WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.20 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.20:
  • New tweak option added (Options->Tweaks):
    "Scan MFT (if possible) when a folder is selected for analysis" - default is off
    Normally, when a folder is selected for analysis WizTree will scan using the Windows API (MFT scanning is not used). This method is generally quicker when analyzing small to medium sized folders, but for very large folders it can be much quicker to scan the entire MFT file instead.
    If this option is enabled WizTree will always scan the MFT file (is possible) when a folder is selected. You can also force WizTree to scan the MFT when a folder is selected by holding down the CTRL key when starting a new scan. The CTRL key must be down when the scanning process starts for this to work.
  • Fixed possible reverse order sorting issue in File View when scanning multiple drives/folders
  • Cut/Copy files to clipboard working again on Windows XP/2000/2003 (stopped working in 4.18 due to compatibility issues with new code)
  • Processing of folders with millions of files with unique file extensions greatly sped up. Previously WizTree could appear to stop responding when loading such folders into the tree view or when generating the tree map.
  • Tree map export now always processes files and folders in size order as the resulting output looks much nicer this way
  • Windows Explorer context menu shortcut key for WizTree changed from W to Z (from &WizTree to Wi&zTree) to prevent conflict with "New" option
  • Fixed issue where file sizes/allocated sizes could incorrectly be set to 0 for hard linked files in some cases
  • MFT scanning speed up to 15% faster in certain cases over previous version

Yggdrasil 29 juli 2024 11:08
Heel fijn programma. Veel sneller dan WinDirStat en zo handig om snel een tree map van je hele disk te zien. Dat mis ik sinds we naar SharePoint gemigreerd zijn.
JvZ @Yggdrasil29 juli 2024 12:41
Klopt, en Windirstat heeft nog wel eens moeite om system directories inzichtelijk te maken terwijl WizTree dit prima doet. Had een keer dat er tientallen gigabytes aan logs onder een systemdir werden gezet door een fout programma :+ Gevonden door WizTree, windirstat had die niet gerapporteerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JvZ op 29 juli 2024 12:42]

Rataplan_ @JvZ29 juli 2024 14:12
Dan had je windirstat wss niet met admin privileges gestart, doe je dat wel kan die gewoon bij de system dirs, tenzij je daar heel creatief bent geweest met permissies. Maar inderdaad aangezien wiztree de mft leest zal deze altijd alles laten zien. De vraag is dan echter of jein dat geval de rechten had gehad die bestanden met wiztree te verwijderen, want dat gaat dan weer gewoon via explorer, en dus met de rechten waaronder je draait.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
29 juli 2024 08:09
Wat betreft snelheid is dit absoluut een aanrader. Deze tool is behoorlijk sneller dan sommige van zijn concurrenten. Die snelheid komt door de wijzer hoe Wiztree de schijf uitleest. WizTree leest de MFT uit; dat is erg snel maar kan in sommige gevallen ook onnauwkeurig zijn. Deze scan methode werkt overigens niet voor non NTFS locaties en netwerk shares. Wanneer je Wiztree in die gevallen gebruikt moet het programma alsnog de hele disk of map bijlangs en is het net zo traag als alle andere tools op dit gebied.
Johan Wessels 29 juli 2024 17:16
Fijn programma inderdaad en ook fijn dat er een portable versie geleverd wordt.
(Wat mij betreft zou een kale Windows met alleen portable apps ideaal zijn. Al die integratie, auto startup, scheduled tasks, background services :X ....https://live.sysinternals.com/autoruns.exe )
ds84bor 29 juli 2024 20:58
Ik gebruik altijd treesize
NostraDavid @ds84bor31 juli 2024 18:28
Probeer deze uit - hij is vele malen sneller dan TreeSize (en een visueel overzicht is ook niet slecht!)

