Software-update: UniGetUI 3.1.6

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 3.1.6 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • Package operations have been greatly improved:
    • Operations bar can be resized and collapsed
    • Live output and Error dialogs have been improved to prevent dialog flooding
    • Operation notifications have been improved, to prevent notification stacking
    • All operations can be canceled at once,
    • Operations have quick actions associated to them:
      • Retry [for failed operations], Retry as admin, etc.
      • Package details, open install location, etc.
      • Skip this version, ignore updates for this app [for failed updates]
      • Etc.
    • Better queue management + concurrency improvements
    • Much more!
  • Installers can be downloaded from package lists. Download operations will show on the operations bar as well.
  • UniGetUI can now be configured to be fully portable, storing settings on the executable directory.
  • A long-standing issue where WinGet would get corrupted on systems where the user didn't have admin privileges has been finally fixed.
  • UniGetUI now has [optional] telemetry, that will serve to understand how the app is used, (and perhaps help create package rankings in the future)
  • Other fixes and improvements.

UniGetUI

Versienummer 3.1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UniGetUI
Download https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: UniGetUI

UniGetUI

Reacties (9)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
6 februari 2025 15:29
"winget upgrade --all" is vrijwel alles wat je nodig hebt. Dit pakket maakt het misschien iets makkelijker maar kent ook zijn eigen problemen (inclusief de problemen van winget zelf). Ik vind het nog steeds niet echt een aanrader.
NLxDoDge @Bor6 februari 2025 16:51
Maar deze tool maakt het wel inzichtelijk dat er updates zijn met een melding, zeker voor andere package mangers buiten winget om of software die geen auto update heeft is dat wel handig.

Winget, Scoop, Chocolatey. Niet alle packages staan op een platform (jammer genoeg). Ik wacht nog steeds op Winget om ZIP url's toe te staan, dan kan ik bijna mijn hele installatie script naar winget only overzetten :Y)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@NLxDoDge6 februari 2025 16:57
Wanneer je managers als Scoop en Chocolatey gebruik is het nut misschien wat hoger. Zelf gebruik ik die niet gezien Winget redelijk in de behoefte kan voorzien en elke extra manager weer zijn eigen nadelen en risico's kent. Ik vermoed dat het gros van de UnigetUI gebruikers alleen Winget gebruikt. Dat was op zich ook wel te zien aan de eerdere naam "WingetUI"
Jerie @NLxDoDge6 februari 2025 22:40
topgrade kan dat, en nog veeeel meer.
Martinspire @Bor7 februari 2025 07:31
Het vinden van welke packages je wilt installeren maakt deze tool wel handiger omdat je snel een overzicht krijgt en meer kunt uitzoeken over een package. Zo gebruik ik hem regelmatig om even naar de readme of changelog van een package te gaan om te kijken of er iets interessants is gewijzigd en of er een migratie aan te pas komt.
NEO256 6 februari 2025 16:30
Heb er zelf wel opzich positieve ervaring mee.
Er zijn wat kleine euvels waar ik minder ok mee ben, maar voor mij is de tradeoff prima.

Sommige applicaties update ik nog steeds met de hand en gebruik ik hem alleen als een checker.
Voor de rest doe ik zoveel mogelijk via UniGetUI.
BasHouse 6 februari 2025 17:34
Ik vind het eigenlijk best gek dat Microsoft niet zelf met zo'n tooltje komt. Het gaat tenslotte over software die op Windows draait en ze hebben notabene winget in het leven geroepen. Maak je werk dan gewoon af en bouw een Gui. Jatog? Oh en ik lees net:
A long-standing issue where WinGet would get corrupted on systems where the user didn't have admin privileges has been finally fixed.
Hehe eindelijk! ;)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@BasHouse7 februari 2025 09:01
Daarvoor heeft Microsoft de store. Winget is niet voor de doorsnede user.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@BasHouse7 februari 2025 12:14
A long-standing issue where WinGet would get corrupted on systems where the user didn't have admin privileges has been finally fixed
Dat was een rare bug welke niet voorkwam zonder UnigetUI. Of winget echt corrupted raakte durf ik ook te betwijfelen want commandline bleef het hier wel werken ondanks dat het binnen UnigetUI niet meer functioneerde en je een foutmelding over een corrupted winget kreeg.

