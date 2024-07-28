Versie 3.1.1 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog PowerShell 7 PSGet is anailable as a package manager.

WinGet now uses the COM API to fetch installed packages. Bundled WinGet can be used instead of the PowerShell Module

Improved compatibility for non-ascii characters on WinGet.

The Package Bundles page has been rebuilt in the same way the other Software Pages were improved in 3.1.0.

Improvements to UI Icons. They are not loaded from disk anymore, increasing the smoothness and responsiveness of the UI.

WinGet and Scoop icons have been changed so they are coherent with their official icons.

Other changes and bugfixes