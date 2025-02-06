Versie 2.1.1 van Zigbee2MQTT is uitgekomen, een hotfixrelease voor de eerder deze week verschenen versie 2.1.0. Zigbee2MQTT maakt het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten aan te sturen zonder gebruik te hoeven maken van de gateway of bridge van de fabrikant. Dit doet het door van MQTT gebruik te maken, waardoor het eenvoudig te integreren is in smarthomesoftware zoals bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant, Homey of Domoticz. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Notes This is a hot-fix release primarily aimed at resolving problems with several Tuya devices not updating (e.g. #26168, #26124, #26180) Improvements #8701 Add Orvibo MixSwitch zigbee models

#8727 Add support for light_brightness_move and light_brightness step to Inovelli switches

#26163 Support power on behaviour for LEDVANCE 4058075729322

#8714 Add energy to AVATTO ZWPM16

#8703 Improve integration of various Enbrighten devices

#8700 Improvements for Inovelli devices

#8705 Yokis : updating device definition Fixes #26114 Rename internal_temperature to internalTemperature to correct typo

to to correct typo #8749 Enable OTA for newer Hue Motion Sensors

#8752 Improve battery report PO-THCO-EAU

#8740 Add ZG2819S-RGBW as whitelabel of 511.344

as whitelabel of #8743 Change ZG9030A-MW occupancy to endpoint 2 and change some category to config

#26158 Fix 501.39 detection

#8748 Fix LiXee integration

#8746 PTVO converters: added rounding for pressure, humidity, illuminance

#8715 Adapt SP 24x converter for new firmware version

#8724 Added type for LightArgs.levelConfig

#8719 Disable power_on_behaviour for Schneider Electric MEG5126-0300

for Schneider Electric MEG5126-0300 #8733 Fix CO2 values #26108

#25964 Fix Namron 4512768 power measurements

#8723 Prevent Tuya packets from being reprocessed by checking entire packet instead of seq only

only #8736 Revert "Invert direction for Smartwings shades"

#8730 Tuya BAC-003: Add optional device state property as per issue request

#8731 Tuya BAC-006: publishDuplicateTransaction, optional heating, optional device state

#26108 Fix CO2 values

#8709 Fix enum mapping for Namron Edge Thermostat

#21924 Remove unsupported tilt from Tuya TS0301 New supported devices This release adds support for 8 devices: #8754 SLZB-06Mg24 SMLIGHT Router

SMLIGHT Router #8745 7963223 Viessmann ViCare climate sensor

Viessmann ViCare climate sensor #8726 EFEKTA_Air_Quality_Station EFEKTA Air quality station

EFEKTA Air quality station #8729 PO-THCO-EAU Powernity Thermostat radiator valve

Powernity Thermostat radiator valve #8732 Yali Parada Plus Purmo/Radson Electric oil-filled radiator

Purmo/Radson Electric oil-filled radiator #8704 FB56-DOS06HM1.1 Feibit 3A / Nue Zigbee door sensor

Feibit 3A / Nue Zigbee door sensor #26070 81813-V2 AduroSmart BR30 light bulb

AduroSmart BR30 light bulb #8716 ZWPM16-2 AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter 80A/2CH Fixed device detections #8725 Detect _TZE204_cvub6xbb as Tuya TGM50-ZB

as Tuya TGM50-ZB #26165 Detect HK-LN-SOCKET-EU-5 as LED-Trading 9134

as LED-Trading 9134 #26073 Detect _TZE284_myd45weu as Tuya TS0601_soil