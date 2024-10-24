Software-update: WizTree 4.21

WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.21 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.21:
  • Improved threading when in non Admin mode and when scanning non NTFS drives/network drives/folders, resulting in more than 4x faster scanning of SSD drives
  • Reserved Space is now displayed for NTFS volumes. This is space reserved for the Windows operating system and can be quite significant for drives with Windows installed. It also accounts for most of the difference between the total allocated space calculated by WizTree and the "space used" reported by Windows. The remaining difference is made up of other NTFS file system data (such as directory indexes) which do not appear in the WizTree scan results.
  • File grouping size can now be set via Options |> Tweaks |> File group minimum size
  • MTP/PTP device support updated (MTP/PTP devices are things like mobile phones or digital cameras):
    • Context menu issues with MTP/PTP devices fixed
    • Copy/Cut now working correctly with MTP/PTP devices
  • Improved tree loading speed and treemap rendering for drives containing very large numbers of files
  • Fixed context menu issues when running on Windows XP ("Send to" not working, missing text in sub menus)
  • Export to CSV would not export anything when "File view" selected and no files selected - now exports all files on the list.
  • Context menu issues with very long file names fixed
  • Improved detection of newly inserted USB drives
  • Added "Expand All" (Shift+F4) option to File menu - will expand all tree nodes. Press F4 to reset the expansion
  • Portable version now defaults to starting in non admin mode. Enable "Options->Always run as Administrator" to have WiaTree always start in Admin mode
  • Fixed issue with config ini file settings not being read correctly when containing BOM marker (added by some text editors)

WizTree

Versienummer 4.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
24 oktober 2024 09:42
Op het gebied van snelheid is deze tool absoluut een aanrader. De tool presteert aanzienlijk beter dan sommige concurrenten dankzij de manier waarop WizTree de schijf uitleest. WizTree leest de MFT uit; dat is erg snel maar kan in sommige gevallen ook onnauwkeurig zijn.

Deze methode werkt niet voor non-NTFS locaties en netwerkshares. Als je WizTree in die gevallen gebruikt, moet het programma alsnog de hele schijf of map doorlopen en is het net zo traag als alle andere tools op dit gebied.
-Vasa- @Bor24 oktober 2024 09:50
WizTree leest de MFT uit; dat is erg snel maar kan in sommige gevallen ook onnauwkeurig zijn.
Klopt, echter in niche situaties is dit net erg handig. Ik had op het werk een oude partitie die in zijn OS aangaf voor 99% vol te zitten (exacte volume weet ik niet meer maar laten we voor het gemak stellen dat het 4.98 TB gebruikt van 5TB was). Als ik echter zocht naar de files die dit veroorzaakten kwam ik met tools zoals windirstat of filetree explorer (en ook gewoon weg commando's waarmee ik de inhoud naar een csv pompte om die dan met excel te filteren), zei alles dat er slechts 2.5TB aan files op dat volume stond.

Wiztree las in de MFT echter dat er een directory was met 2.5TB aan files. Als ik ze dan op zocht ging het om een gigantische hoeveelheid files van 0b (backups van een oeroud legacy pakket dat zijn eigen backups neemt en de vorige zou moeten verwijderen).

Zoals ik zei: super niche case maar het maakt WizTree toch één van mijn favoriete tools in mijn troubleshooting-collectie toch.

edit: blijkbaar is dit iets dat ik al eens had gepost ook op een reactie van jou bij een software-update.

[Reactie gewijzigd door -Vasa- op 24 oktober 2024 09:55]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@-Vasa-24 oktober 2024 09:55
Dat klinkt inderdaad als super niche. Hoe nemen 0byte files 2.5TB aan diskspace in? Is er dan niet iets anders aan de hand? De keerzijde van Wiztree is dat het absoluut onbetrouwbaar is wanneer de MFT niet geheel klopt. Dan kan je echt rare effecten krijgen.
-Vasa- @Bor24 oktober 2024 10:00
Zover ik kon vinden was dat dus allocated space vs used space en was dat echt wel iets dat een fout was in die software. Legacy onzin van ongeveer 30 jaar oud dat moet blijven ondersteunt worden en een flat file database gebruikt waarvan we die wel een backup laten sturen naar een map op een share. Echter vangen we nu op dat die software iets raar doet met die files als die denkt dat die een oude backup wist.
danmark_ori
@-Vasa-24 oktober 2024 11:45
Taal: wist = wissen, verwijderen. Of wist is 'weten', op dezelfde wijze bij wijze van spreken als 'denken' in sofware die 'denkt'. Even denken: wat wist die software?
beerse
@-Vasa-24 oktober 2024 12:38
Dat ruikt naar een systeem dat 'ads', "Alternate Data Streams" gebruikt. Daarmee kan een bestand in ntfs verschillende inhouden hebben. Zet je zoekmachine op "ntfs streams" voor meer info.

Zelf heb ik daarmee eens de praktische inhoud van een schijf zien verdampen: Op disk-niveau zag ik dat disk haar normale waarde had en voor ruim 90% vol zat. Maar alle bestanden bij elkaar opgeteld gebruikte maar 10 of 15% van de ruimte, ook als ik dat overzicht opbouwde met administrator-rechten en dus alles zou moeten kunnen/mogen lezen.

Zoals ook op internet te vinden: Dit zit al vanaf het begin in ntfs. Ik heb het idee dat ook dit iets is wat ze van digital-s vax/vms hebben overgenomen.
Server.1968 24 oktober 2024 09:16
Fijn programma, erg goed, het extra grafische menu onderaan in het venster is een ideale en nogal duidelijke weergave van een disk met inhoud. Aanrader!
Probook8979 24 oktober 2024 18:51
Godoe
Dijkertje 24 oktober 2024 22:41
Ik gebruik zelf WinDirStat, en dit programma lijkt daar wel erg veel op.
Verschil:
WizTree is famously almost 50x faster than WinDirStat (on normal Windows NTFS drives) by reading the Master File Table (MFT) instead of walking the tree to measure each file.
WizTree isn't open-source like WinDirStat but "free as in beer" with optional donations.
Bron: https://news.ycombinator....th%20optional%20donations
Oh oops zie dat Bor dat ook al benoemt had, over MFT. :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dijkertje op 24 oktober 2024 22:45]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

