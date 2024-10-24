Software-update: Vivaldi 7.0

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

A Completely Redesigned Experience

At Vivaldi, we’re always evolving, with weekly updates and new features added constantly. While this incremental approach drives innovation, it can also challenge the original design, making new features feel out of place. To keep everything in harmony, we regularly step back to rethink and rebalance, ensuring that the browser remains as cohesive as it is powerful.

The first thing you’ll notice in the new Vivaldi is the spacious new UI, with floating tabs, sleek icons, and themes that breathe life into every browsing session. Whether you prefer a minimalist setup or a more dynamic layout, Vivaldi’s customization options give you control. If you prefer a more compact look and feel, you can find the new UI density setting under “Settings → Appearance → User Interface Density, and choose the “compact” style.

Enter: The Dashboard

Our new flagship feature, the Dashboard, is your all-in-one control center. Tired of hopping between tabs, apps, and tasks? The Dashboard pulls everything together. Your Mail, Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and even your Feed Reader, are all in one place. It’s designed for multitaskers, project jugglers, and anyone who needs to see everything at a glance. To make things even better, you can add any website as a widget, making the dashboard the nerve center of your entire digital life. Best of all: it’s completely customizable, so you can create your personal Dashboard. You wouldn’t expect anything else from Vivaldi.

Feed Reader, Evolved

We’ve also overhauled the Feed Reader. Now, with separate feed folders, staying on top of your favorite content is easier and more organized than ever. Managing all your feeds; news, blogs, and industry updates, without needing to switch between apps or clutter up your inbox. With the Feed Reader you can subscribe to YouTube channels without having to log in. In addition to the Feeds Panel updates, we’ve also made a dedicated Feed Reader Widget for the Dashboard, giving you total control of your feeds. As always, your feeds are controlled by you – not by Big Tech’s algorithms.

Quick Mail Management

Back in June, we launched Vivaldi Mail 2.0. If you are managing a high-volume mail account, multiple accounts, or even multiple high-volume accounts, Vivaldi Mail is THE mail client for you. With 7.0 we have added a neat feature if your inbox gets crowded. Our new ‘Jump to Latest Mail’ feature makes it easy to hop back to the most recent email with a single click. Simple, yet so effective, especially if your inbox is overflowing.

Instant sync

If you are using Vivaldi on multiple desktop devices, your bookmarks, notes, and settings are now synced in real-time, no waiting, no fuss. You’re always ready to pick up exactly where you left off.

Adapting to You, Not the Other Way Around

Vivaldi 7.0 isn’t just another update – it’s a brand-new Vivaldi. Whether you’re managing a million tabs, keeping up with deadlines, or just want a smooth, powerful experience, Vivaldi’s new features make sure your browser adapts to you, not the other way around.

Versienummer 7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-10-2024 • 10:30

Bron: Vivaldi

GaryFaceman 24 oktober 2024 10:46
Ik ben een tijd geleden overgestapt op Vivaldi, ik raad het actief aan aan mensen tegenwoordig. Prettig in gebruik, bedachtzaam op privacy en komt met standaard ad-blocker e.d.
Top browser!
guillaume @GaryFaceman24 oktober 2024 13:50
Ik zou echt graag eens uitgelegd hebben wat mensen ervan overtuigd heeft dat Vivaldi privacyvriendelijk is.

Vivaldi is gewoon een fancy schil om de Chromium-base heen (met allemaal Opera Presto-achtige handigheden, waardoor ik het ook interessant zou vinden). Maar die Chromium-base (het enige open-sourcegedeelte van Vivaldi, trouwens, waardoor de ontwikkeling helemaal niet te volgen valt op een version control system) is totaal niet privacyvriendelijk en Vivaldi doet daar slechts 1 aanpassing voor (Safe Browsing wordt passief), verder is het gelijk aan Chrome (met de standaardinstellingen). Gevolg:
  • Je bent uitermate goed fingerprintable met Chromium, dus ook met Vivaldi
  • Er wordt om de haverklap verbinding gemaakt met Google, bijvoorbeeld bij iedere start (clients2.google.com), bij een verkeerde URL (naar Google's DNS) en bij ieder formulier op iedere website (content-autofill.googleapis.com, kan je uitzetten). Verder gebruik je de Chrome Store voor (updates van) add-ons.
Een browser die privacyvriendelijk wil zijn en niet alleen zo klinken had zowel (1) fingerprint mitigations gedaan als (2) de Chromium-base zoveel mogelijk ge-"ungoogled". Vivaldi doet geen van beide. Wat overblijft is wat mij betreft louter een beetje marketingtaal dat het woord privacy als munitie gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 24 oktober 2024 16:37]

Martinspire @guillaume24 oktober 2024 16:35
Die privacytests.org vergelijking is niet eerlijk omdat het niet de maximale instellingen pakt maar de standaard. En ja, je krijgt out-of-the-box de keuze om adblocking aan te zetten, deze staat standaard niet aan. Dus dan mis je een heleboel zaken die vivaldi wel heeft, maar omdat ze de voorkeur geven aan opt-in ipv opt-out, is het bij die test wat minder. Dr is aardig wat heisa geweest (vanuit beide kanten) om dat anders te krijgen, maar ze willen gewoon niet meewerken.

Dus nee, Vivaldi is wel privacyvriendelijk, maar je moet er dan zelf voor kiezen.

Daarnaast zijn ze actief in het ondersteunen van Manifest V2 zo lang het kan en gaan ze in diverse zaken niet mee met Chrome. Zo waren ze ook actief tegen de vernieuwing van cookies die Google voorstelde. Dat het chromium is, maakt weinig uit als er zo'n enorme laag overheen zit. Daarnaast geeft het bedrijf de indruk (die ook bewezen is) wel degelijk op te komen voor privacy en het maken van eigen keuzes. Opt-in is daarom helemaal niet verkeerd. Daarnaast biedt het dermate veel toevoegingen, dat je niet alleen op privacy verschillen ziet, maar (zo ook deze update bewijst) is er grafisch en functioneel gewoon veel anders en veelal naar eigen hand te zetten. Ik ken geen andere browser waar je zo makkelijk de context menu's aanpast bv (om nutteloze opties eruit te halen)
guillaume @Martinspire24 oktober 2024 16:56
Die privacytests.org vergelijking is niet eerlijk omdat het niet de maximale instellingen pakt maar de standaard.
Klopt (ik heb het nog even bij gezet, was ik vergeten). Dat vind ik ook wel een beetje jammer, maar tegelijkertijd ook wel eerlijk, in ieder geval bij het aanraden van browsers aan een ander. Bovendien begon ik met de vraag "waarom denken mensen dat Vivaldi privacyvriendelijk zou zijn?" en in dat kader vind ik dat de standaardinstellingen dan ook wel leidend mogen zijn voor de "instelling" van Vivaldi op het gebied van privacy.

Bovendien is adblocking slechts een onderdeel van maatregelen t.b.v. de privacy die op deze website wordt aangekaart: veel elementen zijn mitigations om fingerprinting tegen te gaan, dus bijvoorbeeld mogelijk unieke waardes die via JavaScript of CSS kunnen worden uitgelezen. Deze kunnen bijvoorbeeld worden vastgezet, of gerandomizeerd.

Dus nee, wat mij betreft kun je binnen Vivaldi helemaal niet voldoende kiezen voor privacyvriendelijkheid.
Zo waren ze ook actief tegen de vernieuwing van cookies die Google voorstelde.
Ja, maar zulke dingen schaar ik wel echt onder de marketing. Het is voor de bühne, maar het doet verder niet zoveel.

Wat betreft Manifest v3, ik vrees dat dit (net als bij Brave) alleen maar blijft totdat het écht uit de codebase gesloopt is (nu is het met een simpele switch nog te activeren). Heel misschien zal het door sommige forks nog even gebackport worden, totdat het te veel moeite kost.
Dat het chromium is, maakt weinig uit als er zo'n enorme laag overheen zit.
Zo enorm is die laag (effectief) toch helemaal niet? Het is een user interface (met echt wel allemaal leuke functionaliteit), maar onder de motorkap verandert er niets.

In die zin vind ik de insteek van Vivaldi wel veel overeenkomen met die van Zen browser: een heel andere gebruikerservaring geven, met veel handigheden, maar zeker niet ten behoeve van privacy (en soms zelfs ten koste van, denk bijv. aan simpele dingen als window.innerWidth/window.innerHeight die zal afwijken vd meeste user agents door andere randen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 25 oktober 2024 00:54]

zx9r_mario @guillaume24 oktober 2024 13:57
Welke browser zou jij dan aanraden?
guillaume @zx9r_mario24 oktober 2024 14:03
Als je niet de instellingen in wilt duiken, dan is de best geconfigureerde (Chromium-based) browser wat mij betreft Brave. De Chromium-base heeft ook op het gebied van veiligheid (op desktop en helemaal op Android) voordelen t.o.v. Firefox.

Firefox is imho out-of-the-box zeker niet klaar voor gebruik. Daarvoor moet je minstens iets als ffprofile.com (wat echter weer foutief network.cookie.cookieBehavior op 1 ipv 5 zet) gebruiken, of zelfs Arkenfox. Als je je niet wilt branden aan dit soort instellingen, kijk dan naar Mullvad Browser of LibreWolf. Een groot voordeel is dat Mozilla nog niet van plan is om Manifest v3 de deur uit te doen (sommige Chromium-browsers ook nog niet, zoals Brave en mogelijk Vivaldi), waardoor je uBlock Origin nog naar hartelust kunt gebruiken (maar waarschijnlijk slechts totdat het te moeilijk wordt om het te backporten, zodra die v2 support helemaal uit de Chromium-base is verdwenen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 24 oktober 2024 17:39]

Hydranet @guillaume24 oktober 2024 14:38
Brave vertrouwen veel mensen niet meer. Ik vertrouw ook Brave niet omdat ze advertenties hun primaire business hebben gemaakt.
https://brave.com/blog/self-serve-ads
https://brave.com/brave-ads

Ook een van de redenen waarom naar ik Vivaldi ben gaan kijken omdat Firefox ook die richting in lijkt te gaan, ook al claimen ze dat het privacy vriendelijk advertising is. Daar zit voor mij geen verschil in. Want ook al zou die privacy vriendelijke data ad data van Brave of van Firefox gaan gebruiken, dat betekend niet dat de huidige manier van advertising verdwijnt maar dat ze nu dubbel zoveel data hebben.

Ook een van de redenen dat ik voor Vivaldi heb gekozen is omdat ze puur bezig zijn met het ontwikkelen van een browser, dat vind ik belangrijk. Ja het is Chromium based, je kan bepaalde Google dingen uitzetten en dat vind ik verder prima. Als je echt een privacy vriendelijk browser wil hebben moet je iet zoals de Mullvad browser gebruiken of de Tor browser maar daar zitten ook weer nadelen aan. All die privacy vriendelijk Firefox forks zitten ook weer nadelen aan want je levert voor alles gebruikers gemak in. Daarbij vind ik dat hoe Vivaldi hun kijk naar privacy aangeeft voldoende voor mij om het te gebruiken als browser.
guillaume @Hydranet24 oktober 2024 15:16
Ik ben zelf geen gebruiker van Brave, maar ik vind het erg overdreven hoe Brave is gekruisigd na een aantal standaardinstellingen en wat probeersels omtrent hun bron van inkomsten. Die dingen zijn gewoon teruggedraaid. Ik ben inderdaad wel benieuwd naar wat de mensen die Brave hebben afgerekend op die ads en Firefox als enig alternatief zagen, nu denken.
ze nu dubbel zoveel data hebben
Dat is volgens mij niet echt aan de orde, neem aan dat de browser zélf de analyse lokaal doet en in theorie alleen requests als "geef me een reclame uit/voor cohort zus-en-zo" je apparaat verlaten. Maar ik heb me er niet in verdiept.

Wat ik belangrijk vind aan Brave: alle extra's zijn gewoon opt-out of zelfs opt-in (gewoon via de UI), op misschien 2-3 hoofdmenu-items die blijven hangen na. Het moet nog blijken of dat ook bij Firefox zo zal zijn.
Ook een van de redenen dat ik voor Vivaldi heb gekozen is omdat ze puur bezig zijn met het ontwikkelen van een browser, dat vind ik belangrijk.
Dat kan ik me wel voorstellen ja. Dat is in principe ook waarom ik LibreWolf gebruik, zeker niet perfect, maar hierbij is in ieder geval de ontwikkeling zeer transparant en gekaderd. Dat je daarbij inlevert qua gebruiksgemak is waarom ik anderen het liefst Brave aanraad.
Daarbij vind ik dat hoe Vivaldi hun kijk naar privacy aangeeft voldoende voor mij om het te gebruiken als browser.
Daar begon ik mijn post dan ook mee: ik weet niet waar Vivaldi überhaupt naar privacy kijkt. Voor zover ik weet, koppelen ze ook nog steeds een unique ID aan iedere installatie, dus er is juist wat tracking toegevoegd. Privacy wordt alleen in hun persberichtjes aangehaald, maar verder (behalve wellicht een basic DNS-based ad blocker die standaard uit schijnt te staan), valt er niks over te vinden. Dus wat kun jij dan vinden over hun privacybeleid?

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 24 oktober 2024 15:20]

Hydranet @guillaume24 oktober 2024 19:39
Privacy wordt alleen in hun persberichtjes aangehaald, maar verder (behalve wellicht een basic DNS-based ad blocker die standaard uit schijnt te staan), valt er niks over te vinden. Dus wat kun jij dan vinden over hun privacybeleid?
Dat heeft te maken met wat @Creesch en @lilmonkey al zeggen. Dat ik Brave niet vertrouw, Vivaldi bestaat nog niet zo lang dus die kunnen achteraf ook nog iets doen die het vertrouwen schaad bij het publiek/mij waardoor ik weer naar een andere browser ga. Ik heb Vivaldi een tijd getest en vind de combinatie van vertrouwen en zich goed presenteren m.b.t privacy

https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser
When you install Vivaldi browser (“Vivaldi”), each installation profile is assigned a unique user ID that is stored on your computer. Vivaldi will send a message using HTTPS directly to our servers located in Iceland every 24 hours containing this ID, version, cpu architecture, screen resolution and time since last message. We anonymize the IP address of Vivaldi users by removing the last octet of the IP address from your Vivaldi client then we store the resolved approximate location after using a local geoip lookup. The purpose of this collection is to determine the total number of active users and their geographical distribution.
Daarmee haal ik uit dat ze alleen dat ID gebruik om een idee te krijgen hoeveel gebruikers ze hebben en waar ter wereld ongeveer die gebruikers zich bevinden.

En hun privacy policy.
https://vivaldi.com/we-respect-your-privacy
Apps often monitor users, create profiles, and sell data to advertisers for profit. That’s the cost of using their services for “free”.

But not Vivaldi. Honestly, we have no use for your data.

The sites you visit, what you type in the browser, your downloads – we have zero interest and zero access to that data. It’s either stored locally on your machine, or encrypted.

We have zero data to sell.

We’re not going to lie. Of course it’d be nice to have data about how you use Vivaldi (like what are your favorite features). But rather than tracking this in a creepy way, we think it’s better to ask you directly. Crazy, we know
Hierbij geven ze aan dat ze geen data van je hebben de ze aan je verkopen en als ze iets van je willen weten dat ze het liever aan je vragen. En het is zelfs mogelijk om je sync data encrypted op te slaan als je een Vivaldi account gebruikt. Ook omdat ze zich zo goed presenteren, eerlijk en open zijn heb ik nu vertrouwen in dat ze dat echt menen en de waarheid spreken. Zou dat nog kunnen veranderen in de toekomst? Ja tuurlijk, kijk maar naar Brave en Firefox. Maar dat zie ik wel tegen die tijd en dan kan ik altijd nog wel naar een andere browser wisselen maar tot nu toe hebben ze mijn vertrouwen en wil ik ze een eerlijke kans geven om dat het gewoon een goede browser is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 24 oktober 2024 19:40]

guillaume @Hydranet24 oktober 2024 19:53
Ik probeer te kijken naar wat het product zelf nu doet of nalaat op het vlak van privacy en niet "het te vertrouwen totdat het tegendeel bewezen is". Daarnaast heb ik de zaken waarmee - in dit geval - Brave negatief in het nieuws is gekomen gewogen t.o.v. of je er nu nog last van ondervindt als je het product zou gebruiken. Die dingen zijn dus teruggedraaid of opt-in geworden, dus nee.

Van zo'n 24-hour ping verwacht ik wel gewoon dat je zoiets uit kunt zetten, kan dat bij Vivaldi?

Maar we hebben het hier wel over twee verschillende dingen: enerzijds of je privacy gewaarborgd wordt door het bedrijf dat de browser maakt, anderzijds de moeite die het bedrijf in het eindproduct steekt om de privacy van de gebruiker te waarborgen bij gebruik van de browser (dus bescherming tegen andere spelers). Van die laatste zie ik dus niets terug bij Vivaldi. Dat ze geen data van je willen (verkopen), dat lijkt me niet meer dan een voorwaarde ja.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 25 oktober 2024 01:04]

Creesch @guillaume24 oktober 2024 16:41
Die dingen zijn gewoon teruggedraaid.
Vaak pas nadat er genoeg negatieve publiciteit over was ontstaan en ze haast wel moesten. Terwijl zolang dit niet gebeurde, men er redelijk laconiek over deed.

Daarnaast heeft Vivaldi praktisch geen track record van vergelijkbare twijfelachtige keuzes. Ik vind het dan ook een bijzondere keuze om Brave aan te raden in deze context.
guillaume @Creesch24 oktober 2024 17:02
Ik kijk naar het eindproduct, niet naar de heisa die er ooit al dan niet omheen is geweest. Dat het uiteindelijk is teruggedraaid, zie ik als een goed teken. Probeer bij Mozilla of Google maar eens een idiote beslissing terug te laten draaien.

Dat gezegd hebbende, als Vivaldi er ooit de moeite zou doen om een set fingerprint mitigations van Brave/Ungoogled/Cromite toe te voegen en dit binnen een version control system inzichtelijk te maken, dan zou ik echt heel graag die Opera-esque feeling weer terug willen krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 25 oktober 2024 00:59]

lilmonkey @guillaume24 oktober 2024 19:26
Ik kijk naar het eindproduct, niet naar de heisa die er ooit al dan niet omheen is geweest.
Privacy heeft ook veel met vertrouwen te maken. Brave is niet te vertrouwen, laten ze zien door hun handelen. Gebruikt privacy vooral als marketingvehikel, en daarmee is mijn geloof dat ze ook echt in mijn 'best interest' handelen weg. Vivaldi heeft dat vertrouwen in de bijna 10 jaar die het nu bestaat nog niet beschadigd en lijkt dus oprecht te handelen.

Die heisa eromheen zou juist je indicator moeten zijn dat er iets mis is bij die club.
guillaume @lilmonkey24 oktober 2024 19:34
Hmz, daar kan ik me niet in vinden: daar waar ik het bij Vivaldi wél alleen maar terugzie in de marketingpraat, zie ik bij Brave ook de daadwerkelijke aanpassingen die men doet en blijft doen t.b.v. minder fingerprinting.

De dingen waar jij op doelt, hebben ook niet te maken gehad met het inboeten op privacy voor de eindgebruiker, maar op het "afdwingen" van hun verdienmodel bij content creators en het (mijns inziens zeer onschuldige) toevoegen van een token in de URL bij een handjevol websites om wat commissie op te strijken.
GaryFaceman @guillaume24 oktober 2024 14:11
Er is een uitlijning van features en implementatie in deze blog post:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/...work-activity-in-vivaldi/
guillaume @GaryFaceman24 oktober 2024 14:22
Klopt, ken ik. Het legt van het gros van de verbindingen die ik met mijn tweede punt bedoelde uit waarvoor ze zijn, maar dat betekent niet dat het daarmee ook ineens onschuldig is. Er gaat nog steeds een heel significant aandeel van jouw browsergebruik richting Google.
Flappie 24 oktober 2024 12:41
Zit er al een optie in voor "Container" tabbladen?
Zo niet, blijf ik gewoon lekker bij Firefox :)
Tielenaar @Flappie24 oktober 2024 13:05
Tab stacks? Ja al jaren.
Hydranet @Tielenaar24 oktober 2024 13:24
Voor zover ik weet is dat niet hetzelfde, van wat ik heb begrepen van Vivaldi uitleg is dat tab stack meer voor het organiseren van tab bladen is terwijl de multi-container extensie van Firefox bedoeld is om scheiding tussen je verschillende online activiteiten kan maken, denk aan cookies, accounts, etc.

https://itsfoss.com/firefox-containers
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-stacks

Ik ben sinds een paar weken ook over van Firefox naar Vivaldi, ik mis die extensie wel maar ik gebruik nu de Cookie Auto Delete extensie waar bij automatisch je cookies verwijderd worden wanneer je een tabblad sluit als je er geen uitzondering voor hebt gemaakt. Het is niet hetzelfde maar voldoet voor mij.
https://chromewebstore.go...kccmbidfldomjliifgaodjagh

Ik ben erg tevreden met Vivaldi, had niet gedacht dat ik ook nog een andere browser als Firefox zou kunnen waarderen. Bijna alle functionaliteit die ik gebruik zit er in zonder een extensie te hoeven installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 24 oktober 2024 14:01]

karelvandongen @Hydranet24 oktober 2024 20:18
Je kunt met profielen ook veel doen in vivaldi, om bijvoorbeeld persoonlijk en zakelijk te scheiden. zie poppetje icoontje..

En je kunt bij cookies ook kiezen voor sessie only.. per website.

en via tracker bloking sorces kun je bv ook easyprivacy toevoegen, waarmee je no meer tracking blokkeert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door karelvandongen op 24 oktober 2024 20:24]

icepickle @Flappie24 oktober 2024 14:07
Ja, het komt met Workspaces, waar je dan makkelijk wisselen kunt. Je kan vrij eenvoudig een nieuwe workspace aanleggen en dan daarmee werken.

Wat je ook kunt doen is wisselen tussen gebruiker accounts, guest account enz
zordaz @icepickle24 oktober 2024 16:21
Workspaces zijn niet hetzelfde als container tabs. De profiel functie komt nog het meeste in de buurt.
Creesch 24 oktober 2024 11:47
Geen fan van de nieuwe interface. De compacte optie helpt een hoop, maar alle ronde randen hoeven wat mij betreft niet. Afgezien daarvan heb ik tot dusver weinig te klagen :D De interface lijkt wel een stuk vlotter te reageren, een obscure browser extensie bug is gelukkig opgelost en instant sync ben ik ook over te spreken.
SideShow @Creesch24 oktober 2024 12:24
Aha! Ik heb ook mixed feelings over die nieuwe tab buttons, maar compacte optie lost het idd op, nice.
bram2912 24 oktober 2024 11:50
Vivaldi is en blijft de beste browser voor powerusers op Windows en Android. Heerlijk snel en aanpasbaar, ik raad iedereen aan om te wisselen als ze nog op een andere chromium browser zitten.

Heeft mij veel tijd en moeite bespaart tijdens het schrijven van de theses van mijn masters.
pmeter @bram291224 oktober 2024 12:54
Welke functies voor powerusers vind je fijn?
KouweZakkie 24 oktober 2024 20:11
Ik blijf toch op Firefox als mijn main broswer, al is het alleen al omdat hier toch weer Google onder hangt... Tenzij ik dat verkeerd heb begrepen, maar dat gaat iemand me dan waarschijnlijk toch wel vertellen. <legt nekje op hakblok> :X
t-force @KouweZakkie24 oktober 2024 21:09
Geen Google (Chrome) maar wel Chromium waar Google veel aan toevoegt.

Ofwel Vivaldi is (net als Chrome, Edge en bijv. Brave) gebaseerd op Chromium en daar houd het Google gehalte op.
Vivaldi doet juist veel aan het ont-googlen van hun browser, ook de keuzes van zoekmachines is erg fijn.

Hak hak. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 24 oktober 2024 21:09]

KouweZakkie @t-force4 november 2024 13:11
Chromium wordt alleen maar overeind gehouden door de commits van Google. Als die de stekker eruit trekken, houdt het hele boeltje op te bestaan (of in ieder geval geüpdate te worden). De kern van Vivaldi kan dus niet ge-ontgoogled worden.

Lijkt wel een beetje op die executie op de Tower Green waar ze zeven keer hebben moeten meppen. Dit raakt net een halswervel. ;)

Ieder zijn ding. Ik bouw er niet op, maar eenieder mag besluiten dat wel te doen.
t-force @KouweZakkie4 november 2024 14:33
Je hebt gelijk, maar het is net kiezen uit 2 kwaden. Dan kies ik degene die mijns inziens het minst kwaad doet.
emphy @KouweZakkie25 oktober 2024 02:28
Drie maal raden waar bij mozilla verreweg de grootste zak geld vandaan komt.
KouweZakkie @emphy4 november 2024 13:08
Als je meer dan 80% van je benodigde inkomen kunt halen uit één makkelijk te veranderen standaard-instelling (die mensen sowieso ambiëren omdat die nu eenmaal --tot mijn niet geringe frustratie-- nog steeds de beste zoekresultaten levert), dan ben ik daar niet tegen. Dat kun je niet in redelijkheid gelijkstellen aan je browser op een fundament bouwen dat volledig door Google omhooggehouden wordt.
emphy @KouweZakkie4 november 2024 13:28
Niet?

Dat geld gaat op een dag wegvallen, ofwel door dwang van de mededingingsautoriteiten, ofwel omdat google niks meer ziet in het spenderen van de centjes. Mozilla, die zelf ondertussen ook in de advertentiemarkt is gestapt, zal dan op zoek gaan naar alternatieve inkomsten.

In zekere zin zie ik dit als een groter risico voor mij als gebruiker dan vivaldi's afhankelijkheid van chromium.
KouweZakkie @emphy7 november 2024 12:18
Mozilla krijgt 400 miljoen euro per jaar van Google. Apple vangt per jaar 26 miljard dollar van Google. Er zijn meer partijen die dat zouden voelen e ndaar hoor je bar weinig tumult over gemaakt worden.

(En dan geef ik grif toe dat ik Apple één van de meest amoreel acterende bedrijven op deze planeet vind, dus ja, personal beef! ;) )

Uiteindelijk moet het geld ergens vandaan komen, en linksom of rechtsom zitten we in hetzelfde schuitje: als Mozilla niet langer vangt, zwakt de ontwikkeling van Firefox af (of stopt), en als Google Chromium niet langer tuttelt, gebeurt exact hetzelfde met de basis van de 'alternatieve' (en naar dan blijkt dus helemaal niet zo alternatieve) browsers.

En we hebben het zelf zo ver laten komen.
valkenier 24 oktober 2024 10:33
Top browser. Vol met slimmigheden, en zeer prettig in gebruik. En Privacy minded. Echt een aanrader!
HarryvdFust 24 oktober 2024 10:56
Jep, altijd Mozilla en Chromium-fan geweest. Vivaldi paar keer geprobeerd, maar telkens terug gegaan. Tijdje geleden toch even doorgezet en wow ! Idd geweldige browser en aanpasbaar tot en met. Ik zou zeggen, als je er niet bekend mee bent en wil overstappen... Geef het een paar dagen/weken en je bent verkocht.
Martinspire 24 oktober 2024 16:59
Fijne browser. Ze waren deze versie aardig aan het hypen.

Ik raad hem tegenwoordig aan iedereen aan. Ben erg fan van de diepe customization. Snelheid is prima en ze lijken een maatschappelijke verantwoording te nemen op veel gebieden. Opt-in voor adblocking is jammer, maar werkt verder wel prima en met 3rd party opties zit dat toch maar in de weg (lang leve adguard).
pelican 24 oktober 2024 23:17
Helaas geen extensie ondersteuning. Vond Kiwi wel leuk maar die wordt te weinig bijgehouden. Vooralsnog blijf ik op Firefox, al lijken de Chromium browser net wat vloeiender op aandroid. (Brave viel af omdat die Google password manager niet ondersteunt en dat crypto/leo gedoe bevalt me ook niet).
Orogima @pelican25 oktober 2024 11:06
Persoonlijk ook firefox user. Zelfs Librewolf, puur uit gebruiksgemak. Ik ondervind ook wel dat chromium based browsers net iets vlotter lopen. Op dit moment heb ik Cromite staan in testfase. De buildin adblock vind ik wel wat jammer. Dat ze hem als extension meegeven ok. Maar effectief integreren vind ik maar shit. Is alleen maar bloatware als je liever een andere gebruikt. Ook mis ik het syncen met m'n phone. Ik ga toch nog even bij Librewolf op PC en Mull op Android blijven.

