een goed alternatief. Ik heb LibreWolf geprobeerd, maar dan laden veel webpagina's niet.

Vivaldi doet mij in veel opzichten denken aan het oude Opera, wat Vivaldi enerzijds aantrekkelijk maakt. Wat mij afstoot van Vivaldi is het feit dat Vivaldi:
1. Alle tabbladen samenperst als jij hier veel van open hebt staan. Hier had Opera ook last van nadat Opera overstapte op Chromium. Ik heb liever dat de tabbladen een minimumbreedte hebben en jij daarna gewoon door jouw tabbladen heen kunt scrollen. Dan zie jij tenminste waar jij op klikt.
2. Het is een Chromiumbladeraar, wat betekent dat ook Vivaldi ontiegelijk traag (onbruikbaar) is op oudere computers.

Ik ben nu op zoek naar een webbladeraar die:
1. NIET gebaseerd is op Chromium.
2. Buiten de controle staat van Mozilla, of een ander bedrijf/organisatie die mijn data verzamelt en doorverkoopt.
3. Goed werkt. LibreWolf valt daarom af.

Ondanks dit alles heb ik Vivaldi wel geïnstalleerd staan op mijn computer, als enige Chromiumbladeraar naast Mozilla Firefox, voor het geval ik een Chrome-extensie nodig heb. Bijna alle webbladeraarextensies zijn ook beschikbaar voor Mozilla Firefox, maar één keer had ik iets nodig (video ripper) dat alleen voor Chromium beschikbaar was.
cornelisprul @markwiering18 maart 2025 17:55
Ik ben wel benieuwd welke sites het bij jou niet doen onder librewolf. Ik ben daar net naar overgestapt en tot nu toe doet bij mij alles het prima, maar ik moet toegeven dat ik nog niet heel uitgebreid heb getest.
patrom @cornelisprul18 maart 2025 18:48
Er is ook nog waterfox
markwiering @cornelisprul20 maart 2025 18:01
Het was anderhalf jaar geleden dat ik LibreWolf uitprobeerde. Discord laadde niet en de YouTube-reacties laadden niet. Volgens mij was er ook nog een webpagina waarbij de reacties niet wilden laden, maar ik weet even niet meer welke dat was.

Hoe dan ook: toen had ik LibreWolf maar laten zitten.

Er is ook nog PaleMoon, wat op zich een goed programma is (snel, elegant en werkt uitstekend op oudere computers), maar PaleMoon heeft als nadeel dat het:
1. Op zware pagina's (zoals YouTube) veel disproportioneel lang laadt vergeleken met bijvoorbeeld Firefox.
2. Het de gebruiker minder goed beschermt tegen ongewenste pop-ups en andere troep. Klassieke reclamepagina's die pop-ups en ongewenste doorverwijzingen geven zijn nu een beetje iets van het verleden, omdat moderne webbladeraars jou hiertegen beschermen, maar bij PaleMoon heb jij hier nog steeds last van, zelfs als jij de pop-up blokkeerder van PaleMoon aan hebt staan.

Omdat PaleMoon al een tijdje een eigen koers vaart ten opzichte van Firefox kun jij niet meer Firefoxextensies installeren in PaleMoon, maar de belangrijkste extensies (zoals uBlock Origin) is alsnog beschikbaar voor PaleMoon. Misschien dat ik PaleMoon dus toch kan proberen als alternatief. :)

En dan is er nog SeaMonkey. Die heb ik al een héle lange tijd niet meer gebruikt. Ik ken SeaMonkey nog van Puppy Linux, in 2013/2014. Het kwam dacht ik standaard mee met Puppy Linux Precise. Is ook gebaseerd op Firefox en werkte ook goed. Ik heb SeaMonkey even opgezocht. Het bestaat nog steeds! :*)
Pineka @markwiering18 maart 2025 19:54
Wat dacht je van Zen-browser. Gebaseerd op Firefox (Gecko).
markwiering @Pineka20 maart 2025 17:53
Bedankt voor de suggestie. Deze ga ik uitproberen. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door markwiering op 20 maart 2025 17:53]

Anoniem: 57411 18 maart 2025 10:59
> Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium

Indertijd zelfs betaald voor de reclame-vrije versie van opera. Spijtig dat dat nu bij vivaldi niet kan om die affiliate links die ze erin stoppen er in één keer echt spoorloos uit te gooien.
Hydranet @Anoniem: 5741118 maart 2025 11:10
Volgens mij kan je die gewoon uitzetten, heb er nog nooit last van gehad.

Onder instellingen naar "Privacy and Security" gaan, dan naar "Manage sources" en dan naar "Ad blocking sources gaan. Dan moet je daar ergens "Allow ads from our partners(Support Vivaldi)" het vinkje weghalen want die staat standaard aan.

Kan ook zijn dat jij iets anders bedoeld?
sambalbaj @Hydranet18 maart 2025 11:15
Je hebt nog wat gesponsorde tegels op de startpagina bij een nieuwe installatie.

Maar heeft Vivaldi al een oplossing voor het stoppen van veel privacy en adblock extensies door Manifest V3?
Ik zie vooral veel meldingen van extensies die stoppen met werken.
Hydranet @sambalbaj18 maart 2025 11:19
Je kan je startpagina toch aanpassen, ik heb daar geen last van heb dat ooit aangepast en weet geen eens meer hoe dat er uitziet.

Ik dat dat voor die V3 extensies hetzelfde geld als waar je met Chrome nu tegen aanloopt omdat Vivaldi gewoon de Chrom webstore gebruikt voor het installeren van extensies. Dat is niet een Vivaldi specifiek probleem. Ik heb er ook een die niet aan V3 voldoet, de ontwikkelaars zijn bezig met het aanpassen van die, dat is Cooke Auto Delete. En ik gebruik ook privacy badger die is al wel goed, welke privacy extensions gebruik jij daar ben ik wel benieuwd naar :)?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 18 maart 2025 11:33]

Anoniem: 57411 @Hydranet18 maart 2025 12:33
> Je kan je startpagina toch aanpassen, ik heb daar geen last van heb dat ooit aangepast en weet geen eens meer hoe dat er uitziet.

Je kan ze van de startpagina af gooien, maar als je via de startpagina een site toevoegt aan de speed dial komen de affiliate links alsnog prominent in het raampje dat dan verschijnt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 18 maart 2025 12:34]

Hydranet @Anoniem: 5741118 maart 2025 12:37
Gewoon een manier van zodat Vivaldi wat geld kan verdienen, niks mis mee. Ik gebruik die speed dial geen eens en mijn start pagina is leeg.
Anoniem: 57411 @Hydranet18 maart 2025 12:51
> niks mis mee.

Behalve dan de belangenverstrengeling inherent aan dit verdienmodel.

Ze gaan er bij vivaldi prat op dat ze de gebruiker centraal stellen, maar dat kan hiermee gewoon niet, helemaal als de gebruikers niet eens de optie krijgen om de software aan te schaffen.
Hydranet @Anoniem: 5741118 maart 2025 13:07
Het is maar hoe je dat op vat gebruikers centraal is. Ze luisteren naar hun gebruikers als je is op hun forums kijkt en je kan heel veel aan of uit zetten of verbergen als je het niet wil zien. Firefox heeft toch ook standaard favorieten die mee komen met de browser en Google als standaard zoekmachine?
Anoniem: 57411 @Hydranet19 maart 2025 03:13
Is mij bij firefox ook een doorn in het oog.

Grappig detail: bij firefox kan je dat soort zaken er wel helemaal uit gooien, bij vivaldi dus niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 19 maart 2025 03:23]

zordaz @Anoniem: 5741118 maart 2025 19:54
Ik heb hier geen last van, gebruik Vivaldi al jaren. Bij een nieuwe installatie alleen de affiliate links/ bookmarks verwijderen, that's it.
joint_me @sambalbaj18 maart 2025 11:39
Vivaldi heeft een ingebouwde functie hiervoor, maar bij lange na niet op het niveau van Ublock.
Je vind het onder "Privacy & Security", als je klikt op "manage sources" kan je iets instellen.
zordaz @joint_me19 maart 2025 10:05
De ingebouwde Adblocker in Vivaldi werkt prima en is volgens mij zelfs gebaseerd op de broncode van uBlock Origin. Er zijn wel zaken weggelaten, maar het belangrijkste is gewoon aanwezig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 19 maart 2025 10:05]

DeTeraarist 18 maart 2025 11:57
Laat ik maar wat tegengeluid geven. Mooi hoor een browser die alles kan, je kan zelfs je hue-verlichting aansturen, en het heeft een torrent client, een nieuws lezer, een mail client, je kant het zo gek niet verzinnen of Vivaldi heeft het.

Daar moet je van houden, zelf heb ik geen idee waarom ik alles via de browser zou willen doen. Vivaldi doet van alles een beetje, maar niks echt goed.
Frenziefrenz @DeTeraarist18 maart 2025 12:45
Als je de mailclient niet instelt heb je er ook geen last van en gebruikt hij geen resources. Zelf zou ik eerder de browser uitschakelen, maar hij stoort me niet. ;)
zordaz @DeTeraarist19 maart 2025 11:01
Ik zou ook niet weten waarom ik alles via de browser zou willen doen, dus gebruik een heleboel van Vivaldi niet. Het zit dan echter ook totaal niet in de weg. T.o.v. andere browsers in het speelveld vind ik de pre's van Vivaldi:
- Sane defaults
- Een gezond, simpel en transparant business model, geen dubbele bodems
- Er wordt geen functionaliteit opgedrongen.
- Geen bigtech, geen corporate belangen
- Privacy minded

Er zijn genoeg alternatieven, het blijft daarmee natuurlijk ook een persoonlijke keuze. Maar de afgelopen jaren zag ik geen andere browser die dit allemaal voldoende biedt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 19 maart 2025 11:32]

Quinz 18 maart 2025 12:37
Fantastische browser met veel mogelijkheden waar ik niet meer zonder wil. Enige nadeel is een zoekbug waardoor de browser telkens crashed.

Zijn er meer tweakers die hier tegenaan lopen?
TheVivaldi @Quinz18 maart 2025 12:48
Ik heb dat ook gemerkt, maar dan op Linux (ik zeg het er even bij omdat die bugmelding op het forum in de Windows-sectie is gedaan).
Creesch @Quinz19 maart 2025 11:23
Zelf nog niet tegenaan gelopen, en ik zoek regelmatig (meerdere malen per dag) in paginas. Wellicht dat het specifiek te maken heeft met JSON/PDF rendering en het zoeken aangezien die specifiek genoemd worden in de post die je linkt.
Pasteis 18 maart 2025 11:26
Voor de geinteresseerde... Vivaldi (Technologies) is een Noors bedrijf. Ik ben de laatste tijd Vivaldi aan het ontdekken, om meer te willen leunen op Europese technologie en ontwikkelingen.

Helaas mis ik wel de add-ons in de iOS browser die ik veelvuldig gebruik (Randrop.io).
Ray_ 18 maart 2025 14:32
Ik ben een paar jaar geleden naar deze browser overgestapt op zowel desktop als mobiel. Erg fijne browser, het enige wat mij af en toe stoort zijn de suggesties in het aanvullen.
"T" levert Temu als direct match op. Temu bezoek ik nooit, tweakers wel en toch staat deze een stuk lager.
Direct matches heb ik daarom maar uitgezet, maar dan blijven de suggesties niet zo goed als ik voorheen in Chrome gewend was. Als ik eerder download: Vivaldi 7.2 heb bezocht, geeft hij bij het typen van 'twea' die URL vaak eerder terug dan de homepage. Zelfde als je dan 'viva' tikt: ipv vivaldi.com (of het Viva-forum :P ) krijg je wederom eerder download: Vivaldi 7.2 terug.

Er valt iets mee te tweaken. Heb er wel eens wat aan geprutst, maar heb het nooit helemaal naar mijn zin kunnen krijgen.
Martinspire 18 maart 2025 15:32
Al bijna 2 jaar mijn favoriete browser. Werkt nog steeds prima!
Maurits van Baerle
18 maart 2025 17:05
In hoeverre komt er met Vivaldi toch nog data bij Google terecht omdat ze onder de motorkap Chromium gebruiken?

Ik herinner me dat Microsoft de grootst mogelijke moeite had om alle links met Google er uit te halen toen ze Edge om Chromium heen bouwden. Als het voor een reus als MS al moeilijk is moet dat voor Vivaldi nog veel moeilijker zijn.

Iemand een idee?
Creesch @Maurits van Baerle19 maart 2025 11:26
Veel zit er nog wel maar heeft wel opties. Sommige zaken staan standaard uit en anderen nog wel aan. Vivaldi geeft zelf een overzicht hier: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/privacy-settings/
Maurits van Baerle
@Creesch19 maart 2025 12:00
Dank, dat 'DNS to help resolve navigation errors' lijkt me een heel mooi verwoorde functie dat alle lookups niet via je zelf ingestelde DNS server gaan maar allemaal via de Google DNS servers. Dat is nogal privacy gevoelig want zo weet Google de domeinnaam van iedere server die je bezoekt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq