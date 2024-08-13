Versie 13.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 13.0 is onder meer SquashFS vervangen door EROFS als bestandsysteem, wat beter moet presteren. Verder is Buildroot bijgewerkt naar 2024.02.4 en de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms naar versie 6.6.44. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System Use for the root filesystem (#3456)

Bump buildroot to 2024.02.4 (#3487) @sairon

Enable Netfilter MARK match kernel configuration (#3492) @agners

Reduce log spam from Docker health checks (#3491)

Generate version information for RAUC when rauc.db is empty (#3436)

Remove old code from rauc-hook and GRUB env initialization (#3457)

Increase block size of kernel squashfs image to 128K (#3509) Raspberry Pi Patch genimage to force first usable LBA @ 34 to fix RPi 5/Windows issues (#3497) Home Assistant Green Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)

Enable eMMC HS200 mode in Green's U-Boot defconfig (#3511) Open Virtual Appliance Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)

Enable aQuantia AQtion ethernet driver (#3467)

Fix boot slot A marked as bad on the very first boot (#3435) Generic x86-64 Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)

Use GRUB2 legacy loader only on some Intel Atom boards specifically (#3498)

Revert "Revert GRUB2 patch causing boot failure on some old x86_64 BIOSes (#3324)" (#3470)

Enable aQuantia AQtion ethernet driver (#3467)

Fix boot slot A marked as bad on the very first boot (#3435) Hardkernel ODROID Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)

Fix writing U-Boot environment on ODROID-M1 (#3510)

Bump ODROID N2's U-Boot to v2024.01 again (#3508) ASUS Tinker Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500) Khadas VIM Series Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500) Generic aarch64 Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)

Enable i6300ESB watchdog driver for generic-aarch64 (#3468)

Populate grubenv with RAUC data in clean aarch64 OS image (#3458)

Fix rauc hook to restore machine-id in new grub environment (#3451) Build System Test landing page is reachable without internet connection (#3499)

Patch genimage to force first usable LBA @ 34 to fix RPi 5/Windows issues (#3497) Documentation Refer to GRUB instead of Barebox in top-level readme (#3464)