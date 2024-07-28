Software-update: UniGetUI 3.1.1

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 3.1.1 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • PowerShell 7 PSGet is anailable as a package manager.
  • WinGet now uses the COM API to fetch installed packages. Bundled WinGet can be used instead of the PowerShell Module
  • Improved compatibility for non-ascii characters on WinGet.
  • The Package Bundles page has been rebuilt in the same way the other Software Pages were improved in 3.1.0.
  • Improvements to UI Icons. They are not loaded from disk anymore, increasing the smoothness and responsiveness of the UI.
  • WinGet and Scoop icons have been changed so they are coherent with their official icons.
  • Other changes and bugfixes

UniGetUI

Versienummer 3.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UniGetUI
Download https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-07-2024 17:21 17

28-07-2024 • 17:21

17

Bron: UniGetUI

Update-historie

14-03 UniGetUI 3.1.8 4
01-03 UniGetUI 3.1.7 3
06-02 UniGetUI 3.1.6 9
21-12 UniGetUI 3.1.5 14
17-12 UniGetUI 3.1.4 22
28-10 UniGetUI 3.1.3 12
20-10 UniGetUI 3.1.2 10
07-'24 UniGetUI 3.1.1 17
07-'24 UniGetUI 3.1.0 16
04-'24 WingetUI 3.0.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

UniGetUI

geen prijs bekend

2 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
17
17
11
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
28 juli 2024 18:56
De nieuwe versie is wat mij betreft nog steeds geen aanrader; detectie van software en updates gaat op meerdere systemen fout, updates mislukken en zelfs de automatische update van UniGetUI zelf loopt fout. In potentie zeker interessant, in de praktijk tot nu toe minder. Ik mis Sumo nog steeds.
DaHoot @Bor28 juli 2024 20:09
Je kan ook via terminal/powershell winget upgrade --all invoeren.
beerse
@DaHoot28 juli 2024 21:30
Dus het via grafische methode bijwerken van progammas doen we in een geschripte omgeving waar we een grafische schil omhen leggen die we vanaf de commandline bedienen....

Mijn tip: Chocolatey.org. Misschien ooit opgestart binnen/via wingetui/unigetui of zo iets en daarna op de powershell/cmd line:

choco update all
BasHouse @beerse29 juli 2024 03:55
dat zeg ik.. ze moeten samen gaan.. hebben we WinGetAllChoco ;)

WGAC 0.1 ;)
MrFax @beerse29 juli 2024 19:48
Ik had zelf gehoopt dat chocolatey WinGet zou gaan gebruiken met hun eigen laagje erbovenop. Verschillende package managers zijn niet erg, maar allemaal verschillende package repo's is wel iets wat je wil vermijden.

Want anders zit je straks vast aan zoveel verschillende package managers dat het nut van een package manager compleet verdwijnt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 29 juli 2024 19:49]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@DaHoot28 juli 2024 20:29
Als je alleen winget als source gebruikt kan dat. Deze applicatie ondersteund meer bronnen zoals chocolatey. Het hele voordeel is dat je maar 1 interface nodig bent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 28 juli 2024 20:30]

guillaume @Bor28 juli 2024 19:42
Hear hear. Ik update het meeste handmatig en krijg notificaties via RSS of de desbetreffende Git-repos, maar voor de minder cruciale software gebruik ik toch graag Scoop (met een eigen bucket voor e.e.a. dat ik meer portable wil hebben dan wat de standaardbuckets bieden). Werkt wel nice, zeker omdat je het met zo'n eigen bucket ook zelf naar wens kunt automatiseren.
Mikeal1996 @Bor28 juli 2024 21:12
Ik heb hier ook tegenaan gelopen. Heb het waarschijnlijk verholpen toen ik Windows opnieuw geïnstalleerd had en meteen vanaf het begin alles via UniGet te doen.

Het is inderdaad vervelend dat het niet gewoon door kan met al geïnstalleerde software, want daar lijkt het vaak fout te gaan
BasHouse @Bor29 juli 2024 03:16
Net geïnstalleerd en updates gedraaid: Edge, Chrome e.a. update gelukt. Top! Dit wordt alleen maar beter, en als mensen hun git repo een beetje netjes posten heeft unigetui geen probleem.

git clone --recursive https://github.com/repository/repository.git && cd repository
git pull
git submodule update --init --recursive

Zo kan het ook.

En ohja, SUMO en DUMO waren helemaal prima, jammer dat daar de stekker is uit getrokken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BasHouse op 29 juli 2024 03:53]

mutley69 28 juli 2024 17:33
Waarom toch altijd dat gemarketeer van namen herdopen? Dat is voor ons eindgebruikers de hel!
S.Paternotte @mutley6928 juli 2024 18:43
Heel simpel: ooit begonnen als een prettige schil rond winget.exe, breidde het allengs uit tot een prettige schil om allerlei pakkettenbeheerders en toen was de originele naam te beperkt.
BasHouse @S.Paternotte29 juli 2024 03:48
Ik vind unigetui nou niet echt een sterke naam. Meer iets als WinGetAll ofzo.. Zou leuk zijn als Chocolatey ook mee gaat doen.

WinGetAllChoco ;)

WGAC 0.1

[Reactie gewijzigd door BasHouse op 29 juli 2024 03:51]

William_H @BasHouse1 augustus 2024 19:03
Je kunt toch ook Chocolatey hiermee beheren. Vandaar Uni, als in universal/universeel.
DrPoncho @mutley6928 juli 2024 18:45
Marketeer? Dit is gratis opensource software
William_H 29 juli 2024 20:14
UnigetUI werd keurig automatisch geüpdatet op mijn systeem.

Bij selectie van meerdere apps moet ik, om de installatie vlot achter elkaar te laten gaan, zoals bij
choco upgrade all -y
in Powershell, UnigetUI in admin mode draaien. Anders loopt de installatie vast op een Admin verzoek. Dat ondermijnt het "upgrade all" principe natuurlijk een beetje.
Misschien iemand die weet wat ik anders kan doen.
L3dman @William_H1 augustus 2024 11:45
Hmm volgende versie ?
L3dman 3 augustus 2024 23:35
Is dit progama niet een must na 2024 voor windows 10 eol ?
Kan unigetui ook drivers updaten ?
Even de nieuwe geprobeert en bij sources is het leef eer staat alles up to date, als er updates zijn staan er dan ook de sources ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door L3dman op 4 augustus 2024 00:25]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq