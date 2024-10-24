WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.21 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.21: Improved threading when in non Admin mode and when scanning non NTFS drives/network drives/folders, resulting in more than 4x faster scanning of SSD drives

Reserved Space is now displayed for NTFS volumes. This is space reserved for the Windows operating system and can be quite significant for drives with Windows installed. It also accounts for most of the difference between the total allocated space calculated by WizTree and the "space used" reported by Windows. The remaining difference is made up of other NTFS file system data (such as directory indexes) which do not appear in the WizTree scan results.

File grouping size can now be set via Options |> Tweaks |> File group minimum size

MTP/PTP device support updated (MTP/PTP devices are things like mobile phones or digital cameras): Context menu issues with MTP/PTP devices fixed Copy/Cut now working correctly with MTP/PTP devices

Improved tree loading speed and treemap rendering for drives containing very large numbers of files

Fixed context menu issues when running on Windows XP ("Send to" not working, missing text in sub menus)

Export to CSV would not export anything when "File view" selected and no files selected - now exports all files on the list.

Context menu issues with very long file names fixed

Improved detection of newly inserted USB drives

Added "Expand All" ( Shift + F4 ) option to File menu - will expand all tree nodes. Press F4 to reset the expansion

Fixed issue with config ini file settings not being read correctly when containing BOM marker (added by some text editors)