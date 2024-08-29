Versie 6.9 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Vivaldi 6.9 brings powerful new features like tab renaming for better organization, drag-and-drop downloads for quicker file management, and a clearer view of your synced tabs across devices. We’ve also fine-tuned Vivaldi Mail and squashed some bugs to keep things running smoothly. This update is all about refining what makes Vivaldi special: giving you powerful tools to personalize your browser, stay organized, and navigate the web your way. While Vivaldi 6.9 includes important bug fixes and performance improvements, we’ve also added a few new features that we think you’ll really appreciate.

With Vivaldi 6.9, we have added a standout feature designed to help you stay organized. You can easily rename your tabs and Tab Stacks to something that makes sense to you. Whether it’s a project name, a reminder, or anything else that helps you stay organized. This feature is particularly useful when you’re working on multiple projects at once, conducting research, or juggling various tasks throughout the day. It helps you keep your tabs neat and organized, making it easier to find what you need when you need it.

We’re all about efficiency, and our new drag-and-drop functionality from the Downloads Panel is sure to make you more efficient. In Vivaldi 6.9, you can drag files directly from the Downloads Panel to your desktop, a folder, or even into an email or document. No more digging through your download folder, just grab what you need and drop it where it needs to go. You can mark multiple files in the Downloads Panel to be moved simultaneously. This feature lets you streamline your workflow, making management of downloaded files easier and quicker. Whether you’re downloading images, documents, or software, this small but powerful enhancement will save you time and keep you focused on your task at hand.

If you use Vivaldi across multiple desktop devices, you’ll love this feature. With Vivaldi 6.9, you get a new structured overview of all your open tabs directly in the Windows Panel. When you open the Windows Panel you can see exactly which tabs are open on your other desktop devices, neatly organized in a tree structure. The new structure separates the devices, Workspaces and Tab Stacks. This makes it easier than ever to pick up where you left off when you’re moving from your desktop to your laptop.

Back in June, we launched Vivaldi Mail 2.0 and we’ve made several improvements to Vivaldi Mail in this release. If you check the changelog you can see we have made more than 40 fixes for Mail and Calendar. We’ve focused on enhancing stability and performance, ensuring that your email experience is as smooth and reliable as possible. Whether you use Vivaldi Mail for work, personal communication, or managing multiple accounts, these updates will make your daily email routine more efficient and enjoyable.

Of course, no release would be complete without a round of bug fixes and performance tweaks. In Vivaldi 6.9, we’ve addressed several issues reported by our community, improving everything from tab behaviour to user interface responsiveness. These fixes are all part of our ongoing commitment to making Vivaldi not just a powerful browser, but also a reliable one.