Tails staat voor 'The amnesic incognito live system' en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daaraan een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The vulnerabilities described below were identified during an external security audit by Radically Open Security and disclosed responsibly to our team. We are not aware of these attacks being used against Tails users until now. These vulnerabilities can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of an application in Tails.

Prevent an attacker from monitoring Tor circuits. (#20733 and #20744)

In Tails 6.11 or earlier, an attacker who has already taken control of an application in Tails could then exploit vulnerabilities in Onion Circuits and our Tor Browser wrapper that might lead to deanonymization. Prevent an attacker from changing the Persistent Storage settings. (#20745)

Add a button to check for upgrades from the About Tails utility.

Add the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + T to open a Terminal.

Update Tor Browser to 14.0.5.

Update Thunderbird to 128.6.0esr.

Ensure all our Python code keeps running in isolated mode. (#20719)

Simplify the troubleshooting instructions when an automatic upgrade fails. (#20466)

Avoid freezing the Welcome Screen while activating the Persistent Storage. (#20635)

Made time synchronization more reliable when restarting Tor. (#20530)

Display an error message when upgrading the encryption of the Persistent Storage to LUKS2 fails. (#20634)

For more details, read our changelog.