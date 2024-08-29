Software-update: Vivaldi 6.9

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 6.9 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Vivaldi 6.9 is here!

Vivaldi 6.9 brings powerful new features like tab renaming for better organization, drag-and-drop downloads for quicker file management, and a clearer view of your synced tabs across devices. We’ve also fine-tuned Vivaldi Mail and squashed some bugs to keep things running smoothly. This update is all about refining what makes Vivaldi special: giving you powerful tools to personalize your browser, stay organized, and navigate the web your way. While Vivaldi 6.9 includes important bug fixes and performance improvements, we’ve also added a few new features that we think you’ll really appreciate.

Rename your tabs

With Vivaldi 6.9, we have added a standout feature designed to help you stay organized. You can easily rename your tabs and Tab Stacks to something that makes sense to you. Whether it’s a project name, a reminder, or anything else that helps you stay organized. This feature is particularly useful when you’re working on multiple projects at once, conducting research, or juggling various tasks throughout the day. It helps you keep your tabs neat and organized, making it easier to find what you need when you need it.

Drag Files Directly from the Downloads Panel

We’re all about efficiency, and our new drag-and-drop functionality from the Downloads Panel is sure to make you more efficient. In Vivaldi 6.9, you can drag files directly from the Downloads Panel to your desktop, a folder, or even into an email or document. No more digging through your download folder, just grab what you need and drop it where it needs to go. You can mark multiple files in the Downloads Panel to be moved simultaneously. This feature lets you streamline your workflow, making management of downloaded files easier and quicker. Whether you’re downloading images, documents, or software, this small but powerful enhancement will save you time and keep you focused on your task at hand.

View Synced Tabs in a Clear Structure

If you use Vivaldi across multiple desktop devices, you’ll love this feature. With Vivaldi 6.9, you get a new structured overview of all your open tabs directly in the Windows Panel. When you open the Windows Panel you can see exactly which tabs are open on your other desktop devices, neatly organized in a tree structure. The new structure separates the devices, Workspaces and Tab Stacks. This makes it easier than ever to pick up where you left off when you’re moving from your desktop to your laptop.

Mail Improvements for a Smoother Experience

Back in June, we launched Vivaldi Mail 2.0 and we’ve made several improvements to Vivaldi Mail in this release. If you check the changelog you can see we have made more than 40 fixes for Mail and Calendar. We’ve focused on enhancing stability and performance, ensuring that your email experience is as smooth and reliable as possible. Whether you use Vivaldi Mail for work, personal communication, or managing multiple accounts, these updates will make your daily email routine more efficient and enjoyable.

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Of course, no release would be complete without a round of bug fixes and performance tweaks. In Vivaldi 6.9, we’ve addressed several issues reported by our community, improving everything from tab behaviour to user interface responsiveness. These fixes are all part of our ongoing commitment to making Vivaldi not just a powerful browser, but also a reliable one.

Versienummer 6.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

19-05 Vivaldi 7.4 5
27-03 Vivaldi 7.3 34
18-03 Vivaldi 7.2 41
23-01 Vivaldi 7.1 2
24-10 Vivaldi 7.0 39
08-'24 Vivaldi 6.9 31
04-'24 Vivaldi 6.7 4
02-'24 Vivaldi 6.6 4
12-'23 Vivaldi 6.5 5
10-'23 Vivaldi 6.4 0
Reacties (31)

SideShow 29 augustus 2024 15:02
Onlangs heb ik duckduckgo, brave en Vivaldi bekeken en het was Vivaldi geworden.

Een "domme" browser en volgens de makers willen ze dat zo houden. Dus geen AI fratsen, knopjes, copilots, irritante context menu opties, integraties, "verbeteringen", ... waar je nooit om vroeg. Toppie dus.

Eigenlijk wil ik gewoon Firefox gaan gebruiken, dat is dan nog een stukje meer weg van de "corpo smet", maar ik hou niet van de developer console en debug tools die ze aanbieden.
desalniettemin
@SideShow29 augustus 2024 15:54
Firefox heeft de laatste tijd veel opt-out ipv opt-in en het gebruikt vergeleken met Brave al snel 2x zoveel geheugen. Brave pauzeert tabs automatisch als je ze een tijd niet gebruikt. En vooral met Viaplay stottert het en bevriest het steeds en speelt de bevroren gedeeltes opnieuw af. Soms wel 2x snel achter elkaar. Heb ik met Brave niet. Firefox gebruiker sinds versie 1, maar helaas nu niet meer door dit soort strapatsen.
zordaz @desalniettemin29 augustus 2024 16:08
Tja, als je het dan toch meerdere keren over Brave hebt in dit draadje: Brave heeft voor mij al lang geleden afgedaan wegens het twijfelachtige verdienmodel en de opt-out rondom allerlei cryptozaken die erin zitten. Het verdienmodel van Vivaldi is veel transparanter en ze hebben 'sane defaults'.
TumTum @zordaz29 augustus 2024 20:27
Brave is open source en ze hebben destijds een grote fout gemaakt en dat ook toegegeven. Het is ondanks die fout mijn favoriete webbrowser. Er is geen goed alternatief. Al die rommel kun je uitzetten. De ads op tabbladen laat ik actief om ze te supporten.
zordaz @TumTum29 augustus 2024 23:38
Er is vaker gedoe geweest rondom Brave, maar dat bedoelde ik hierboven niet eens. Ik vind het verdienmodel van Brave in zijn totaliteit niet deugen.
desalniettemin
@zordaz29 augustus 2024 17:40
Je hebt gelijk over opt-out. Ik heb al die cryptozooi en Leo allemaal uitgezet. Misschien dat ik Vivaldi later eens probeer. Brave bevalt me wel tot nu toe.
Flappie 29 augustus 2024 16:47
Heeft Vivaldi al iets van een "container" optie zoals Firefox dat heeft?
zordaz @Flappie29 augustus 2024 17:38
Nee, maar je kunt het in Chromium gebaseerde browsers enigszins nabootsen door meerdere profielen aan te maken. Aan de andere kant is het nut van echt disposable containers per website in Firefox niet meer zo essentieel als een jaar of 5 terug (hoewel ik het nog wel gebruik), dat heeft te maken met aanvullende functionaliteit (total cookie protection e.d.) die inmiddels in Firefox zit en (volgens mij in vergelijkbare vorm) in andere browsers aanwezig is.
Flappie @zordaz29 augustus 2024 18:08
Ik vind het vooral zakelijk nog steeds super handig en gebruik dit dagelijks! Voor mij geen andere browser als die dit niet ondersteund. Ik heb Vivaldi wel eens geprobeerd en vind het verder een fijne browser dus vandaar dat ik het even had gevraagd :)
Aegir81 @Flappie29 augustus 2024 20:34
Dat is inderdaad een feature uit Firefox die ik mis bij Vivaldi. Het is nochtans niet onmogeljk in Chrome-browsers, Arc ondersteunt dit wel (het heet spaces daar).
zordaz @Flappie29 augustus 2024 23:40
Dat klopt en daar gebruik ik het soms ook voor in Firefox. In Vivaldi los ik dat op met die profielen.
karelvandongen @Flappie30 augustus 2024 17:06
Je kunt in vivaldi gewoon profielen aan maken, en dus bv een prive en zakelijk profiel hebben. En die dan een andere kleur geven etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door karelvandongen op 30 augustus 2024 17:10]

Zarlin 29 augustus 2024 14:10
Die tab renaming is erg fijn, sommige website titels hebben de meest relevante informatie achteraan.

Tip: om de originele naam terug te krijgen kan je de tab renamen naar een leeg veld, dan wordt de naam weer dynamisch.
Tielenaar @Zarlin29 augustus 2024 14:18
Bij mij zijn de tabs daar nooit breed genoeg, aangezien ik er zo'n stuk of 40 naast elkaar heb staan ;)
Verder zit er niet zo veel nuttigs in deze update, maar bugfixes zijn altijd welkom. Ik loop regelmatig tegen bugs aan, rare glitches en crashes.
Ik had bij YouTube spontane pagina crashes waardoor hij refrest en verder gaat.
Te grote vertraging in het typen van de adresbalk zodat hij vaak in plaats van naar google een willekeurige tab of oud zoekresultaat opent.. Ook met de nieuwe settings waar je de prio daarvan kan aanpassen.
Ctrl-tab werkt niet altijd in de goede volgorde.

Hopen dat dat allemaal wat beter loopt nu. Verder natuurlijk een enorm fijne browser.
Zarlin @Tielenaar29 augustus 2024 15:44
Voor het typen in de adresbalk kan je als alternatief de Quick Commands (F2) gebruiken, deze voert ook standaard een web search uit, maar is in mijn ervaring veel sneller dan eerst een nieuwe tab openenn.

En zoals @Aegir81 al zegt zijn verticale tabs echt een uitkomst, vooral op een widescreen monitor.
Tielenaar @Zarlin30 augustus 2024 10:48
Niet per se nieuwe tab, maar met ctrl-l kom je ook in de adresbalk terecht. Maar die F2 werkt inderdaad prima! Ga ik er in proberen te krijgen :)
Aegir81 @Tielenaar29 augustus 2024 15:19
De tabbreedte speelt minder een rol als je ze verticaal stapelt 😉
desalniettemin
@Aegir8129 augustus 2024 15:45
Ik vind dat maar niks die balk aan de zijkant. Heb ik op Brave ook geprobeerd.
Aegir81 @desalniettemin29 augustus 2024 15:53
Ik vind het wel handig, ik heb mee ruimte in de breedte over dan in de hoogte en de tabs zijn ook nog leesbaar als je er wat meer hebt open staan.

Maar maakt niet zoveel uit natuurlijk. Elke gebruiker heeft zijn eigen voorkeuren, vandaar het keuzescherm na het installeren van de browser.
SCS2 @Aegir8130 augustus 2024 10:39
Ja windows 11, aan de zijkant is meer ruimte !! 8-)
karelvandongen @desalniettemin30 augustus 2024 17:19
Als je van het window paneel gebruik maakt, dan kun je dus ook zoeken tussen tabs, ook naar tabgroupen. Dus zeker wel handig.
karelvandongen @Tielenaar30 augustus 2024 17:16
Ik heb meestal maar 200 tabs open staan. En met hernoemen kun je nu in de window tab vlug de juiste set tabs vinden. En na 2 jaar gebruik ben ik echt maar heel weinig crashes tegen gekomen, in firefox heb ik veel meer per uur gezien.
kr4t0s 29 augustus 2024 14:21
Vivaldi wordt heel snel traag bij mij, bij +75 tabs al, Firefox kan ik vele honderden tabs open houden en is nog steeds snel. Kijken of er verbetering is bij deze versie.
t-force @kr4t0s29 augustus 2024 14:55
In Vivaldi kan je Tabs ook automatisch laten 'slapen' als ze niet gebruikt worden. Dat scheelt enorm.
Wel denk ik dat de FF engine en codebase erg veel efficiënter is vergeleken met de Chromium software.
Als ik zie hoeveel Chromium based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Vivaldi etc.) aan geheuegen gebruiken dan is het sowieso een resource killer.
desalniettemin
@t-force29 augustus 2024 15:50
Doet Brave automatisch als je tabs een tijd niet gebruikt. Brave zoals je weet is Chromium based, maar gebruikt veel minder geheugen dan Firefox. Als ik hetzelfde aantal tabs gebruik als met Firefox, dan is het al snel 2x zoveel als met Brave. En met Brave heb ik geen stotteringen op Viaplay met live wedstrijden.
karelvandongen @desalniettemin30 augustus 2024 17:22
vivaldi suspend ook bij standaard instellingen... en 250+ tabs is echt geen probleem voor vivaldi. Zeker waneer je > 32GB aan geheugen hebt.
erwinvg63 29 augustus 2024 14:54
Ik vind vivaldi een fijne browsen maar het valt wel op dat de vavicoms op de favorietenbalk nogal wazig worden weergegeven voor de rest een prima browser
desalniettemin
@erwinvg6329 augustus 2024 15:57
Chrome heeft ook favicoms, maar geen icoontje. Moet je iets met javascript doen of zo.
SideShow @erwinvg6329 augustus 2024 18:56
Ik heb er last van op mijn laptop, maar vreemd genoeg niet op mn desktop (met 4K scherm).
Pulse Factor 29 augustus 2024 20:03
Brave & Vivaldi beiden getest.

Vivaldi geniet mijn voorkeur.
- Geen AI
- Geen rewards
- Veel instelmogelijkheden

Maar vooral de snelkiezer optie geeft de doorslag.
Zowel op linux als op Android netjes al je bookmarks op de homepage en een direkte "Home" knop.

Vaarwel Edge, Firefox en Chrome.
desalniettemin
@Pulse Factor31 augustus 2024 11:27
Ik heb Vivaldi geprobeerd, maar ik vind het uiterlijk maar niks. Heeft zijn eigen client side decoration ipv GTK optie zoals Brave en Chrome wel hebben.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

