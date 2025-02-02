Zigbee2MQTT maakt het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten aan te sturen zonder gebruik te hoeven maken van de gateway of bridge van de fabrikant. Dit doet het door van MQTT gebruik te maken, waardoor het eenvoudig te integreren is in smarthomesoftware zoals bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant, Homey of Domoticz. Versie 2.1.0 is uitgekomen en deze bevat een groot aantal verbeteringen en bugfixes en er is ondersteuning voor een kleine veertig nieuwe apparaten toegevoegd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements #25649 Add a settings option to log to console in json format

#25632 Allow Home Assistant OTA Update entity to show progress while updating

#8685 SNZB-02D: add support for temperature and humidity calibration

#8635 Add Niko switch action reporting functionality

#8627 Improve Ubisys S1-R (Series 2) support

#8684 SNZB-02D: add support for comfort levels and temperature units

#3028 Allow more precise control of Aqara DJT11LM sensitivity

#8673 Improvements for LiXee

#8616 Expose uart_connection and uart_baud_rate for WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4

and for WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4 #8592 Add illuminance_raw

#25361 Expose battery % for Lutron Z3-1BRL

#8589 Add thermostat endpoints to Ubisys b0 Fixes #26035 Add Home Assistant device class for flow rates (e.g., Sonoff SWV)

#25530 Add semver tags to Docker releases

#25997 Allow to set throttle via frontend

#25456 Container: remove modifying capabilities of /usr/bin/node

#25611 Enable use of MQTT username without password

#25737 Fix Error: write after end error

error #25715 Fix Failed to call 'Frontend' 'stop' (TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'close')

#25963 Fix duplicate action publish when advanced.output has attribute

publish when has #25693 Long startup time when OnEvent 'start' times out (repeatedly)

'start' times out (repeatedly) #26019 Only use endpoint-specific states if the device definition uses them

#25634 Remove invalid warn log_level nurikk/zigbee2mqtt-frontend#2369

nurikk/zigbee2mqtt-frontend#2369 #8694 Improve Tuya BAC-003 support

#8691 TYBAC-006: Update system_mode to support "off", dropping "state"

#8686 Add Lidl HG09155C and HG09155B to the list of Lidl devices

#8687 Encoding error in boost-heating emoji (♨)

#8676 Decrease SmartThings IM6001-MPP01 reporting interval

#8679 Fix missing action messages for Legrand Wireless Shutter switch 0067646

#8674 Fix Tuya ZY-M100-24GV3 losing settings

#8651 Improve AVATTO ME168 support

#8681 Invert direction for Smartwings shades

#8672 Fixes for Namron Edge Thermostat

#655 Support OTA for Namron 1402769

#8644 Fix CO2 value interpretation

#8633 Add missing actions for Philips Hue Tap (8718696743133)

#8624 Add custom cluster for Wirenboard

#25491 Fix data.substr is not a function for Xiaomi A6121

for Xiaomi A6121 #23661 Fix no state reported for GL-SD-001P

#8625 Improve Imhotep Creation E-Ctrl integration

#23661 Configure state reporting for Gledopto GL-SD-001

#25605 Fix duplicate publish for some Tuya devics

#25581 Fix Tuya ZG-227ZL batterty %

#8595 Fix inverted position for Tuya TS0601_cover_3

for Tuya TS0601_cover_3 #25682 Add additional motion_state to Tuya ZG-205Z/A

to Tuya ZG-205Z/A #8593 MAZDA TR-M2Z Remove 'temperature' exposes

#8588 PRO-900Z: Removed valve_state and added climate running_state

and added climate #25763 Rename Avatto to AVATTO

to #25674 Fix configure reporting failing for QBKG20LM

#25020 Fix Value: '4' not found in: [0, 1] error for Aqara SRTS-A01

error for Aqara SRTS-A01 #25561 Fix Aqara SRTS-A01 child lock

#8571 Fix Centralite 4257050-ZHAC to ignore 'transition'

#25365 Fix detect TH01 as temperature sensor

as temperature sensor #25652 Fix missing commandMoveHue converter for OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ

converter for OSRAM AC0251100NJ/AC0251600NJ/AC0251700NJ #8572 Fix Salus FC600 OTA

#8569 Add 550B1012 whitelabel

#25613 Fix configure of some IKEA remotes failing

#23661 Fix no state reported for GL-SD-003P

#8565 Fix ZWT198/ZWT100-BH preset modes

#8557 Fix duplicated Tuya vendor

#8561 Increase BRT-100-TRV step accuracy

#1301 Move Niko custom clusters to zigbee-herdsman-converters

#1306 Ember: ignore endpoint for Touchlink matching

#1300 Fill out missing Touchlink cluster info

#1293 ZBOSS: fix reverse extended panid

#1292 AES-128-MMO incorrect calculation

#1289 ZBOSS: fixed port reconnection processing during RESET New supported devices This release adds support for 39 devices: #8699 DSZ12060 ORVIBO Spot light S10

ORVIBO Spot light S10 #8693 GL-G-005P Gledopto Zigbee 7W garden light Pro RGB+CCT

Gledopto Zigbee 7W garden light Pro RGB+CCT #8695 POK014 PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: k-type

PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: k-type #8695 POK015 PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: pt1000

PushOk Hardware External probe temperature sensor: pt1000 #8690 WSMD-4 AVATTO 4 gang switch

AVATTO 4 gang switch #8682 DS-Z-001DE DIRECTSIGNS RGB + CCT LED Controller

DIRECTSIGNS RGB + CCT LED Controller #8677 SBDV-00185 Sber Thermostatic radiator valve

Sber Thermostatic radiator valve #8667 SM0502 SIMON i7 2-gang smart dimming switch

SIMON i7 2-gang smart dimming switch #8650 4512783/4512784 Namron Namron edge termostat

Namron Namron edge termostat #8658 ATMS10013Z3 Ourtop Zigbee 3 Phase Meter

Ourtop Zigbee 3 Phase Meter #8671 ROB_200-001-0 ROBB Door/window sensor

ROBB Door/window sensor #8662 SR-ZG9070A-SS Sunricher Smart photoelectric smoke alarm

Sunricher Smart photoelectric smoke alarm #8670 ZG-303Z HOBEIAN Soil moisture sensor

HOBEIAN Soil moisture sensor #8670 ZG-302ZM HOBEIAN Motion sensing switch

HOBEIAN Motion sensing switch #8660 WS-K07E Aqara Light switch H2 EU (single rocker)

Aqara Light switch H2 EU (single rocker) #8660 WS-K08E Aqara Light switch H2 EU (double rocker)

Aqara Light switch H2 EU (double rocker) #8640 ZWPM16 AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter

AVATTO Zigbee smart energy meter #8654 3RSP02065Z Third Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power

Third Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power #8654 3RSP02064Z Third Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power

Third Reality Zigbee / BLE smart plug with power #8652 SR-ZG9030F-PS Sunricher Smart human presence sensor

Sunricher Smart human presence sensor #8618 AE-940K ACMELEC Compatible with Daikin vrv system

ACMELEC Compatible with Daikin vrv system #8618 AE-669K ACMELEC Compatible with Mitsubishi Electric vrf system

ACMELEC Compatible with Mitsubishi Electric vrf system #8620 SR-ZG9060A-GS Sunricher Smart combustible gas sensor

Sunricher Smart combustible gas sensor #8620 SR-ZG9060B-CS Sunricher Smart carbon monoxide alarm

Sunricher Smart carbon monoxide alarm #8620 SR-ZG9050C-WS Sunricher Smart water leakage sensor

Sunricher Smart water leakage sensor #8620 SR-ZG9050B-WS Sunricher Water leakage alarm

Sunricher Water leakage alarm #8609 C-ZB-DM204 Candeo Zigbee micro smart dimmer

Candeo Zigbee micro smart dimmer #8601 GWA1201_TWO_WAY_SWITCH Gewiss GWA1201

Gewiss GWA1201 #8602 SR-ZG2835RAC-UK Sunricher Push compatible zigBee knob smart dimmer

Sunricher Push compatible zigBee knob smart dimmer #8598 929003151601 Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe G30 500lm

Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe G30 500lm #8598 929003151701 Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe Large G40 500lm

Philips Hue Lightguide E26 Globe Large G40 500lm #25328 2CT Tuya Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp

Tuya Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp #8582 501.39 Paulmann Universal-switch white

Paulmann Universal-switch white #8585 RF 274 T innr Smart filament bulb E27 tunable edison

innr Smart filament bulb E27 tunable edison #8576 929003667001 Philips Hue white GU10 bluetooth

Philips Hue white GU10 bluetooth #8564 ID200W-ZIGB ION Industries LED Zigbee Dimmer

ION Industries LED Zigbee Dimmer #8567 511.020 iluminize Zigbee 3.0 LED controller multi 4 - 5A, CCT WW/CW LED

iluminize Zigbee 3.0 LED controller multi 4 - 5A, CCT WW/CW LED #8568 929003823201 Philips Hue Tento Black 42.1 cm

Philips Hue Tento Black 42.1 cm #8563 TS0726_3_gang Tuya 3 gang switch with neutral wire Fixed device detections #26036 Detect _TZE284_vvmbj46n as Tuya ZTH05Z

as Tuya ZTH05Z #3471 Detect SLP3 as Hive 1613V

as Hive 1613V #26011 Detect _TZE204_5slehgeo as Moes ZTS-EUR-C

as Moes ZTS-EUR-C #8675 Detect _TZE200_vvmbj46n as ONENUO TH05Z

as ONENUO TH05Z #8659 Detect _TZ3210_iw0zkcu8 as _TZ3210_iw0zkcu8

as #8574 Detect _TZE200_wtikaxzs as Nous E6

as Nous E6 #8669 Detect TS011F instead of BSD29_1

#20265 Detect _TZE204_2imwyigp as Tuya MG-ZG03W

as Tuya MG-ZG03W #8657 Detect af22cef59b2543d1be1dfab4f1c9c920 as ORVIBO DD10Z

as ORVIBO DD10Z #25891 Detect _TZE284_iwn0gpzz as Tuya SPM01V2.5

as Tuya SPM01V2.5 #8638 Detect _TZE200_jkfbph7l as AVATTO ME167

as AVATTO ME167 #8634 Detect _TZE204_g5xqosu7 as Tuya TS0601_cover_8

as Tuya TS0601_cover_8 #8639 Detect _TZE204_tgdnh7pw as AVATTO ZDMS16-1

as AVATTO ZDMS16-1 #8632 Detect _TZE284_dhke3p9w as FORIA F00YK04-18-1

as FORIA F00YK04-18-1 #8628 Detect _TZE204_xalsoe3m as Moes BHT-002-GCLZB

as Moes BHT-002-GCLZB #8607 Detect _TZE204_57hjqelq as Roximo CRTZ01

as Roximo CRTZ01 #8619 Detect _TZE284_ne4pikwm as Nedis ZBHTR20WT

as Nedis ZBHTR20WT #8617 Detect _TZE284_ny94onlb as Tuya SPM02V2.5

as Tuya SPM02V2.5 #8614 Detect _TZE284_xnbkhhdr as Tuya ZWT198/ZWT100-BH

as Tuya ZWT198/ZWT100-BH #8436 Detect _TZE204_2cyb66xl as AVATTO ZDMS16-1

as AVATTO ZDMS16-1 #8591 Detect _TZ3000_v1w2k9dd as Tuya ZY-ZTH02

as Tuya ZY-ZTH02 #25753 Detect _TZE204_jygvp6fk as Tuya TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_2

as Tuya TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_2 #8584 Detect _TZ3000_do6txrcw as Tuya TS0222

as Tuya TS0222 #8586 Detect _TZE200_127x7wnl as Moes ZTS-EUR-C

as Moes ZTS-EUR-C #8587 Detect _TZE200_7shyddj3 as Tuya TS0601_cover_1

as Tuya TS0601_cover_1 #25712 Detect _TZE200_clrdrnya as Wenzhi WZ-M100

as Wenzhi WZ-M100 #25429 Detect _TZE204_a2jcoyuk as Tuya TS0601_cover_1

as Tuya TS0601_cover_1 #8573 Detect _TZE200_h2rctifa as Tuya ZS-TYG3-SM-61Z

as Tuya ZS-TYG3-SM-61Z #8580 Detect _TZE200_ybsqljjg as AVATTO ME168

as AVATTO ME168 #8578 Detect _TZE204_81yrt3lo as Tuya PJ-1203A

as Tuya PJ-1203A #8579 Detect _TZE204_uo8qcagcn as Tuya TS0601_gas_sensor_4

as Tuya TS0601_gas_sensor_4 #23155 Detect _TZ3000_x3ewpzyr as Tuya XSH01A

as Tuya XSH01A #8552 Detect _TZ3000_3ias4w4oz as Nedis ZBPO130FWT

as Nedis ZBPO130FWT #25426 Detect _TZ3000_jsfzkftc as Tuya TS0001_power

as Tuya TS0001_power #8559 Detect _TZE204_7bztmfm1 as Tuya TS0601_smart_CO_air_box

as Tuya TS0601_smart_CO_air_box #8562 Detect _TZE204_tzreobvu as Tuya TOQCB2-80

as Tuya TOQCB2-80 #8558 Detect _TZE284_rccxox8pz as Tuya PA-44Z

as Tuya PA-44Z #25365 Detect TH01 as Zbeacon TH01