Zigbee2MQTT maakt het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten aan te sturen zonder gebruik te hoeven maken van de gateway of bridge van de fabrikant. Dit doet het door van MQTT gebruik te maken, waardoor het eenvoudig te integreren is in smarthomesoftware zoals bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant, Homey of Domoticz. Versie 2.1.0 is uitgekomen en deze bevat een groot aantal verbeteringen en bugfixes en er is ondersteuning voor een kleine veertig nieuwe apparaten toegevoegd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Improvements
Fixes
- #25649 Add a settings option to log to console in json format
- #25632 Allow Home Assistant OTA Update entity to show progress while updating
- #8685 SNZB-02D: add support for temperature and humidity calibration
- #8635 Add Niko switch action reporting functionality
- #8627 Improve Ubisys S1-R (Series 2) support
- #8684 SNZB-02D: add support for comfort levels and temperature units
- #3028 Allow more precise control of Aqara DJT11LM sensitivity
- #8673 Improvements for LiXee
- #8616 Expose
uart_connectionand
uart_baud_ratefor WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4
- #8592 Add
illuminance_raw
- #25361 Expose battery % for Lutron Z3-1BRL
- #8589 Add thermostat endpoints to Ubisys b0
New supported devices
- #26035 Add Home Assistant device class for flow rates (e.g., Sonoff SWV)
- #25530 Add semver tags to Docker releases
- #25997 Allow to set throttle via frontend
- #25456 Container: remove modifying capabilities of
/usr/bin/node
- #25611 Enable use of MQTT username without password
- #25737 Fix
Error: write after enderror
- #25715 Fix
Failed to call 'Frontend' 'stop' (TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'close')
- #25963 Fix duplicate
actionpublish when
advanced.outputhas
attribute
- #25693 Long startup time when
OnEvent'start' times out (repeatedly)
- #26019 Only use endpoint-specific states if the device definition uses them
- #25634 Remove invalid
warn
log_levelnurikk/zigbee2mqtt-frontend#2369
- #8694 Improve Tuya BAC-003 support
- #8691 TYBAC-006: Update system_mode to support "off", dropping "state"
- #8686 Add Lidl HG09155C and HG09155B to the list of Lidl devices
- #8687 Encoding error in boost-heating emoji (♨)
- #8676 Decrease SmartThings IM6001-MPP01 reporting interval
- #8679 Fix missing action messages for Legrand Wireless Shutter switch 0067646
- #8674 Fix Tuya ZY-M100-24GV3 losing settings
- #8651 Improve AVATTO ME168 support
- #8681 Invert direction for Smartwings shades
- #8672 Fixes for Namron Edge Thermostat
- #655 Support OTA for Namron 1402769
- #8644 Fix CO2 value interpretation
- #8633 Add missing actions for Philips Hue Tap (8718696743133)
- #8624 Add custom cluster for Wirenboard
- #25491 Fix
data.substr is not a functionfor Xiaomi A6121
- #23661 Fix no state reported for GL-SD-001P
- #8625 Improve Imhotep Creation E-Ctrl integration
- #23661 Configure state reporting for Gledopto GL-SD-001
- #25605 Fix duplicate publish for some Tuya devics
- #25581 Fix Tuya ZG-227ZL batterty %
- #8595 Fix inverted
positionfor Tuya TS0601_cover_3
- #25682 Add additional
motion_stateto Tuya ZG-205Z/A
- #8593 MAZDA TR-M2Z Remove 'temperature' exposes
- #8588 PRO-900Z: Removed
valve_stateand added climate
running_state
- #25763 Rename
Avattoto
AVATTO
- #25674 Fix configure reporting failing for QBKG20LM
- #25020 Fix
Value: '4' not found in: [0, 1]error for Aqara SRTS-A01
- #25561 Fix Aqara SRTS-A01 child lock
- #8571 Fix Centralite 4257050-ZHAC to ignore 'transition'
- #25365 Fix detect
TH01as temperature sensor
- #25652 Fix missing
commandMoveHueconverter for OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ
- #8572 Fix Salus FC600 OTA
- #8569 Add 550B1012 whitelabel
- #25613 Fix configure of some IKEA remotes failing
- #23661 Fix no state reported for GL-SD-003P
- #8565 Fix ZWT198/ZWT100-BH preset modes
- #8557 Fix duplicated Tuya vendor
- #8561 Increase BRT-100-TRV step accuracy
- #1301 Move Niko custom clusters to zigbee-herdsman-converters
- #1306 Ember: ignore endpoint for Touchlink matching
- #1300 Fill out missing Touchlink cluster info
- #1293 ZBOSS: fix reverse extended panid
- #1292 AES-128-MMO incorrect calculation
- #1289 ZBOSS: fixed port reconnection processing during RESET
This release adds support for 39 devices:
Fixed device detections
- #8699
DSZ12060ORVIBO Spot light S10
- #8693
GL-G-005PGledopto Zigbee 7W garden light Pro RGB+CCT
- #8695
POK014PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: k-type
- #8695
POK015PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: pt1000
- #8690
WSMD-4AVATTO 4 gang switch
- #8682
DS-Z-001DEDIRECTSIGNS RGB + CCT LED Controller
- #8677
SBDV-00185Sber Thermostatic radiator valve
- #8667
SM0502SIMON i7 2-gang smart dimming switch
- #8650
4512783/4512784Namron Namron edge termostat
- #8658
ATMS10013Z3Ourtop Zigbee 3 Phase Meter
- #8671
ROB_200-001-0ROBB Door/window sensor
- #8662
SR-ZG9070A-SSSunricher Smart photoelectric smoke alarm
- #8670
ZG-303ZHOBEIAN Soil moisture sensor
- #8670
ZG-302ZMHOBEIAN Motion sensing switch
- #8660
WS-K07EAqara Light switch H2 EU (single rocker)
- #8660
WS-K08EAqara Light switch H2 EU (double rocker)
- #8640
ZWPM16AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter
- #8654
3RSP02065ZThird Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power
- #8654
3RSP02064ZThird Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power
- #8652
SR-ZG9030F-PSSunricher Smart human presence sensor
- #8618
AE-940KACMELEC Compatible with Daikin vrv system
- #8618
AE-669KACMELEC Compatible with Mitsubishi Electric vrf system
- #8620
SR-ZG9060A-GSSunricher Smart combustible gas sensor
- #8620
SR-ZG9060B-CSSunricher Smart carbon monoxide alarm
- #8620
SR-ZG9050C-WSSunricher Smart water leakage sensor
- #8620
SR-ZG9050B-WSSunricher Water leakage alarm
- #8609
C-ZB-DM204Candeo Zigbee micro smart dimmer
- #8601
GWA1201_TWO_WAY_SWITCHGewiss GWA1201
- #8602
SR-ZG2835RAC-UKSunricher Push compatible zigBee knob smart dimmer
- #8598
929003151601Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe G30 500lm
- #8598
929003151701Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe Large G40 500lm
- #25328
2CTTuya Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp
- #8582
501.39Paulmann Universal-switch white
- #8585
RF 274 Tinnr Smart filament bulb E27 tunable edison
- #8576
929003667001Philips Hue white GU10 bluetooth
- #8564
ID200W-ZIGBION Industries LED Zigbee Dimmer
- #8567
511.020iluminize Zigbee 3.0 LED controller multi 4 - 5A, CCT WW/CW LED
- #8568
929003823201Philips Hue Tento Black 42.1 cm
- #8563
TS0726_3_gangTuya 3 gang switch with neutral wire
- #26036 Detect
_TZE284_vvmbj46nas Tuya ZTH05Z
- #3471 Detect
SLP3as Hive 1613V
- #26011 Detect
_TZE204_5slehgeoas Moes ZTS-EUR-C
- #8675 Detect
_TZE200_vvmbj46nas ONENUO TH05Z
- #8659 Detect
_TZ3210_iw0zkcu8as
_TZ3210_iw0zkcu8
- #8574 Detect
_TZE200_wtikaxzsas Nous E6
- #8669 Detect TS011F instead of BSD29_1
- #20265 Detect
_TZE204_2imwyigpas Tuya MG-ZG03W
- #8657 Detect
af22cef59b2543d1be1dfab4f1c9c920as ORVIBO DD10Z
- #25891 Detect
_TZE284_iwn0gpzzas Tuya SPM01V2.5
- #8638 Detect
_TZE200_jkfbph7las AVATTO ME167
- #8634 Detect
_TZE204_g5xqosu7as Tuya TS0601_cover_8
- #8639 Detect
_TZE204_tgdnh7pwas AVATTO ZDMS16-1
- #8632 Detect
_TZE284_dhke3p9was FORIA F00YK04-18-1
- #8628 Detect
_TZE204_xalsoe3mas Moes BHT-002-GCLZB
- #8607 Detect
_TZE204_57hjqelqas Roximo CRTZ01
- #8619 Detect
_TZE284_ne4pikwmas Nedis ZBHTR20WT
- #8617 Detect
_TZE284_ny94onlbas Tuya SPM02V2.5
- #8614 Detect
_TZE284_xnbkhhdras Tuya ZWT198/ZWT100-BH
- #8436 Detect
_TZE204_2cyb66xlas AVATTO ZDMS16-1
- #8591 Detect
_TZ3000_v1w2k9ddas Tuya ZY-ZTH02
- #25753 Detect
_TZE204_jygvp6fkas Tuya TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_2
- #8584 Detect
_TZ3000_do6txrcwas Tuya TS0222
- #8586 Detect
_TZE200_127x7wnlas Moes ZTS-EUR-C
- #8587 Detect
_TZE200_7shyddj3as Tuya TS0601_cover_1
- #25712 Detect
_TZE200_clrdrnyaas Wenzhi WZ-M100
- #25429 Detect
_TZE204_a2jcoyukas Tuya TS0601_cover_1
- #8573 Detect
_TZE200_h2rctifaas Tuya ZS-TYG3-SM-61Z
- #8580 Detect
_TZE200_ybsqljjgas AVATTO ME168
- #8578 Detect
_TZE204_81yrt3loas Tuya PJ-1203A
- #8579 Detect
_TZE204_uo8qcagcnas Tuya TS0601_gas_sensor_4
- #23155 Detect
_TZ3000_x3ewpzyras Tuya XSH01A
- #8552 Detect
_TZ3000_3ias4w4ozas Nedis ZBPO130FWT
- #25426 Detect
_TZ3000_jsfzkftcas Tuya TS0001_power
- #8559 Detect
_TZE204_7bztmfm1as Tuya TS0601_smart_CO_air_box
- #8562 Detect
_TZE204_tzreobvuas Tuya TOQCB2-80
- #8558 Detect
_TZE284_rccxox8pzas Tuya PA-44Z
- #25365 Detect
TH01as Zbeacon TH01