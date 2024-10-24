Software-update: OPNsense 24.7.7

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.7 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 24.7.7 released

A small update to keep things moving forward while things are quietening down a little bit. Still working on improving the trust store integration and already tackling new MVC/API conversions on the development end. Here are the full patch notes:

  • system: add OpenSSH "RekeyLimit" with a limited set of choices
  • system: fix certificate condition in setCRL() (contributed by richierg)
  • system: untrusted directory changed in FreeBSD 14
  • system: remove obsolete banners from static pages
  • system: address CRL/cert subject hash mismatch during trust store rehash
  • reporting: refactor existing RRD backend code
  • firewall: throttle live logging on dashboard widget
  • interfaces: fix VXLAN interface being busy when vxlanlocal or vxlanremote is changed
  • interfaces: 6RD/6to4 route creation should be limited to IPv6
  • firmware: remove escaped slashes workaround on mirror/flavour write
  • firmware: CRL checking for business update mirror
  • firmware: introduce config.sh and use it in launcher.sh and connection.sh
  • firmware: restart cron on updates
  • intrusion detection: reorganise settings page with headers
  • intrusion detection: support configuration of eve-log for HTTP and TLS (contributed by Toby Chen)
  • ipsec: fix advanced option "max_ikev1_exchanges"
  • backend: cache file cleanup when TTL is reached
  • backend: correct template helper exists() return type (contributed by kumy)
  • mvc: fix config.xml file open mode in overwrite()
  • mvc: add missing request->hasQuery()
  • mvc: add missing request->getScheme()
  • mvc: add missing request->getURI()
  • mvc: extend sanity checks in isIPInCIDR()
  • ui: fix tree view style targeting elements outside this view
  • plugins: enforce defaults on devices
  • plugins: os-caddy 1.7.3
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.25
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.26
  • plugins: os-frr 1.42
  • plugins: os-lldpd 1.2
  • plugins: os-net-snmp 1.6
  • plugins: os-upnp 1.7
  • plugins: os-wazuh-agent 1.1
  • ports: monit 5.34.2
  • ports: nss 3.105
  • ports: openssh 9.9.p1
  • ports: pkg fix for for embedded libfetch when doing CRL verification
  • ports: py-duckdb 1.1.2
  • ports: syslog-ng 4.8.1
  • ports: unbound 1.22.0

dragongamer 24 oktober 2024 08:15
Heb een tijdje geleden OPNsense als firewall draaiende gehad. Echt een prima firewall voor de hobbyist maar niet voor iemand die ook snel dingen wilt kunnen instellen. Ik vond dat de UI echt slecht uigedacht was waardoor ik eerst een paar keer fout clickte om bij de optie te komen die ik nodig had.

Inmiddels ben ik overgestapt op IPfire als firewall. Het is momenteel stukken minder populair dan PFsense of OPNsense, maar de UI is wel veel simpeler. Dit terwijl ik niet het gevoel heb dat ik echt iets mis.
Jack Flushell @dragongamer24 oktober 2024 08:39
Ik vind het juist een prima firewall voor de hobbyist, vooral voor iemand die ook snel dingen wil kunnen instellen. Het is een prachtige combinatie van een zeer goede en veel geprezen UI bij een firewall met extreem veel mogelijkheden.

Ieder zijn ding...
xxs @dragongamer24 oktober 2024 09:06
Als jij niks mist en ipFire voor jou volstaat is dat toch prima. Er zijn mensen die rijden in een 2CV en er zijn mensen die rijden in een Maybach en beide komen op plaats van bestemming.
powerboat @dragongamer24 oktober 2024 21:27
Je kan ook rechtsboven intikken wat je zoekt ;)
cyclone 24 oktober 2024 09:02
Top product als je het mij vraagt maar gezien de single thread implementatie van PPPoE in BSD (os waarop OPNsense is gebaseerd) totaal nutteloos voor implementatie op energie zuinige hardware die op glasvezel is aangesloten die op basis van PPPoE wordt ontsloten.

Snap nog steeds niet dat dit niet wordt gefixed door een multi threaded versie van PPPoE in BSD.

Zelfde hardware met een Linux oplossing haalt vrolijk line speed (volle gigabit) omdat Linux wel multithreaded PPPoE heeft.

Om deze reden heb ik OPNsense dus helaas achter me moeten laten.
Jammer want vind het verder echt een top product
Jack Flushell @cyclone24 oktober 2024 10:17
Als je gewoon een deftige CPU hebt die dit single thread aankan is er niets aan de hand. Heb zelf de Protectli VP2420 met een Intel Celeron J6412.

Echter, daarnaast is OPNsense al jaren overstapt op MPD5 en zijn deze problemen met single-threads al uit de wereld. Totaal niet nutteloos dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 24 oktober 2024 12:13]

cyclone @Jack Flushell24 oktober 2024 10:21
Klopt wat je zegt, maar waarom zou ik andere hardware kopen dan ik nu een leuk energie zuinig doosje heb liggen met alles aan boord om wirespeed zaken af te handelen als de software netjes doet wat het moet doen (zoals ik dus bedoelde in Linux waar het perfect werkt).

Single thread zaken afhandelen was prima in 2004 maar anno 2024 mag je wel verwachten dat je een deamons multithreaded zijn.
BSD community ziet er het nut helaas niet van in en heeft dus nog steeds een PPPoE deamon uit het jaar kruik.

Dan als argument gebruiken dat je zwaardere hardware moet kopen (omdat men te lam is om fatsoenlijke software die nota bene beschikbaar is) vind ik persoonlijk een drogreden.
Jack Flushell @cyclone24 oktober 2024 12:12
Ik had nog iets later toegevoegd, had je nog niet gezien denk ik. Over MPD5.
cyclone @Jack Flushell24 oktober 2024 13:30
Niet gezien .. en idd zeer valide opmerking ..
Thanks ! Dat gaan we binnenkort eens proberen, kan ik mijn OPNsense doosje weer nieuw leven inblazen :-)
sambaloedjek @cyclone24 oktober 2024 22:13
Mee eens. PPPoe is een draak.
Maar we moeten onze ISP hier op pushen: PPPoe is niet meer van deze tijd. Gewoon DHCP leveren.
Hopelijk luisteren ze.
Jerie @sambaloedjek24 oktober 2024 23:47
Ik bedoel, zelfs Odido (die geen IPv6 leveren) levert gewoon DHCP op VLAN 300.
EverLast2002 25 oktober 2024 00:49
Ik heb met deze OPNsense versie een niet meer werkende Mullvad VPN configuratie.....
Ben van 24.7.6 naar 24.7.7 gegaan, direct daarna geen verbinding meer richting Mullvad.
Pingen naar 10.64.0.1 DNS werkt niet meer.

Uiteraard geprobeerd een rollback/restore naar 24.6.7 te doen met een backup file.
Dat lijkt te lukken, maar ik blijf 24.7.7 zien in mijn OPNsense dashboard ?!??

Iemand een idee?
sexy_sorcerer @EverLast200225 oktober 2024 09:46
Ben nu bezig met een upgrade van een j5040 naar een 8505 minipc i.c.m. 2Gbit symmetrisch odido. Ik kreeg mullvad niet werkend enige tijd geleden. Heb veel documentatie en youtube doorgespit. Ik gebruik ook adguard op opnsense. Wellicht dat dat er iets mee te maken heeft. Handshaking met een wireguard server lukt. Welke stappen heb jij doorlopen om het werkend te krijgen?

Mvg
EverLast2002 @sexy_sorcerer25 oktober 2024 11:07
Ik draai (virtueel) een Debian box waarin Mullvad als Gateway fungeert. Zo kan ik via deze route met een heel netwerk surfen met vpn. Werkte altijd prima, totdat ik gisteren opnsense upgrade.

Ik heb dus niet zoals jij bedoelt een extra vpn interface in opnsense aangemaakt.
sexy_sorcerer @EverLast200225 oktober 2024 14:55
Helaas
Jack Flushell @EverLast200225 oktober 2024 10:00
Misschien de cache van je browser even legen?
Als je ZFS gebruikt kun je tegenwoordig in de GUI snapshots/boot environments maken: werkt uit de kunst.
EverLast2002 @Jack Flushell25 oktober 2024 11:11
Cache geleegd etc. Alles al een keer herstart. Probleem blijft.
Ik maak altijd vantevoren een backup voordat ik opnsense upgrade.
Terugzetten van een backup werkte voorheen prima. Maar nu blijft ie 24.7.7 aangeven.
ZFS heb ik niet. Is wel een hele handige restore mogelijkheid inderdaad.
Jack Flushell @EverLast200225 oktober 2024 17:51
Probeer System-Firmware-Status en naast het knopje Updates aanklikken dat je een "Health Audit" wilt. Als 'ie dan wat vindt, kun je het meestal ook oplossen.
EverLast2002 25 oktober 2024 16:04
Ik ben erachter gekomen dat de mullvad vpn server waar ik op inlog niet reageert.
Hij staat in hun lijst als online, groen. Maar ik kom er niet op ingelogd, ook niet met de mullvad windows tool.
Dan zeg je, waarom kies je dan geen andere server uit de lijst. Maar ik heb in mijn gateway alles “hardcoded” en statisch ingesteld, keys, ip adressen etc.
Heb ze toch maar een mailtje gestuurd met deze info.
-update: en inderdaad, nu staat de betreffende server als OFFLINE in hun overzicht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EverLast2002 op 27 oktober 2024 14:39]

xxs @EverLast200226 oktober 2024 14:24
Wellicht een goed moment om naar wat meer dynamisch configureren te kijken?
Single point of failures moet je zo veel mogelijk proberen te vermijden.
EverLast2002 @xxs26 oktober 2024 21:40
Het is 1 van de zoveel vpn gateways die ik virtueel heb draaien, op verschillende vlans.
Zo’n ramp is het niet. Maar ik begrijp je opmerking wel wat betreft spof.
jvr 25 oktober 2024 18:14
Helaas ondersteund het geen WiFi adapters, verder een mooie firewall.
xxs @jvr26 oktober 2024 12:36
Hoe kom je daarbij, geen ondersteunig voor WiFi adapters?
jvr @xxs27 oktober 2024 01:33
Ik heb tot nu toe geen recente adapter gevonden, zeker als het USB aan gaat.
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=22801.0

[Reactie gewijzigd door jvr op 27 oktober 2024 01:35]

xxs @jvr27 oktober 2024 13:47
Ik heb hier 2 el cheapo USB WiFi dongles, beide werken:

rtwn0: <802.11n USB WLAN, class 0/0, rev 2.00/2.00, addr 3> on usbus1
rtwn0: MAC/BB RTL8192CU, RF 6052 2T2R

run0: <Ralink 802.11 n WLAN, class 0/0, rev 2.00/1.01, addr 4> on usbus1
run0: MAC/BBP RT5390 (rev 0x0502), RF RT5370 (MIMO 1T1R), address 7c:dd:XX:YY:e0:32

Je moet in OPNsense echter niet een standaard interface assignen maar naar Wireless gaan onder interfaces/devices daar vind ik bij mij run0 en rtwn0.

Toegegeven al wat oudere types maar je statement dat OPNsense geen WiFI adapters zou ondersteunen is niet waar.

EDIT: [Verwijzen naar een forum post van 2,5 jaar oud is ook niet recent te noemen ;-)]

[Reactie gewijzigd door xxs op 27 oktober 2024 13:52]

jvr @xxs28 oktober 2024 07:50
Dank je wel.
Maar dit is een voorbeeld post.....er zijn er tientallen te vinden met dezelfde staments.
https://www.reddit.com/r/...for_wifi_capability_with/

Etc..

Wifi 6 devices zijn helemaal een uitdaging.

