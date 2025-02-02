Software-update: Zigbee2MQTT 2.1.0

Zigbee2MQTT logoZigbee2MQTT maakt het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten aan te sturen zonder gebruik te hoeven maken van de gateway of bridge van de fabrikant. Dit doet het door van MQTT gebruik te maken, waardoor het eenvoudig te integreren is in smarthomesoftware zoals bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant, Homey of Domoticz. Versie 2.1.0 is uitgekomen en deze bevat een groot aantal verbeteringen en bugfixes en er is ondersteuning voor een kleine veertig nieuwe apparaten toegevoegd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements
  • #25649 Add a settings option to log to console in json format
  • #25632 Allow Home Assistant OTA Update entity to show progress while updating
  • #8685 SNZB-02D: add support for temperature and humidity calibration
  • #8635 Add Niko switch action reporting functionality
  • #8627 Improve Ubisys S1-R (Series 2) support
  • #8684 SNZB-02D: add support for comfort levels and temperature units
  • #3028 Allow more precise control of Aqara DJT11LM sensitivity
  • #8673 Improvements for LiXee
  • #8616 Expose uart_connection and uart_baud_rate for WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4
  • #8592 Add illuminance_raw
  • #25361 Expose battery % for Lutron Z3-1BRL
  • #8589 Add thermostat endpoints to Ubisys b0
Fixes
  • #26035 Add Home Assistant device class for flow rates (e.g., Sonoff SWV)
  • #25530 Add semver tags to Docker releases
  • #25997 Allow to set throttle via frontend
  • #25456 Container: remove modifying capabilities of /usr/bin/node
  • #25611 Enable use of MQTT username without password
  • #25737 Fix Error: write after end error
  • #25715 Fix Failed to call 'Frontend' 'stop' (TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'close')
  • #25963 Fix duplicate action publish when advanced.output has attribute
  • #25693 Long startup time when OnEvent 'start' times out (repeatedly)
  • #26019 Only use endpoint-specific states if the device definition uses them
  • #25634 Remove invalid warn log_level nurikk/zigbee2mqtt-frontend#2369
  • #8694 Improve Tuya BAC-003 support
  • #8691 TYBAC-006: Update system_mode to support "off", dropping "state"
  • #8686 Add Lidl HG09155C and HG09155B to the list of Lidl devices
  • #8687 Encoding error in boost-heating emoji (♨)
  • #8676 Decrease SmartThings IM6001-MPP01 reporting interval
  • #8679 Fix missing action messages for Legrand Wireless Shutter switch 0067646
  • #8674 Fix Tuya ZY-M100-24GV3 losing settings
  • #8651 Improve AVATTO ME168 support
  • #8681 Invert direction for Smartwings shades
  • #8672 Fixes for Namron Edge Thermostat
  • #655 Support OTA for Namron 1402769
  • #8644 Fix CO2 value interpretation
  • #8633 Add missing actions for Philips Hue Tap (8718696743133)
  • #8624 Add custom cluster for Wirenboard
  • #25491 Fix data.substr is not a function for Xiaomi A6121
  • #23661 Fix no state reported for GL-SD-001P
  • #8625 Improve Imhotep Creation E-Ctrl integration
  • #23661 Configure state reporting for Gledopto GL-SD-001
  • #25605 Fix duplicate publish for some Tuya devics
  • #25581 Fix Tuya ZG-227ZL batterty %
  • #8595 Fix inverted position for Tuya TS0601_cover_3
  • #25682 Add additional motion_state to Tuya ZG-205Z/A
  • #8593 MAZDA TR-M2Z Remove 'temperature' exposes
  • #8588 PRO-900Z: Removed valve_state and added climate running_state
  • #25763 Rename Avatto to AVATTO
  • #25674 Fix configure reporting failing for QBKG20LM
  • #25020 Fix Value: '4' not found in: [0, 1] error for Aqara SRTS-A01
  • #25561 Fix Aqara SRTS-A01 child lock
  • #8571 Fix Centralite 4257050-ZHAC to ignore 'transition'
  • #25365 Fix detect TH01 as temperature sensor
  • #25652 Fix missing commandMoveHue converter for OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ
  • #8572 Fix Salus FC600 OTA
  • #8569 Add 550B1012 whitelabel
  • #25613 Fix configure of some IKEA remotes failing
  • #23661 Fix no state reported for GL-SD-003P
  • #8565 Fix ZWT198/ZWT100-BH preset modes
  • #8557 Fix duplicated Tuya vendor
  • #8561 Increase BRT-100-TRV step accuracy
  • #1301 Move Niko custom clusters to zigbee-herdsman-converters
  • #1306 Ember: ignore endpoint for Touchlink matching
  • #1300 Fill out missing Touchlink cluster info
  • #1293 ZBOSS: fix reverse extended panid
  • #1292 AES-128-MMO incorrect calculation
  • #1289 ZBOSS: fixed port reconnection processing during RESET
New supported devices

This release adds support for 39 devices:

  • #8699 DSZ12060 ORVIBO Spot light S10
  • #8693 GL-G-005P Gledopto Zigbee 7W garden light Pro RGB+CCT
  • #8695 POK014 PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: k-type
  • #8695 POK015 PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: pt1000
  • #8690 WSMD-4 AVATTO 4 gang switch
  • #8682 DS-Z-001DE DIRECTSIGNS RGB + CCT LED Controller
  • #8677 SBDV-00185 Sber Thermostatic radiator valve
  • #8667 SM0502 SIMON i7 2-gang smart dimming switch
  • #8650 4512783/4512784 Namron Namron edge termostat
  • #8658 ATMS10013Z3 Ourtop Zigbee 3 Phase Meter
  • #8671 ROB_200-001-0 ROBB Door/window sensor
  • #8662 SR-ZG9070A-SS Sunricher Smart photoelectric smoke alarm
  • #8670 ZG-303Z HOBEIAN Soil moisture sensor
  • #8670 ZG-302ZM HOBEIAN Motion sensing switch
  • #8660 WS-K07E Aqara Light switch H2 EU (single rocker)
  • #8660 WS-K08E Aqara Light switch H2 EU (double rocker)
  • #8640 ZWPM16 AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter
  • #8654 3RSP02065Z Third Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power
  • #8654 3RSP02064Z Third Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power
  • #8652 SR-ZG9030F-PS Sunricher Smart human presence sensor
  • #8618 AE-940K ACMELEC Compatible with Daikin vrv system
  • #8618 AE-669K ACMELEC Compatible with Mitsubishi Electric vrf system
  • #8620 SR-ZG9060A-GS Sunricher Smart combustible gas sensor
  • #8620 SR-ZG9060B-CS Sunricher Smart carbon monoxide alarm
  • #8620 SR-ZG9050C-WS Sunricher Smart water leakage sensor
  • #8620 SR-ZG9050B-WS Sunricher Water leakage alarm
  • #8609 C-ZB-DM204 Candeo Zigbee micro smart dimmer
  • #8601 GWA1201_TWO_WAY_SWITCH Gewiss GWA1201
  • #8602 SR-ZG2835RAC-UK Sunricher Push compatible zigBee knob smart dimmer
  • #8598 929003151601 Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe G30 500lm
  • #8598 929003151701 Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe Large G40 500lm
  • #25328 2CT Tuya Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp
  • #8582 501.39 Paulmann Universal-switch white
  • #8585 RF 274 T innr Smart filament bulb E27 tunable edison
  • #8576 929003667001 Philips Hue white GU10 bluetooth
  • #8564 ID200W-ZIGB ION Industries LED Zigbee Dimmer
  • #8567 511.020 iluminize Zigbee 3.0 LED controller multi 4 - 5A, CCT WW/CW LED
  • #8568 929003823201 Philips Hue Tento Black 42.1 cm
  • #8563 TS0726_3_gang Tuya 3 gang switch with neutral wire
Fixed device detections
  • #26036 Detect _TZE284_vvmbj46n as Tuya ZTH05Z
  • #3471 Detect SLP3 as Hive 1613V
  • #26011 Detect _TZE204_5slehgeo as Moes ZTS-EUR-C
  • #8675 Detect _TZE200_vvmbj46n as ONENUO TH05Z
  • #8659 Detect _TZ3210_iw0zkcu8 as _TZ3210_iw0zkcu8
  • #8574 Detect _TZE200_wtikaxzs as Nous E6
  • #8669 Detect TS011F instead of BSD29_1
  • #20265 Detect _TZE204_2imwyigp as Tuya MG-ZG03W
  • #8657 Detect af22cef59b2543d1be1dfab4f1c9c920 as ORVIBO DD10Z
  • #25891 Detect _TZE284_iwn0gpzz as Tuya SPM01V2.5
  • #8638 Detect _TZE200_jkfbph7l as AVATTO ME167
  • #8634 Detect _TZE204_g5xqosu7 as Tuya TS0601_cover_8
  • #8639 Detect _TZE204_tgdnh7pw as AVATTO ZDMS16-1
  • #8632 Detect _TZE284_dhke3p9w as FORIA F00YK04-18-1
  • #8628 Detect _TZE204_xalsoe3m as Moes BHT-002-GCLZB
  • #8607 Detect _TZE204_57hjqelq as Roximo CRTZ01
  • #8619 Detect _TZE284_ne4pikwm as Nedis ZBHTR20WT
  • #8617 Detect _TZE284_ny94onlb as Tuya SPM02V2.5
  • #8614 Detect _TZE284_xnbkhhdr as Tuya ZWT198/ZWT100-BH
  • #8436 Detect _TZE204_2cyb66xl as AVATTO ZDMS16-1
  • #8591 Detect _TZ3000_v1w2k9dd as Tuya ZY-ZTH02
  • #25753 Detect _TZE204_jygvp6fk as Tuya TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_2
  • #8584 Detect _TZ3000_do6txrcw as Tuya TS0222
  • #8586 Detect _TZE200_127x7wnl as Moes ZTS-EUR-C
  • #8587 Detect _TZE200_7shyddj3 as Tuya TS0601_cover_1
  • #25712 Detect _TZE200_clrdrnya as Wenzhi WZ-M100
  • #25429 Detect _TZE204_a2jcoyuk as Tuya TS0601_cover_1
  • #8573 Detect _TZE200_h2rctifa as Tuya ZS-TYG3-SM-61Z
  • #8580 Detect _TZE200_ybsqljjg as AVATTO ME168
  • #8578 Detect _TZE204_81yrt3lo as Tuya PJ-1203A
  • #8579 Detect _TZE204_uo8qcagcn as Tuya TS0601_gas_sensor_4
  • #23155 Detect _TZ3000_x3ewpzyr as Tuya XSH01A
  • #8552 Detect _TZ3000_3ias4w4oz as Nedis ZBPO130FWT
  • #25426 Detect _TZ3000_jsfzkftc as Tuya TS0001_power
  • #8559 Detect _TZE204_7bztmfm1 as Tuya TS0601_smart_CO_air_box
  • #8562 Detect _TZE204_tzreobvu as Tuya TOQCB2-80
  • #8558 Detect _TZE284_rccxox8pz as Tuya PA-44Z
  • #25365 Detect TH01 as Zbeacon TH01

Zigbee2MQTT

Versienummer 2.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Zigbee2MQTT
Download https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/releases/tag/2.1.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (49)

Svenbuis 2 februari 2025 16:09
Ik hoor vooral iedereen zeggen dat de update naar 2.0 zo goed gedocumenteerd is, maar daar ben ik het niet helemaal mee eens. Veel mensen hebben dit ooit een keer soort van plug-and-play geïnstalleerd, wat prima gaat zonder technische kennis. Het pairen van devices kan ook gewoon allemaal via de interface en is voor niet technische mensen prima te begrijpen. Voor technische mensen is het gedetailleerd, maar alsnog vraagt het wel voor kennis en niet enkel 'ooit een keer geïnstalleerd en het werkt'.

Ondanks mijn technische achtergrond had ik bij de release notes nog steeds zoiets van 'nou, heb volgens mij de stappen doorlopen, maar ik ben benieuwd of er nog iets stuk gaat'. Uiteindelijk werkte het allemaal, dus was de documentatie dus voldoende, maar er zijn erg veel edge-cases.

Voor niet technische mensen is die update gewoon niet te doen en dan is het meer van hoop op zegen dat alles nog werkt.
JaapB @Svenbuis2 februari 2025 19:26
De geframenteerde documentatie over de upgrade en uit te voeren handelingen stopt ook mij nog even voor ik een overstap maak naar versie 2.x.

Moet er eerst maar eens rustig doorheen lezen en de informatie die ik nodig heb van de verschillende breaking changes en releasenotes.

En het draait hier op dit moment prima met de Conbee II stick en op dit moment geen zaken die niet werken of nieuw spul wat ik aan wil schaffen dus wacht ik nog even.
rogervdh @Svenbuis3 februari 2025 10:10
Persoonlijk vond ik het wel meevallen (upgrade ging probleemloos), maar dat is natuurlijk heel persoonlijk. Moet iemand 'zonder technische kennis' wel Z2M gebruiken? Die vraag stel ik me dan ook wel. Home Assistant en alle add-ons vergen gewoon continue onderhoud en dan is een Hue, Homey, etc. wellicht logischer/gemakkelijker.
Svenbuis @rogervdh10 februari 2025 18:18
Toen ik mijn reactie aan het typen was vroeg ik mij inderdaad ook af of z2m wel geschikt is voor mensen zonder technische kennis. Mijn tegen argument is eigenlijk dat ze steeds meer inzetten op dat alles via de UI kan (HA zelf dan). Ik denk dat het inmiddels wel zo is dat iemand die een beetje content kan beheren op een WordPress siteje en misschien een keer een thema installeert ook wel HA kan gebruiken.

Dan praat je dus over iemand die alles via de interface doet. Z2M is daar inderdaad nog niet echt geschikt voor.
O085105116N 2 februari 2025 14:06
Ihkv beter laat dan nooit. Ik zie deze nu voor het eerst voorbijkomen. Gebruiken het inmiddels al jaren naar tevredenheid. Ben wel op zoek naar een redundante oplossing tussen 2 of meer sticks.
jurroen @O085105116N2 februari 2025 15:04
Uit nieuwsgierigheid: waarom zoek je die redundantie? Ik heb de wens om te zorgen voor een cold standby (dus één stuk reserve). Het is vooral belangrijk om te zorgen dat je een backup hebt van Zigbee2MQTT - en dan in het bijzonder de data map.

Daar zitten de "sleutels" ook in - van je Zigbee netwerk. Zonder dat zul je devices opnieuw moeten configureren.

Hou er wel rekening mee dat, als je de Home Assistant addon gebruikt, je niet zomaar kunt restoren naar een andere architectuur. Bijvoorbeeld niet zomaar van een Raspberry Pi (ARM/ARM64) naar een Intel/AMD (x64) computer.

Je kunt het dan alsnog wel overzetten maar is iets meer handwerk.
O085105116N @jurroen2 februari 2025 17:04
Nou, ik heb geen extra/reserve dongle liggen. Cold standby is ook wel n optie. Maar als er weer eens geupdate moet worden, zit je toch weer even met geknepen billen. Er is in mijn huis althans wel veel van afhankelijk.
jurroen @O085105116N2 februari 2025 18:27
Ja, heb ik grotendeels ook. Heb wel fysieke knoppen, maar dat zijn ook Zigbee knoppen :+

Ik draai Zigbee2MQTT op een 'dedicated' Raspberry Pi - niet als HA addon. Ik heb al meermaals disaster recovery geprobeerd en dat gaat altijd goed. Dus ik maak mij daar eigenlijk geen zorgen om.

Wel heb ik net een extra stick besteld (dit draadje was een goede herinnering) om als cold spare te dienen.

Binnenkort eens proberen hoe makkelijk het is om die config te transplanteren naar een andere stick.
Mieske666 @jurroen3 februari 2025 15:01
Waarom zou dat niet kunnen? Ik heb precies dat, een week geleden gedaan. Van RPI naar Proxmox. Een VM met HAOS in Proxmox en restore van de backup. Bovenop HAoS draaien docker containers. Dus ipv de ARM64 variant wordt nu de X86 variant geïnstalleerd tijdens de restore. Duurde lang maar werkte gewoon vlekkeloos.
jurroen @Mieske6663 februari 2025 20:59
Mooi, dan hebben ze dat opgelost. Toen ik het probeerde, een of twee jaar geleden, probeerde HA de arch uit de backup aan te houden, wat uiteraard niet werkte.

Meen dat ik destijds een issue geopend heb en men aangaf dat het op de planning stond.
vinx77 @O085105116N2 februari 2025 20:06
Zelfde wens, en ik heb een "cold standby" optie, en ook getest.

Ik heb 2x een UZG-01 met XZG firmware gekocht. Deze heb ik aangesloten via een netwerk-kabel, en zo in z2m geconfigureerd:
serial:
port: tcp://192.168.50.xxx:6638
adapter: zstack
baudrate: 115200
disable_led: false
rtscts: false
Installeren ging, omdat ik een network_key had geconfigureerd, probleemloos. Daar was ik haast verbaasd over. Nog een paar keer getest met een nieuwe firmware, en het licht in de badkamer ging nog steeds aan.

Mocht die UZG-01 kapot gaan, dan heb ik in de lade een tweede liggen. Kwestie van IP-adres veranderen, en kan weer verder.

Reden om dit zo op te lossen, is omdat ik 130 apparaten had op een ZZH-stick, en het maximum was rond de 115. De UZG-01 kan 300 aan, theoretisch.

Na vele jaren ervaring met Z2M kan ik wel zeggen dat sinds ik een network_key heb ingesteld, het geen probleem is om een andere Zigbee-coordinator aan te zetten. Ik zou zeggen: gewoon eens proberen of het werkt met een cold swap - weet je het meteen.
O085105116N @vinx772 februari 2025 20:09
Ja. Ik moet daar meer aandacht aan gaan besteden. Heb vrijwel alles op proxmox draaien. Alleen z2m op een rpi nog. Daar wil ik eigenlijk vanaf. Of als backup of zoiets. Maar ik zie er tegenop om alles te swappen zeg maar. Ik heb al 2x een en kapotte dongle gehad. Dat was toch wel wat gedoe om het goed te krijgen. Heb me verder ook nog niet verdiept in een best practice.
vinx77 @O085105116N2 februari 2025 22:01
2x? Brrrr, nachtmerry-materiaal bij een single-point-of-failure als de coordinator. Ik 1x, maar het duurde 1 week totdat de nieuwe dongle in de brievenbus lag - gelukkig bleef het zo ongeveer werken voor 90%, als ik er niet aan zat.

Hier alles wel op Docker-compose, maar niks Proxmox nog. Zelfde probleem: ik moet er meer aandacht aan besteden, maar dat kost gewoon tijd.

Een belangrijke reden waarom ik de UZG-01 heb gekozen: geen USB-dongle meer! Als ik straks ook de WTW (mechanische ventilatie) op EspHome heb overgezet, zitten er geen extra kabels meer verbonden aan de RPi. Dan kan ik eventueel alle services op de RPi, als backup op een VM op mijn laptop draaien, mocht er weer eens wat dood gaan.
sircampalot @O085105116N3 februari 2025 07:22
Devies die gekoppeld zijn aan 2 coordinators, dat kan denk ik niet bij Zigbee.
Als je een stick wisselt maar hun IEEE adres gelijk hebt gemaakt, dan nog moeten sommige devices opnieuw pairen.

Ik denk dat je beter kunt gaan voor monitoring en auto-recovery.
Bij mij loopt het netwerk eens in de 2-3 weken vast.
Dat is op te merken doordat er geen stroomverbruik van de koelkast meer wordt doorgegeven.
Zigbee2MQTT krijgt dan een restart, hierna draait de boel weer.

Uitvoeren met root-rechten:
#!/bin/bash
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
sleep 5
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
exit 0

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 3 februari 2025 07:25]

CH4OS 2 februari 2025 16:26
Ik ben misschien een beetje een noob hier in, maar ik doe er ook niet al teveel mee. Kan ik dit gebruiken als vervanger voor de oude Philips Hue bridge? Of moet ik dan nog wel iets hebben wat het Zigbee signaal (bijvoorbeeld van de afstandsbediening die ik heb) omzetten naar wat anders?
SadisticPanda @CH4OS2 februari 2025 16:40
Nope. Wel een apparaat om ZigBee signaal op je haos te krijgen. (USB stick or netwerk boxje). Dan zorgt z2m wel voor de rest. (Grotendeels)
CH4OS @SadisticPanda2 februari 2025 16:45
Ah ja, die antennes heb ik wel eens gezien inderdaad. :) Keertje vragen voor mijn verjaardag of zo. Of gewoon de oude Hue bridge houden.
SadisticPanda @CH4OS2 februari 2025 19:06
Momenteel zou ik een POE adaptor zoals https://smlight.tech/product/slzb-06/ aanraden;

altijd online, ook als je je pc herstart of whatever. Usb stickje is iets goedkoper maar die coordinator kan je plaatsen waar je wil. (Bekabeld weliswaar)
Dennisb1 @SadisticPanda3 februari 2025 00:12
altijd online, ook als je je pc herstart of whatever.
Een beetje netwerk blijft ook zonder de coördinator doordraaien. Als je dat niet lukt ben je mijn inziens verkeerd begonnen.

Heb nog nooit last gehad van een herstart “of whatever”. Een router reboot je ook wel eens namelijk. Daarnaast moet je maar toevallig PoE in huis hebben.

Vind het maar een krom advies. Een usb Sonoff stick is net zo goed al dan niet beter gezien er niks tussen je server en je zendmast zit (die de boel nog vertragen ook)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennisb1 op 3 februari 2025 00:13]

Meauses @Dennisb13 februari 2025 09:22
De redenatie dat er niks tussen server en zendmast zit gaat m.i. niet op, dat is met een PoE stick/coordinator net zo goed het geval. Het is of een USB kabel of een netwerkkabel, en die laatste kan verder komen dan USB. Voordeel van de PoE stick is dat je die niet perse dichtbij je server dient te hebben dus wellicht op een meer centrale plek kan neerzetten. En je moet inderdaad wel net PoE beschikbaar hebben, maar ook daar zijn goedkope oplossingen voor :)
PhilipsFan @Dennisb13 februari 2025 15:46
[...]


Een beetje netwerk blijft ook zonder de coördinator doordraaien. Als je dat niet lukt ben je mijn inziens verkeerd begonnen.
Hoe doe je dat dan? Ik heb een heel simpele situatie als uitgangspunt: ik heb een zigbee schakelaar (pulsdrukker met 2 schakelaars) en een zigbee schakelaar die een lamp aan kan doen. Ik wil dat de ene helft van de pulsdrukker de lamp uitdoet, en de andere aan.

Dit kan ik prima inrichten met Zigbee2MQTT (draait bij mij in een Docker container) en een automation in HASS, maar het is natuurlijk nog mooier als de pulsdrukker en schakelaar rechtstreeks via Zigbee aan elkaar gekoppeld zijn. Ik heb dit echter nog niet voor elkaar kunnen krijgen.

Is ergens documentatie hoe dit in te richten? Ik heb wel gekeken naar groups en bindings in Zigbee2MQTT, maar krijg het niet werkend.
Vind het maar een krom advies. Een usb Sonoff stick is net zo goed al dan niet beter gezien er niks tussen je server en je zendmast zit (die de boel nog vertragen ook)
In mijn ervaring is een usb-device minder betrouwbaar dan een bekabeld netwerkdevice. Ik heb het bijvoorbeeld gehad met de P1-meter. Eerder had ik hiervoor een usb-kabel. Dat werkte goed, maar viel wel eens uit of kwam na een herstart niet meer op. Sinds een paar maanden heb ik deze vervangen door een SlimmeLezer, de aanleiding voor het vervangen was, dat ik wilde overschakelen van Domoticz naar HASS maar ik wilde Domoticz nog wel online houden omdat die al jaren verbruiksgegevens bevat van de P1 en er nog steeds geen handige methode bestaat om die data naar HASS over te zetten. Met de SlimmeLezer kun je meerdere Domotica-applicaties naar dezelfde P1-meter laten kijken, iets wat met een usb-device absoluut niet lukt.

Voor Zigbee heb ik ook al lopen kijken naar zo'n smlight POE adapter, maar dat heeft voor mij op dit moment nog geen voordelen. Het enige voordeel is, dat de plaatsing van de antenne onafhankelijk wordt van de plaatsing van je server. Ik had gehoopt dat ik inderdaad meerdere van die smlight adapters kon gebruiken zodat elk Zigbee device automatisch verbindt met degene met de beste ontvangst, maar Zigbee ondersteunt helaas niet meerdere coordinatoren.
Rolfie @SadisticPanda2 februari 2025 20:07
Deze heb ik idd ook bij ALI besteld, even updates gedaan, achter een firewall gezet en deze week eens activeren en kijken hoe dit werkt.
Medic @CH4OS2 februari 2025 18:07
Het is een vervanger als je deze software draait met bijvoorbeeld een Sonof Zigbee USB Stick + Home assistant.
Zie voor de ondersteunde apparaten: Devices

Zelf draai ik dit op een Unraid servertje met de Sonoff zigbee stick, Zigbee2MQTT in een docker + Mosquitto in een Docker welke praten met een HomeAssistant in een docker.
Voorbeeld:

[Reactie gewijzigd door Medic op 2 februari 2025 18:14]

CH4OS @Medic2 februari 2025 18:53
Ik heb enkel wat oude Hue lampen, die momenteel nog met de oude Hue bridge werken. Ik zou alleen graag die oude bridge ertussenuit halen, maar dat gaat dus alleen wanneer ik die vervang voor een USB antenne.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 3 februari 2025 08:32]

Medic @CH4OS3 februari 2025 08:25
Helemaal juist!
Software alleen gaat geen hardware vervangen helaas.
dog4life 2 februari 2025 14:05
Wat goed om deze hier ook te zien! Gebruik het al jaren, had laatst de nieuwste update (2.0.0) geïnstalleerd zonder de release notes eerst na te gaan.. dat was niet zo handig van me, gelukkig snel opgelost dankzij die goede release notes :)
sOid @dog4life2 februari 2025 14:30
Je was niet de enige… :+

Maar het draait allemaal weer superstabiel.
Timo002 @sOid2 februari 2025 14:35
Ik durf niet te updaten omdat ik bang ben dat ik alles opnieuw moet doen. Wat moet je zoal rekening mee houden?
Tarquin @Timo0023 februari 2025 00:15
Het kan een forse breaking upgrade zijn.
Ze gaan naar een andere driver, nl ember. Dat was voor mij ook reden om naar een nieuwe (efr32) stick over te stappen. Die moest eerst nog geflashed worden (wat gelukkig echt makkelijk online kan).
Maar daarna lag het netwerk er dus wel volledig uit.

Wat wel goed ging:
het grootste deel van de apparaten gaat na 24/36/48 uur geen contact automatisch in pairing mode.
Zigbee2Mqtt kende uit de configfile de namen van al die dingen nog.
Dus na anderhalve dag probeerde ik een lamp te pairen en kwamen er ineens allemaal sensoren weer terug.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Tarquin3 februari 2025 08:01
Dat lag zeer waarschijnlijk niet aan de upgrade maar aan de wijziging van de stick. Grote kans dat daarmee de netwerk identifier / key ook is aangepast.
Tarquin @Bor3 februari 2025 08:59
Ja inderdaad. Maar die wisseling van stick deed ik wel vanwege de upgrade, omdat de EFR32 meer ondersteund lijkt te worden (zo lees ik de aankondiging dat ze de ember driver gaan gebruiken)
NLkaiser @Tarquin3 februari 2025 07:55
Ik heb een flink aantal dongle's gehad en de enige waar ik over te spreken ben is de slzb-06m
- ota updates via een webpanel
- ota zigbee stack updates (na dus naar ember support)
- poe power zodat ik hem kan rebooten via m'n switch
https://smlight.tech/product/slzb-06m/
En geen problemen met overstappen naar z2m 2.0

[Reactie gewijzigd door NLkaiser op 3 februari 2025 07:57]

Michelli @Timo0022 februari 2025 15:06
Je moet eigenlijk vooral een paar zaken toevoegen aan je configuration.yaml. Daarna zou alles gewoon moeten werken na de update.

Staat hier goed uitgelegd: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/discussions/24198
sOid @Michelli2 februari 2025 16:51
Ik heb best wat dingen opnieuw moeten koppelen en renamen. Maar dat kan aan mijn config hebben gelegen.
Xatom @Timo0022 februari 2025 14:57
Ik zou even de release notes van 2.0.0 bekijken, daar staat alles erg gedetailleerd beschreven. Volgens is er vooral een hoop weggehaald wat al een poosje deprecated was. Met een beetje geluk hoef je dus niks te doen :)
AibohphobiA BoB @Xatom3 februari 2025 13:51
Met heel veel geluk hoef je niets te doen. Als je een SLZB-06M coordinator gebruikt dan is de kans groot dat het instabiel wordt (ik moet hem nu 1x per week rebooten). En als je Node-Red gebruikt werkt er niet een drukknop meer omdat de hele Action is verdwenen (geen idee waarom, het is een beetje waar een drukknop om gaat). Door een goed verstopte optie 'Home Assistant legacy action sensors' aan te zetten werkt het weer, maar ik maar matig te spreken over deze update.
Het heeft niets dan ellende gebracht.
vinx77 @Timo0022 februari 2025 19:50
Sinds ik een network_key heb ingesteld, enkel jaren geleden, heb ik geen problemen meer gehad met updaten van de hardware image. Zelfs een compleet nieuwe coördinator gekocht en werkte zonder problemen.

Zie https://www.zigbee2mqtt.i...ee-network-encryption-key en https://www.zigbee2mqtt.i...ation/zigbee-network.html voor als je dat nog niet hebt. Ik heb dit zelf tegelijk gedaan met het aanpassen van het kanaal, en dan moet je sowieso alles opnieuw configureren. Net even gekeken, en ik kon 123 niet zien of je ergens de network_key kan uitlezen, als je die niet hebt ingesteld.
I5413 @Timo0023 februari 2025 09:15
Persoonlijk werkte de update bij mij gelijk ik heb niks hoeven doen.

Nu ben ik een jaar geleden ook met een verse installatie begonnen, dus misschien dat dat hielp.
Orthodroom @dog4life2 februari 2025 19:37
Toevallig gisteren geprobeerd draaiend te krijgen in Docker op mijn Pi. Helaas nog niet gelukt. Waarschijnlijk door oude handleidingen en dat dit dan een nieuwe versie is die ik heb.
keroner @dog4life3 februari 2025 19:43
Bij mij brak de boel ook met de 2.x release.
Kwam er gisteren achter dat in mijn geval (sonoff stick) een adapter een adapter toevoegen in de config alles weer oploste.

Gelukkig heb ik alles en Zigbee en hard wired.
Als Zigbee, Hass, wathever er uitlogt blijven alle schakelaars gewoon werken.
Anders vermoord mijn vrouw me ;)
RogerSch 2 februari 2025 15:27
Ik maak nu gebruik van een deCONZ adapter met de bij behorende software in Home Assistant. Dat werkt prima voor al mijn Zigbee devices.
Mij is nu niet duidelijk wat de meerwaarde van deze applicatie is voor mijn gebruik.
En welke Zigbee adapters zijn er die je niet zelf hoeft te flashen voor deze applicatie?
haling @RogerSch2 februari 2025 16:23
Bij deCONZ had ik veel niet-ondersteunde (Aqara) devices en het was ook vrij instabiel. ZHA werkte al beter, maar ook daar verloor ik regelmatig sensoren.

Met Z2M is mijn Zigbee-netwerk al een paar jaar ontzettend stabiel, en alle devices die ik heb worden perfect onderstuend.

Ik heb overigens niets hoeven te flashen of zo.
Goldwing1973 @haling2 februari 2025 17:33
Draai hier al jaren DeConz en het is heel stabiel.
In het begin heb ik een hoop problemen gehad ermee omdat ik de Conbee2 direct in de computer waar DeConz op draaide had zitten en moet minimaal 2x per week DeConz herstarten.
Na het gebruik van een 2 meter USB verlengkabel waren die problemen voorbij.
Heb een Zigbee netwerk met 121 devices
_Richie_ @Goldwing19732 februari 2025 18:12
Ook een tijdje deconz gehad en gehikt tegen de overstap. Maar ik begon me steeds meer te ergeren aan gebrek aan ondersteuning van bepaalde devices. Verder was het koppelen met devices ook echt dramatisch.

Maar nu met een poe zigbee device en zigbee2mqtt was er een wereld van verschil tov de oude situatie…snelle koppeling, veel sneller en top ondersteuning voor Ali devices.
jurroen @RogerSch2 februari 2025 18:33
Als je nu een werkende en stabiele setup hebt: vooral zo houden. Ik heb in het begin (vele jaren geleden) een Conbee II stick gekocht, werkte niet lekker door deCONZ toen.

Gelijk een Z2M-compatible stick gekocht en sindsdien niet meer terug gekeken. Is denk ik een kwestie van waar je mee begint. Wel merk ik dat de support van Z2M ongekend groot is. Het ondersteund meer devices dan deCONZ en ZHA.

Een voordeel van MQTT is dat je het ook voor andere zaken kunt gebruiken. Dan heb je niet nóg een hele andere stack draaien.
ronald136813 2 februari 2025 19:23
Goed artikel

Ik heb domoticz al jaren met zwavejs-ui werkt perfect onder docker ook
de rest MQTT , had een keer met sonof zigbree bridge pro zitten rommelen maar werkte niet ok
Bovendien zit zigbee in de 2.4 ghz wifi band dus je zou theoretisch ik dacht kanaal 11 uit moeten zetten

zie hier https://www.metageek.com/.../zigbee-wifi-coexistence/

Maar ik heb ook zo een sonof zigbee co-ordinator met een omni antenne die denk ik wel beter werkt dan die andere box die ik had ik had problemen met die temp sensors van sonoff die lagen er vaak af.
Dus ik heb nu temp sensors met D1 mini ESP8266 of ESP32 en dat werkt ook prima , die hebben alleen een kleine usb voeding nodig, als firmware gebruik ik net als velen Tasmota in die dingen.
iAR 3 februari 2025 08:14
Ik zou graag overstappen met mijn SkyConnect stick, ik heb af en toe problemen met ZHA.
Maar ik kreeg destijds Z2M niet aan de praat door eeuwige ‘herdsman’ problemen. Vier fora verder zonder oplossing heb ik ZHA maar gekozen.

Nu nog overstappen, of beter proberen over te stappen lijkt me lastig en eng.
JorisM 2 februari 2025 17:31
Dank voor het toevoegen van Z2M aan Downloads @Drobanir _/-\o_
Barreljan 4 februari 2025 10:48
Zigbee2MQTT versie: 2.0.0 commit: 060ae99cff715cc9ef6a0cfa7cae0cdcb17f0c8a
Coördinator type: zStack12 (CC2531)
Coordinator revisie: 20201127

Via portainer de zigbee2mqtt stack geopend en de container bijgewerkt naar 2.1.0 en alles werkt prima!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

