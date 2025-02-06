Versie 2.1.1 van Zigbee2MQTT is uitgekomen, een hotfixrelease voor de eerder deze week verschenen versie 2.1.0. Zigbee2MQTT maakt het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten aan te sturen zonder gebruik te hoeven maken van de gateway of bridge van de fabrikant. Dit doet het door van MQTT gebruik te maken, waardoor het eenvoudig te integreren is in smarthomesoftware zoals bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant, Homey of Domoticz. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Notes
Improvements
- This is a hot-fix release primarily aimed at resolving problems with several Tuya devices not updating (e.g. #26168, #26124, #26180)
Fixes
- #8701 Add Orvibo MixSwitch zigbee models
- #8727 Add support for light_brightness_move and light_brightness step to Inovelli switches
- #26163 Support power on behaviour for LEDVANCE 4058075729322
- #8714 Add energy to AVATTO ZWPM16
- #8703 Improve integration of various Enbrighten devices
- #8700 Improvements for Inovelli devices
- #8705 Yokis : updating device definition
New supported devices
- #26114 Rename
internal_temperatureto
internalTemperatureto correct typo
- #8749 Enable OTA for newer Hue Motion Sensors
- #8752 Improve battery report PO-THCO-EAU
- #8740 Add
ZG2819S-RGBWas whitelabel of
511.344
- #8743 Change ZG9030A-MW occupancy to endpoint 2 and change some category to config
- #26158 Fix 501.39 detection
- #8748 Fix LiXee integration
- #8746 PTVO converters: added rounding for pressure, humidity, illuminance
- #8715 Adapt SP 24x converter for new firmware version
- #8724 Added type for LightArgs.levelConfig
- #8719 Disable
power_on_behaviourfor Schneider Electric MEG5126-0300
- #8733 Fix CO2 values #26108
- #25964 Fix Namron 4512768 power measurements
- #8723 Prevent Tuya packets from being reprocessed by checking entire packet instead of
seqonly
- #8736 Revert "Invert direction for Smartwings shades"
- #8730 Tuya BAC-003: Add optional device state property as per issue request
- #8731 Tuya BAC-006: publishDuplicateTransaction, optional heating, optional device state
- #26108 Fix CO2 values
- #8709 Fix enum mapping for Namron Edge Thermostat
- #21924 Remove unsupported tilt from Tuya TS0301
This release adds support for 8 devices:
Fixed device detections
- #8754
SLZB-06Mg24SMLIGHT Router
- #8745
7963223Viessmann ViCare climate sensor
- #8726
EFEKTA_Air_Quality_StationEFEKTA Air quality station
- #8729
PO-THCO-EAUPowernity Thermostat radiator valve
- #8732
Yali Parada PlusPurmo/Radson Electric oil-filled radiator
- #8704
FB56-DOS06HM1.1Feibit 3A / Nue Zigbee door sensor
- #26070
81813-V2AduroSmart BR30 light bulb
- #8716
ZWPM16-2AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter 80A/2CH