Software-update: Tails 6.6

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 13.5.2.
  • Update Thunderbird to 115.14.0.
  • Update many firmware packages. This improves the support for newer hardware: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on.
Fixed problems
  • Increase the maximum waiting time to 4 minutes when unlocking the Persistent Storage before returning an error. (#20475)
  • Made the creation of the Persistent Storage more robust after starting a Tails USB stick for the first time. (#20451)
  • Prevent the Persistent Storage settings from freezing after opening a link to the documentation. (#20438)
  • Prevent Additional Software from crashing when installing virtual packages. (#20477)
  • Fix connecting to the Tor network using default bridges. (#20467)
  • Allow enabling multiple network interfaces again. (#20128)
  • Remove 30 seconds of waiting time when installing by cloning. (#20131)

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-08-2024 20:00
0 • submitter: Master FX

13-08-2024 • 20:00

0

Submitter: Master FX

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

23-05 Tails 7.8 4
23-04 Tails 7.7 0
09-04 Tails 7.6.1 0
26-03 Tails 7.6 0
27-02 Tails 7.5 2
11-02 Tails 7.4.2 4
30-01 Tails 7.4.1 1
15-01 Tails 7.4 0
11-12 Tails 7.3.1 2
13-11 Tails 7.2 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tails

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.