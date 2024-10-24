Versie 7.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

At Vivaldi, we’re always evolving, with weekly updates and new features added constantly. While this incremental approach drives innovation, it can also challenge the original design, making new features feel out of place. To keep everything in harmony, we regularly step back to rethink and rebalance, ensuring that the browser remains as cohesive as it is powerful.

The first thing you’ll notice in the new Vivaldi is the spacious new UI, with floating tabs, sleek icons, and themes that breathe life into every browsing session. Whether you prefer a minimalist setup or a more dynamic layout, Vivaldi’s customization options give you control. If you prefer a more compact look and feel, you can find the new UI density setting under “Settings → Appearance → User Interface Density, and choose the “compact” style.

Our new flagship feature, the Dashboard, is your all-in-one control center. Tired of hopping between tabs, apps, and tasks? The Dashboard pulls everything together. Your Mail, Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and even your Feed Reader, are all in one place. It’s designed for multitaskers, project jugglers, and anyone who needs to see everything at a glance. To make things even better, you can add any website as a widget, making the dashboard the nerve center of your entire digital life. Best of all: it’s completely customizable, so you can create your personal Dashboard. You wouldn’t expect anything else from Vivaldi.

We’ve also overhauled the Feed Reader. Now, with separate feed folders, staying on top of your favorite content is easier and more organized than ever. Managing all your feeds; news, blogs, and industry updates, without needing to switch between apps or clutter up your inbox. With the Feed Reader you can subscribe to YouTube channels without having to log in. In addition to the Feeds Panel updates, we’ve also made a dedicated Feed Reader Widget for the Dashboard, giving you total control of your feeds. As always, your feeds are controlled by you – not by Big Tech’s algorithms.

Back in June, we launched Vivaldi Mail 2.0. If you are managing a high-volume mail account, multiple accounts, or even multiple high-volume accounts, Vivaldi Mail is THE mail client for you. With 7.0 we have added a neat feature if your inbox gets crowded. Our new ‘Jump to Latest Mail’ feature makes it easy to hop back to the most recent email with a single click. Simple, yet so effective, especially if your inbox is overflowing.

If you are using Vivaldi on multiple desktop devices, your bookmarks, notes, and settings are now synced in real-time, no waiting, no fuss. You’re always ready to pick up exactly where you left off.

Vivaldi 7.0 isn’t just another update – it’s a brand-new Vivaldi. Whether you’re managing a million tabs, keeping up with deadlines, or just want a smooth, powerful experience, Vivaldi’s new features make sure your browser adapts to you, not the other way around.