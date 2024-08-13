Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 13.5.2.

Update Thunderbird to 115.14.0.

Update many firmware packages. This improves the support for newer hardware: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on. Fixed problems Increase the maximum waiting time to 4 minutes when unlocking the Persistent Storage before returning an error. (#20475)

Made the creation of the Persistent Storage more robust after starting a Tails USB stick for the first time. (#20451)

Prevent the Persistent Storage settings from freezing after opening a link to the documentation. (#20438)

Prevent Additional Software from crashing when installing virtual packages. (#20477)

Fix connecting to the Tor network using default bridges. (#20467)

Allow enabling multiple network interfaces again. (#20128)

Remove 30 seconds of waiting time when installing by cloning. (#20131) For more details, read our changelog.