Versie 3.1.6 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog Package operations have been greatly improved: Operations bar can be resized and collapsed Live output and Error dialogs have been improved to prevent dialog flooding Operation notifications have been improved, to prevent notification stacking All operations can be canceled at once, Operations have quick actions associated to them: Retry [for failed operations], Retry as admin, etc. Package details, open install location, etc. Skip this version, ignore updates for this app [for failed updates] Etc. Better queue management + concurrency improvements Much more!

Installers can be downloaded from package lists. Download operations will show on the operations bar as well.

UniGetUI can now be configured to be fully portable, storing settings on the executable directory.

A long-standing issue where WinGet would get corrupted on systems where the user didn't have admin privileges has been finally fixed.

UniGetUI now has [optional] telemetry, that will serve to understand how the app is used, (and perhaps help create package rankings in the future)

Other fixes and improvements.