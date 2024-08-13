Software-update: Home Assistant OS 13.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 13.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 13.0 is onder meer SquashFS vervangen door EROFS als bestandsysteem, wat beter moet presteren. Verder is Buildroot bijgewerkt naar 2024.02.4 en de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms naar versie 6.6.44. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System
  • Use for the root filesystem (#3456)
  • Bump buildroot to 2024.02.4 (#3487) @sairon
  • Enable Netfilter MARK match kernel configuration (#3492) @agners
  • Reduce log spam from Docker health checks (#3491)
  • Generate version information for RAUC when rauc.db is empty (#3436)
  • Remove old code from rauc-hook and GRUB env initialization (#3457)
  • Increase block size of kernel squashfs image to 128K (#3509)
Raspberry Pi
  • Patch genimage to force first usable LBA @ 34 to fix RPi 5/Windows issues (#3497)
Home Assistant Green
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
  • Enable eMMC HS200 mode in Green's U-Boot defconfig (#3511)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
  • Enable aQuantia AQtion ethernet driver (#3467)
  • Fix boot slot A marked as bad on the very first boot (#3435)
Generic x86-64
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
  • Use GRUB2 legacy loader only on some Intel Atom boards specifically (#3498)
  • Revert "Revert GRUB2 patch causing boot failure on some old x86_64 BIOSes (#3324)" (#3470)
  • Enable aQuantia AQtion ethernet driver (#3467)
  • Fix boot slot A marked as bad on the very first boot (#3435)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
  • Fix writing U-Boot environment on ODROID-M1 (#3510)
  • Bump ODROID N2's U-Boot to v2024.01 again (#3508)
ASUS Tinker
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
Generic aarch64
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.6.44 (#3500)
  • Enable i6300ESB watchdog driver for generic-aarch64 (#3468)
  • Populate grubenv with RAUC data in clean aarch64 OS image (#3458)
  • Fix rauc hook to restore machine-id in new grub environment (#3451)
Build System
  • Test landing page is reachable without internet connection (#3499)
  • Patch genimage to force first usable LBA @ 34 to fix RPi 5/Windows issues (#3497)
Documentation
  • Refer to GRUB instead of Barebox in top-level readme (#3464)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/13.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-08-2024 18:25 33

13-08-2024 • 18:25

33

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

06-05 Home Assistant OS 17.3 37
07-04 Home Assistant OS 17.2 25
12-02 Home Assistant OS 17.1 38
19-01 Home Assistant OS 17.0 58
04-11 Home Assistant OS 16.3 1
09-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.2 14
08-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.1 22
07-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.0 11
04-'25 Home Assistant OS 15.2 10
03-'25 Home Assistant OS 15.1 19
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Reacties (33)

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denonman1 13 augustus 2024 18:50
Ik ook niet.

Maar als ik 'm krijg hoop ik dat ie ook het issue oplost met m'n Daikin Airco's:
Sinds 2024.8.1 doen die het niet meer via HA en ik lees dat er velen met mij dit probleem hebben.

Voor het eerst in pakweg 4 jaar dat ik HA gebruik dat ik zoiets heb..
Kan wel downgraden, maar gezien de impact verwacht ik een snelle oplossing.
caeculus1 @denonman113 augustus 2024 18:54
Herkenbaar, heb wel gedowngrade zonder problemen. Ik wacht nog even.
denonman1 @caeculus113 augustus 2024 19:04
Ik heb eigenlijk geen idee hoe dit te doen, ik ben een GUI-gebruiker ;-)
Kan wel wat met de commandline, maar ik kom nergens een duidelijke handleiding tegen wat te doen.
Enkel een commando met wat je zou moeten intikken, maar waar? en hoe? Via Putty denk ik? maar of ik dan root moet hebben of niet en in welke map en welke syntax of parameter wel of niet, pfff...geen idee.

Dus vandaar dat ik nog even wacht... ;-)

Zou via de GUI moeten kunnen denk ik dan...?

[Reactie gewijzigd door denonman1 op 13 augustus 2024 19:05]

bytemaster460 @denonman113 augustus 2024 19:18
Bij een update wordt standaard een backup gemaakt, tenzij je dat handmatig uitzet. Je kunt dus die backup eenvoudig terugzetten via Settings, System, backups.
Sharky @bytemaster46013 augustus 2024 19:25
Dan zet je voor zover ik weet alleen de instellingen terug, je gaat niet acteruit in versie.
bytemaster460 @Sharky13 augustus 2024 19:44
Natuurlijk zet je wel de versie terug. Daarvoor heb je die backup gemaakt. Dat versienummer staat excpliciet in de backup genoemd.
Sharky @bytemaster46013 augustus 2024 20:05
Rustig :D Ik moest laatst een back-up terugzetten en toen bleef de versie hetzelfde dacht ik, verkeerd gezien dus.
denonman1 @bytemaster46014 augustus 2024 02:54
Ik zal dat dan uitgezet hebben, want ik kan daar alleen maar een backup maken...?

Hoe zet ik dat dan weer aan?
bytemaster460 @denonman114 augustus 2024 18:51
Als je een update gaat installeren kun je aanvinken of uitvinden of je een backup wil maken. Bij mij staat die standaard aan. Ik zou bij de volgende keer even naar dat vinkje kijken.
Wilin @denonman113 augustus 2024 19:20
Nog gedaan deze morgen voor Daikin issue op 2024.8.1 (werkte op 2024.8.0). De oplossing zou in 2024.8.2 moeten zitten (verwacht op 16/08)

voor backups: setting -> system -> backups -> selecteer Core 2024.8.0 of een andere backup -> vink Home Assistant aan -> restore
Horla @denonman113 augustus 2024 22:15
Terminal & ssh addon installeren en daarin volgende typen: ha core update --version 2024.8.0

Paar minuutjes wachten en je kan terug je Daikin toestellen bedienen (ik had hetzelfde voor).
lenwar @denonman114 augustus 2024 10:47
Je kunt zelf een 'Action' uitvoeren.

Dus --> Ontwikkelhulpmiddelen --> Acties
Actie: Update: Update installeren
Doel: Home Assistant Core Update
Versie (aanvinken) en: 2024.8.0
Backup (aanvinken)

In YAML wordt dat dan zoiets:
action: update.install
target:
entity_id: update.home_assistant_core_update
data:
version: 2024.8.0
backup: true
In de console is het dus:
ha core update --version 2024.8.0
xtrme @denonman114 augustus 2024 21:47
Is dit niet het probleem met de credentials?
Even naar de hacs van jwillemsen kijken
Post zo de GitHub

https://github.com/jwillemsen/daikin_onecta

[Reactie gewijzigd door xtrme op 14 augustus 2024 21:48]

nlmobile @denonman113 augustus 2024 20:05
Dat is wel vervelend zeker nu met het warmer weer.

Ik zit hier nog steeds op 2024.6.3. Deze laat ik maar lekker staan, zeker omdat ik nu dagelijks de Daikin Airco nodig heb.
D-Three @nlmobile13 augustus 2024 22:03
Heb je dan geen andere manier om te bedienen? De Daikin app of een afstandsbediening?
nlmobile @D-Three14 augustus 2024 18:38
Jawel, maar als ik voor de computer zit dan wil ik dat via de browser doen. Gemak zal ik maar zeggen. :+
hasseroderman @denonman113 augustus 2024 22:26
Heb je de juiste add-on? Je moet migeren naar deze
BizzieBis @hasseroderman13 augustus 2024 22:47
Ligt er aan hoe je je Daikin nu aanspreekt. Ik maak enkel gebruik van de lokale api. Ik ga echt niet over naar cloud based. Dat is een grote rede geweest waarom ik voor Daikin gekozen heb.
bytemaster460 @denonman113 augustus 2024 19:04
Dit is een OS update. Ik denk niet dat hierdoor integraties gerepareerd worden.
vosManz @denonman113 augustus 2024 19:07
Dat gaat deze update hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet oplossen. Daarvoor moet Home Assistant Core worden bijgewerkt, dit gaat over Home Assistant OS.
Joostlek @denonman113 augustus 2024 19:36
De fix voor daikin kan je naar verwachting vrijdag verwachten
duderuud 13 augustus 2024 18:41
Ik krijg 'm nog niet aangeboden in mijn setup...
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @duderuud13 augustus 2024 21:10
Dat komt doordat dit zoals gewoonlijk een staged rollout is. Niet iedereen krijgt hem geijkertijd aangeboden. Dat is beter om de belasting van de download servers acceptabel te houden en ook voor het geval er toch een bug over het hoofd gezien is die behoorlijke impact heeft.
sypie @duderuud13 augustus 2024 18:50
Precies. Altijd zo frappant. Druk je op de "Updates zoeken" knop... niks. Doe je een herstart en probeer je nog een keer... niks. En ondertussen zijn er mensen al aan het genieten van de nieuwste versie.
Robbierut4 @sypie13 augustus 2024 18:54
En ondertussen zijn er mensen al aan het genieten van de nieuwste versie.
Je bedoeld aan het beta testen voor jou. Bij Crowdstrike riep iedereen om een staged rollout. Nu is er een programma met staged rollout en is het ook niet goed.
iAR @Robbierut415 augustus 2024 11:05
Een staged rollout is prima, maar het is ook wel fijn als je hem manueel gewoon kunt pushen.
sypie @Robbierut413 augustus 2024 19:38
Dat is het nooit, zelfs als het op papier wel goed is.
anoniemelogin @sypie13 augustus 2024 19:55
Als je op de bleeding edge wilt zitten en de update wilt hebben zodra die wordt geleverd, moet je niet via de GUI je updates gaan regelen. Daarvoor heb je de Docker installatie, om maar iets te noemen.
AJediIAm @anoniemelogin14 augustus 2024 11:35
Of de beta channel aan zetten.

Over het algemeen zijn de betas best stabiel en het is erg nuttig voor de community om na een update even kritisch naar de error logs te kijken of er integraties zijn met problemen.
lenwar @sypie14 augustus 2024 07:52
We hebben het hier over een OS-update hè?
Ik verwacht dat er niet veel mensen zijn die echt heel erg aan het genieten zijn dat er nu een RUAC-versie wordt gegeneerd wanneer de ruac.db leeg is. 😁

Zoals anderen al aangeven gaat het om een staged rollout. Gewoon afwachten dus. Kans is groot dat je überhaupt niets zal merken van de update. Veel van die zaken zijn voornamelijk voor de ontwikkelaars van belang.

Ofwel. Het is van belang dat je hem gaat updaten, maar volgende week kan ook. Dan heb je er even veel profijt van. 😊
Sehmee @duderuud13 augustus 2024 20:02
Same, ook nog niet. Ook niet na vernieuwen en herstarten...
dixet 14 augustus 2024 10:56
Fijn al die opmerkingen over HA Core bij een release van HA OS ;)

Wel een HA OS gerelateerde vraag: bij de vorige versie stond een waarschuwing voor Raspberry Pi gebruikers:
Some Raspberry Pi users have reported system lockups and reboots with some Z-Wave and Zigbee USB adapters. This is an unresolved bug of the dwc_otg driver in the Raspberry Pi kernel. If your systems reboots or locks up during Z-Wave or Zigbee initialization, you can use the DWC2 driver by adding dtoverlay=dwc2 to config.txt.
Dit was voor mij reden om bij de vorige versie uit voorzorg niet te upgraden.
Die waarschuwing staat niet meer bij 13.0, maar in de release notes zie ik ook niet dat het is opgelost. Iemand die de update al heeft gedaan die kan bevestigen dat deze update geen problemen geeft met Zigbee adapters op Rpi?
Peebz @dixet14 augustus 2024 13:22
Inderdaad: Als Photoshop niet goed werkt, dan wacht je toch op een update van Adobe, niet op een update van Windows of macOS...

Overigens, er wordt gesproken over het gebruik van een nieuw filesystem. Dat is toch best wel een rigoureuze ingreep. Dan kun je toch niet zomaar herstellen door een backup op te halen?

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