Zigbee2MQTT logoVersie 2.1.1 van Zigbee2MQTT is uitgekomen, een hotfixrelease voor de eerder deze week verschenen versie 2.1.0. Zigbee2MQTT maakt het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten aan te sturen zonder gebruik te hoeven maken van de gateway of bridge van de fabrikant. Dit doet het door van MQTT gebruik te maken, waardoor het eenvoudig te integreren is in smarthomesoftware zoals bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant, Homey of Domoticz. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Notes
  • This is a hot-fix release primarily aimed at resolving problems with several Tuya devices not updating (e.g. #26168, #26124, #26180)
Improvements
  • #8701 Add Orvibo MixSwitch zigbee models
  • #8727 Add support for light_brightness_move and light_brightness step to Inovelli switches
  • #26163 Support power on behaviour for LEDVANCE 4058075729322
  • #8714 Add energy to AVATTO ZWPM16
  • #8703 Improve integration of various Enbrighten devices
  • #8700 Improvements for Inovelli devices
  • #8705 Yokis : updating device definition
Fixes
  • #26114 Rename internal_temperature to internalTemperature to correct typo
  • #8749 Enable OTA for newer Hue Motion Sensors
  • #8752 Improve battery report PO-THCO-EAU
  • #8740 Add ZG2819S-RGBW as whitelabel of 511.344
  • #8743 Change ZG9030A-MW occupancy to endpoint 2 and change some category to config
  • #26158 Fix 501.39 detection
  • #8748 Fix LiXee integration
  • #8746 PTVO converters: added rounding for pressure, humidity, illuminance
  • #8715 Adapt SP 24x converter for new firmware version
  • #8724 Added type for LightArgs.levelConfig
  • #8719 Disable power_on_behaviour for Schneider Electric MEG5126-0300
  • #8733 Fix CO2 values #26108
  • #25964 Fix Namron 4512768 power measurements
  • #8723 Prevent Tuya packets from being reprocessed by checking entire packet instead of seq only
  • #8736 Revert "Invert direction for Smartwings shades"
  • #8730 Tuya BAC-003: Add optional device state property as per issue request
  • #8731 Tuya BAC-006: publishDuplicateTransaction, optional heating, optional device state
  • #26108 Fix CO2 values
  • #8709 Fix enum mapping for Namron Edge Thermostat
  • #21924 Remove unsupported tilt from Tuya TS0301
New supported devices

This release adds support for 8 devices:

  • #8754 SLZB-06Mg24 SMLIGHT Router
  • #8745 7963223 Viessmann ViCare climate sensor
  • #8726 EFEKTA_Air_Quality_Station EFEKTA Air quality station
  • #8729 PO-THCO-EAU Powernity Thermostat radiator valve
  • #8732 Yali Parada Plus Purmo/Radson Electric oil-filled radiator
  • #8704 FB56-DOS06HM1.1 Feibit 3A / Nue Zigbee door sensor
  • #26070 81813-V2 AduroSmart BR30 light bulb
  • #8716 ZWPM16-2 AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter 80A/2CH
Fixed device detections
  • #8725 Detect _TZE204_cvub6xbb as Tuya TGM50-ZB
  • #26165 Detect HK-LN-SOCKET-EU-5 as LED-Trading 9134
  • #26073 Detect _TZE284_myd45weu as Tuya TS0601_soil

Ruvetuve 6 februari 2025 23:01
Wat een Issue lijst op de betreffende GitHub repo… ik upgrade voorlopig niet naar v2.x
MsG @Ruvetuve6 februari 2025 23:15
Vooral veel pebkac volgens mij, in de home Assistant hulpgroepen was het ook schering en inslag met mensen die niet snappen hoe je changelogs leest. Zit in ieder geval al tijden zonder probleem op 2.X.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @MsG6 februari 2025 23:20
Heel veel issues die gewoon door de changelog goed te lezen eenvoudig zijn op te lossen inderdaad. Te veel mensen drukken simpelweg op "upgrade" zonder te lezen wat de wijzigingen zijn en wat je in het geval van breaking changes moet doen. Ik heb de overstap direct gemaakt zonder issues.
AibohphobiA BoB @Bor7 februari 2025 01:51
Het is duidelijk instabiel geworden na de updates. Ik moet mijn SLZB-06M ineens elke dag rebooten en na het opstarten van HA wil z2m vaak niet goed starten.
Leuk dat ze aan het opruimen zijn geweest, maar de helft werkt niet meer. Github staat vol met klachten en weinig oplossingen.

Ik geef @Ruvetuve groot gelijk dat hij even wacht met updaten. Het is toeval als je geen problemen hebt.
Pendora @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 08:03
Specifiek de SLZB-06M lijkt veel problemen te hebben. Maar niet alleen vanaf 2.X maar daarvoor ook al. Lijkt eerder toeval dat je geen problemen had.
cmegens @Pendora7 februari 2025 08:14
Mijn persoonlijke ervaring is dat de EFR32MG21 gewoon instabieler werkt dan de CC2652P. Van een Sonoff E dongle ben ik naar de SMLIGHT SLZB-06 met de CC2652P gegaan en alles werkt zoveel stabieler, geen devices meer die offline gaan, geen foutmeldingen meer en mijn oude eerste generatie Hue devices werken weer. Ook de upgrade naar Z2M 2.0 ging vlekkeloos.
_Richie_ @cmegens7 februari 2025 08:59
Hier net zo: SLZB-06 in gebruik; zit sinds de release op 2.0 (update via watchtower; oooow wat dom), wat ikea knopjes deden het niet meer in HA, kon ik simpel oplossen door een knopje (legacy) aan te zetten in Z2M.
Zynth @_Richie_7 februari 2025 09:02
Beter op te lossen door een device trigger te implementeren.
Zo "hoort" het vanaf nu.
AibohphobiA BoB @Zynth7 februari 2025 13:01
Beter op te lossen door een device trigger te implementeren.
Zo "hoort" het vanaf nu.
Ja maar dat is dus het punt. Elke twee maanden (zo voelt het) bedenken ze weer iets waardoor het nu ineens 'zo hoort'.
Het komt op mij over alsof er niet goed is over nagedacht en dan gaan we nu ineens een hele andere kant op omdat iemand vindt dat het dan ineens beter is.
Ik moest ook de legacy aanzetten omdat er niet een knop meer werkte in Node-Red. Je zou ook kunnen denk dat iets misschien niet perfect is voor een of andere regel, maar wil ik daar de hele community mee lastig vallen of laten we het gewoon zoals het is.

Misschien kun je ze ook naast elkaar laten bestaan, dat zou ook een overweging kunnen zijn.
Het maakt in ieder geval wel dat upgrades niet meer gedaan worden omdat mensen geen zin hebben om er achter te komen dat ze het hele weekeinde moeten besteden aan het repareren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AibohphobiA BoB op 7 februari 2025 13:02]

lenwar @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 16:39
Er is duidelijk een frustratiepunt bij je bereikt en dat vind ik oprecht vervelend, maar wat je nu zegt is domweg niet waar.
Ja maar dat is dus het punt. Elke twee maanden (zo voelt het) bedenken ze weer iets waardoor het nu ineens 'zo hoort'.
Zigbee2MQTT is een bijzonder stabiel product met maar heel weinig 'breaking changes' over de lifecycles heen. Rekening houdend met de aard van het product is dat een klein wonder.

Ze hebben juist achterlijk lang de 'verouderde methoden' erbij gelaten. Ze hebben ervoor gekozen om alles in één big bang uit te schakelen (waar het al een hele lange tijd als depricated was bestempeld). Of dat de 'beste manier' is, is te bediscussiëren, maar daar hebben ze voor gekozen.
Ze hebben je zelfs nog de optie gegeven om het 'oude gedrag' nog wat langer aan te laten. Maar ga er maar vanuit dat het er uiteindelijk uitgehaald gaat worden, dus als ik jou was zou ik wel gaan kijken of je naar de 'nieuwe methode' kan migreren. (je bent vast niet de enige die een knop-trigger nodig heeft in Node-Red)

Het is absoluut waar dat het domweg ruk is, als je alles moet ombouwen. Ik weet als geen ander wat voor zwijnenwerk dat kan zijn. Maar het is ook onredelijk om te verwachten dat alles, maar tot aan het einde der tijden hetzelfde moet blijven.

Wat overigens wel veel beter had gekund, was de communicatie er omheen. Het had beter geweest als ze al maanden vantevoren de GUI ermee te bestempelen. "Let op. Dit gaat er veranderen. Pas je werkwijzes aan". Dan kun je het rustig aan op je eigen tempo doen. (Dit is hoe Home Assistant het doet.)
_Richie_ @Zynth7 februari 2025 10:06
ha zeker, maar ik was even lui en had blueprints die hier nog geen gebruik van maakten ;)
lenwar @Pendora7 februari 2025 08:45
Maar wat wel vervelend is, is dat hij wel onder de ondersteunde controllers benoemd wordt, dus dat voelt dan niet zo goed.

https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/guide/adapters/emberznet.html
ikke26 @Pendora7 februari 2025 09:54
Welke firmware versies gebruik je? Ik heb in het verleden met de SLZB-06M ook wat stabiliteitsproblemen gehad, maar met v2.7.1 en Zigbee Coordinator 20241127 draait die als een zonnetje.

Vergeet dan niet adapter: ember in te stellen zoals in de release notes van de SLZB beschreven.
Sine @Pendora7 februari 2025 12:20
Jep, mijn SLZB-06M ligt weer in de kast. Dat ding was echt onwerkbaar, zeker over ethernet.

Een SkyConnect is VEEL stabieler, zorg in ieder geval dat je een firmware versie gebruikt die hardware handshake doet, en zet dat ook aan.
lenwar @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 07:20
Dat laatste, dat z2m niet goed wil starten na een herstart van HA is een vreemde, aangezien de twee technisch niets met elkaar te maken hebben. MQTT zit er tenslotte tussen.

De enige relatie die er is, is dat er configuratie/statusbestand in de HA-container zichtbaar is.
Rolfie @lenwar7 februari 2025 09:31
Tenzij je Z2Q/MQTT in HA hebt draaien als een plugin/addon.
lenwar @Rolfie7 februari 2025 12:39
Nou ja... Nee
Je kunt ook een DNS-server of een boekhoudprogramma in HA als addon draaien. Die hebben nog steeds niets met elkaar te maken (technisch gezien).

Als je HAOS draait, draai je functioneel een appliance. (het OS wordt beheerd door een ander.) Technisch gezien draaien HA-Core/Z2M/enz/enz/enz als losse containers op dat besturingssysteem. Zo heb ik een Adguard Home instance draaien als AddOn, maar HA communiceert daar niet mee. (omdat hij anders bij een hardwarereboot gaat zoeken naar een name server die er nog niet is)

De makers van HA hebben dit heel erg transparant gemaakt voor de gebruiker (met proxies/interne rerouting/enz. Als je de terminal-addon gebruikt: kijk maar naar je nameservers (resolv.conf) dat is ook weer een andere container die je niet ziet. (althans - ik denk dat het de container van Supervisor is)

Als je HA herstart (niet de host, maar alleen HA), blijft de rest draaien.
Siebsel @Rolfie7 februari 2025 09:44
Dan nog steeds niet, want dat zijn losse containers (net zoals HA zelf) en die worden niet herstart. Tenzij je je hele host restart.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 09:06
Daar heb ik geen enkele last van. Van "Het is duidelijk instabiel geworden" is in mij ogen dan ook niet generiek sprake. Ik heb net de nieuwste versies geen enkel issue ervaren nadat ik de aanwijzingen bij de update heb opgevolgd. Is dit niet gewoon een ongelukkige combi met jouw zigbee controller?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 7 februari 2025 09:07]

AibohphobiA BoB @Bor7 februari 2025 13:04
In jouw geval anekdotisch, in mijn geval aantoonbaar met een enorme hoeveelheid probleemmeldingen op Github.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 13:15
Zo werkt het natuurlijk niet. want al de mensen zonder problemen posten daar doorgaans niet. De vocale groep wordt geheel gevormd door de mensen met problemen. Dat is hier niet anders dan elders.

Lees ook hier de reacties een; daar vind je meerdere mensen zonder problemen. Kortom; de reactie van een ander afdoen als anekdotisch en vervolgens wijzen naar een plek die is bedoelt om issues te melden is echt veel te makkelijk.
AibohphobiA BoB @Bor7 februari 2025 13:21
Nee dat is niet 'gemakkelijk', het is een feit dat er veel meer meldingen zijn dan normaal. Ook dat staat voor maar een deel die het toevallig melden. Anderen (zoals een vriend van mij) die hebben gewoon de back-up terug gezet en wachten nog even.

Het bagatelliseren van de problemen is typisch iets voor mensen die het probleem niet ervaren, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat het niet bestaat.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 13:33
Je hebt ook gezien dat veel van deze issues al van ver voor de upgrade zijn? Ja er zijn issues, is het zo dramatisch als jij doet voorkomen? Zeker niet. Is het een feit dat er heel veel mensen gewoon geen issues ervaren? Ook dat. Dat afdoen als anekdotisch is typisch iets voor mensen die wel problemen ervaren en ja, gemakkelijk. Dat wil niet zeggen dat een zeer groot deel van de gebruikers issues hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 7 februari 2025 13:36]

AibohphobiA BoB @Bor7 februari 2025 13:50
Als het niet werkt dan is dat 'dramatisch' ja. Als mensen daardoor niet meer updaten, dan is dat ook een probleem. Het is niet voor niets dat er bij elke update gezegd wordt dat je beter op de x.x.5 of later kunt wachten omdat het anders vragen is om problemen.
Zoals altijd zullen wij het niet eens worden.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 13:59
Je overdrijft. Het is jammer dat je problemen hebt maar zoals je hier kan lezen in diverse reacties geldt dat voor heel veel mensen niet.
Het is niet voor niets dat er bij elke update gezegd wordt dat je beter op de x.x.5 of later kunt wachten omdat het anders vragen is om problemen.
Dat wordt helemaal niet bij elke update gezegd?

Om maar met een positieve note te eindigen; bij mij werkt de 2.x versie tot nu toe prima en efficiënt. Hij lijkt ook sneller te starten dan voorheen. Goed om te zien dat de ontwikkeling doorgaat.
lenwar @AibohphobiA BoB7 februari 2025 09:01
Ik zit net te kijken. Er is gisteren een nieuwe firmware uitgekomen voor Embernet:
https://github.com/darkxs...der/releases/tag/20250206

Zo te zien is er ook een build voor de SLZB-06M ook ondersteund. Allicht dat dit voor je helpt?
Aragnut @MsG7 februari 2025 08:24
Heb mezelf inderdaad heerlijk in de nesten gewerkt, maar de problemen die ik tegen kwam waren, stap voor stap, redelijk snel op te lossen met wat zoekwerk die op verschillende fora info terug gaven en rustig lezen van de syslog messages die zigbee2mqtt uit strooit. Liep eerst tegen pnpm aan, vervolgens aan de veranderde config file (handmatig de keys omgebouwd op basis van gelogde keys in de syslog) en als laatste de mqtt user maar even opnieuw gezet om wachtwoord op te kunnen geven in de config file. Verder geen config kwijt geraakt qua devices en in domoticz bleef alles netjes werken daarna.

Uiteraard daarna rustig de changelog doorgelezen en stuk voor stuk mijn issues terug gezien in de vorm van de oplossingen :+
lenwar @Ruvetuve7 februari 2025 07:58
Snap ik.
Ik ben zelf zonder problemen overgestapt, maar ik had me er wel op voorbereid.

Er waren een paar items van naam veranderd in HA, die ik in automations moest aanpassen. Dit was echter gedocumenteerd en stond expliciet in de ‘breaking changes’.

De lengte van de issue-lijst is een beetje inherent aan het type software. Er bestaan duizenden en duizenden apparaten en tientallen (honderden?) zigbee-adapters. Als er per ongeluk een combi niet lekker loopt kan dat al een issue zijn/worden.
Ook menselijke fouten zijn vaak issues met dit type software.

Dit gezegd hebbende ervaar ik ook niet echt voordelen van 2.x voor mij. Ik heb met beiden nooit problemen ondervonden.
Martin.Air @lenwar7 februari 2025 08:05
Ik denk echter dat met het wachten met updaten mensen nog meer problemen op de hals halen. Wellicht dat de documentatie van de upgrade op een gegeven moment namelijk opgedeeld over verschillende changelogs zit.

Ik zou dan ook iedereen aanraden om rustig te gaan zitten en:
  • Een backup te maken
  • Indien die dat nog niet gedaan heeft over te stappen van EZSP naar Ember (indien nodig)
  • De changelog goed te lezen
  • Stap voor stap de legacy support uit te zetten & alle onderdelen te testen
  • Indien dit allemaal werkt, de upgrade uit te voeren
  • Nogmaals alles testen
  • Er achter komen dat een aantal attributes (bijv. "Lux") veranderd zijn voor een aantal devices
  • Omdat je toch wat gemist had in de changelog
  • Je HA kant te corrigeren
  • En alles weer werkend te hebben

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martin.Air op 7 februari 2025 08:05]

lenwar @Martin.Air7 februari 2025 08:27
Die eerste paar stappen zijn sowieso noodzakelijk/verstandig. Die laatste stappen zijn puur afhankelijk van je situatie. Er zijn mensen die gewoon problemen hebben met het Z2M-stuk. Dus dat staat los van HA.

Of je met wachten echt problemen creëert weet ik niet. Als wat je hebt nu werkt, dan zal dat blijven werken. Dit is effectief het enige voordeel dat MQTT ertussen zit. Dat is een generiek platform. Mogelijk dat nieuwe type apparaten niet meer (goed) ondersteund worden door de oude Z2M, maar zolang je generieke devices blijft gebruiken, verwacht ik niet zo veel spannends aan problemen.

Dit gezegd hebbende: Persoonlijk zou ik het liefste werken met een socket ipv MQTT. MQTT voegt voor mijn persoonlijke situatie echt helemaal niets toe. Het is puur een extra stop/container die tussen m'n apparaat en m'n HA zit. De enige reden dat ik Z2M gebruik, is vanwege de beheerinterface van Z2M. (( Mijn gebruik zegt natuurlijk niets over een ander :) ))

Ik zou het dus fijn vinden als Z2M ook die optie mettertijd krijgt (net zoals ZwaveJS die optie heeft, om zowel via een socket als MQTT te werken.)
Dennisb1 @Ruvetuve7 februari 2025 00:10
Hier ook geen enkele problemen, maar die mensen hoor je bijna niet
lenwar @Dennisb17 februari 2025 08:30
Of gewoon niet.
Je gaat niet een Issue maken dat het allemaal koek-en-ei is ;)

Een aantal van de issues is gewoon de handleiding niet gelezen hebben, maar een groot aantal zijn ook echt problemen door deze nieuwe versie. Dat kunnen we niet ontkennen.

Ikzelf heb overigens ook nergens problemen mee gehad.
x86dev @Ruvetuve9 februari 2025 22:25
Ik draai ook nog op de oude versie. Het is altijd een verrassing wat stuk gaat met deze puinzooi. Als het draait, laat draaien.
Proview 7 februari 2025 06:47
Idem, ook geen problemen gehad sinds de introductie van v2.x.x. Uiteraard wel de instructies opgevolgd vanuit de changelogs.
Dacuuu 7 februari 2025 08:52
Geen problemen hier met 2.x, dacht zal het maar even melden :)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Dacuuu7 februari 2025 13:35
Ik ook niet en veel mensen om mij heen ervaren ook geen issues. Ja er is het e.e.a. aan aanpassingen nodig maar dat staat goed gedocumenteerd. Ja er zijn ook nieuwe issues maar veel wat voorbij komt is ook PEBKAC.
rorie 7 februari 2025 09:49
Same here, geen problemen hier met 2.x, 60+ devices draai ik zigbee2mqtt vanuit een docker container zonder HA icm met Node-Red!
soganta 7 februari 2025 10:25
Hier ook super stabiel via Docker, 30+ devices. Vind het juist positief dat de onderliggende code wordt opgeschoond en wordt duidelijk gecommuniceerd via changelog.
ArniD 7 februari 2025 12:22
Ik had eigenlijk op 1 ding na (1 regeltje in configuration.yaml vergeten toe te voegen) eigenlijk geen problemen met de overgang naar 2.x.
Werkt als een zonnetje!
Mich 7 februari 2025 12:51
Hier zigbee sonoff-e (EFR chip) en zat al op de Ember driver. Probleemloos overgegaan. Was al geüpdatet voor ik kon ingrijpen (watchtower rocker)

(Er is gister een nieuwe firmware voor uitgekomen. Is via chrome te updaten via: https://darkxst.github.io/silabs-firmware-builder/ )

In een eerdere release van deze maand:


Fix errors when pairing in Zigbee2MQTT.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mich op 7 februari 2025 12:58]

--MeAngry-- 7 februari 2025 14:23
Ik draai via Watchtower (ja heel gewaagd) altijd de laatste versie icm een CC2652RB stick en heb sinds de 2.x versies een veel stabieler netwerk. Met de laatste 1.x releases wilde het nog wel eens voorkomen dat heel m'n network stopte met reageren totdat ik de stick opnieuw flashte. Zogauw ik dat deed werkte alles weer een hele tijd als vanouds. Sinds de 2.x releases geen last meer van gehad! (*klopt af*)
BasZer 7 februari 2025 20:30
kan iemand mij uitleggen hoe de Home Assistant SkyConnect ZBT-1 Zigbee en Thread USB zich verhoudt tot de Zigbee2MQTT 2.1.1 ?

