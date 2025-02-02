Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. De software is beschikbaar is een standaard- en pro-versie; de verschillen tussen beide worden op deze pagina tegen elkaar afgezet. In versie 13.00 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 13.00: PTGui 13 features a new Patch Tool (in the Pro version), DNG output, improved RAW file handling and much more! For an overview of the most important changes see What's new in PTGui 13. Detail Viewer: New Patch Tool (see above)

Detail Viewer: New View Panel which shows and edits the current viewing angles.

Detail Viewer: New Snapshot tool. This saves the current view to an image. Rather than a screenshot, this actually renders the current view at full resolution.

A DNG output format option was added.

PTGui can now remove chromatic aberration and apply noise reduction to RAW and DNG source images. A new 'RAW Preprocess' tab has been added for this purpose.

Certain cameras, for example those in DJI drones, produce DNG files with an embedded lens correction profile. PTGui now reads and applies this profile, giving a much improved image quality.

Support for JPEG 2000 file format was added (both input and output).

New command: Control points - Delete control points between non-adjacent images can. For example if we have 3 images in a row, we may already have control points between image 1 & 2 and between 2 & 3. Any control points between image 1 & 3 will be deleted. Especially in case of parallax, this will improve alignment.

If Exposure Fusion is not enabled, the default HDR workflow has been changed to 'Merge to HDR first, then blend', because this results in much faster rendering of the panorama and requires less memory. Blend planes cannot be generated in this mode though. For exposure fusion panoramas, blend planes are still enabled by default because this gives better results. The default HDR workflow can be overridden in the Exposure/HDR tab.

PTGui is better able to find control points for back-to-back fisheye images such as those produced by one shot 360 degree cameras. Back-to-back fisheye images overlap in just a narrow ring at the edge of the fisheye circle, and until now PTGui had difficulty finding control points.

The default spacing between items in the user interface has been increased slightly, for better readability.

Keyboard shortcuts have been added for navigating between the tabs in the main window (see menu View -> Go to Tab).

PTGui no longer always attempts to use the source color profile for the output. Instead there's now an 'Automatic' setting, where it will pick a suitable color space. Color profiles created by scanner or camera calibration tools are often input-only, and attempting to use this same color space for the output would result in an error. It also avoids the use of LUT color spaces, which are slow to render. PTGui always picks a color space 'better' than those of the source images (i.e. a color space with a wider gamut), so no color information is lost. This is just the new default behavior; a custom color profile can still be chosen for the output.

Separate color profiles can be selected for the LDR and HDR output images. HDR output requires a linear color profile, while for LDR images usually a profile with some gamma curve is used.

White balance adjustment has been moved to a dedicated White Balance panel in the Panorama Editor. Previously this was in the Post Process panel. White balance adjustment affects both the HDR and LDR output, and this separates it from the other adjustments in the Post Processing tab, which only affect the LDR output.

Additional Tint control for adjusting white balance. 'Temperature' adjusts between blue and yellow, 'Tint' between green and magenta.

'As Shot' white balance is replaced by an 'Automatic' setting. In Automatic mode the average color temperature of all source images is calculated, and this is used for the generated panorama. Better results are obtained for source images are taken with automatic white balance. If all images were taken with identical white balance, 'Automatic' will give the same result as 'As Shot'.

A new command line option was added for creating a new project file from a given set of images and optionally a template: PTGui[.exe] -createproject img1.jpg img2.jpg -output project.pts [-template template.pts] This creates a project file for the given source images, optionally using a template, but does not stitch it yet. No GUI is shown. The project can be opened in PTGui, or it can be stitched from the command line using the -stitchnogui flag. The -createproject and -stitchnogui flags can even be combined in a single command line, in which case the project is created and stitched in one go: PTGui[.exe] -createproject img1.jpg img2.jpg -output project.pts -template template.pts -stitchnogui project.pts

PTGui can now read accelerometer and compass data from iPhone images, so the images will be positioned correctly immediately after loading.

New 'Color sampler' tool in Panorama Editor and Detail Viewer. This can be used to adjust the white balance, by clicking on a grey area in the scene. And in the Pro version this allows adjusting the HDR exposure for the selected pixel to a given value. This way it's possible to photograph a grey card with known reflectance and match the HDR exposure to scene light intensity at the location of the grey card.

'Images -> Link HDR Bracketed exposures' now also works even if PTGui wasn't able to detect a repeating exposure sequence. In this case a custom bracket size can be entered.

The Panorama Editor can now preview the true HDR image. Previously it would always show the LDR output, which has curves applied and may be tone mapped. The full dynamic range can be inspected using the Exposure slider in the Display panel in the Panorama Editor.

There's a new 'HDR Exposure' panel in the panorama editor, to adjust the brightness of the generated HDR image. Previously PTGui would always scale the HDR output such that white in the middle exposure (i.e. the 0EV image when bracketing) would be mapped to a brightness of 1.0 in the HDRI. Two additional option have now been added: use the brightest exposure as a reference (so all HDR pixels will lie between 0.0 and 1.0) and Absolute Exposure. In the latter case the HDR exposure is set as an absolute EV offset relative to a 1.0 second exposure at f/1.0 and ISO 100. The HDR exposure can be adjusted interactively using the new Color sampler tool (see above).

For .exr output the Zip and Dwa compression level can be configured in the file format settings window.

Linux: with the -stitchnogui flag PTGui can now run truly headless. Previously a workaround using a VNC server was needed because PTGui required a $DISPLAY even for command line operation.

Linux: if no temporary folders have been configured, PTGui will now by default use /var/tmp for temporary files. Previously it would use /tmp, but on certain Linux distributions this is a ramdisk, which is unsuitable for the (huge) temporary files created by PTGui.

The standard version and the Pro version are now distributed in a single download. After activation the appropriate version is run.

The minimum system requirements had to be updated: PTGui now requires at least macOS 10.15 (Catalina), or Windows 10 build 18362. PTGui for Linux was built against glibc 2.28, which is found in Debian 10.

Multiple lens profiles can now be used in a project without switching to Advanced mode. Previously, switching back to Simple mode would remove all but the first lens profile. Because the new Patch function uses a dedicated lens profile for patch images, this would corrupt any existing patch images.

Added keyboard shortcut for 'Link HDR Bracketed Exposures'.

Added Brazilian Portuguese translation by Bruno Henrique Vaz Silveira. Muito obrigado Bruno!

To link bracketed exposures, the images must have the same size and orientation. If this is not the case, PTGui would show an error "These images cannot be linked because they have different dimensions". The error now includes the file names of the images that cannot be linked. This can be useful in the Batch Builder if there are many images and it is not immediately clear which images are causing the error.

If the Batch Builder encounters a corrupt image, and error will be logged but it will continue generating the remaining projects. Previously the Batch Builder would abort.

PTGui 13 now runs natively on Windows on ARM processors. The installer will automatically install the ARM application if an ARM processor is detected.

When right clicking in the Panorama Editor at a location where multiple images overlap, the context menu now shows a '⏺' icon next to the image which is used by the blender at that location.

When working with rectilinear source images, if an image was significantly misplaced, the optimizer could get stuck and report and 'Inf' control point error. This should no longer happen.

Fixed: When quitting PTGui and multiple unsaved projects are open, each project's main window is brought to the foreground when PTGui asks whether to save that particular project. Previously it was unclear which project was being referred to.

Linux: Wayland displays are now supported. The desktop entry installed by the bundled install.sh script no longer forces PTGui to run under X11 (XWayland). PTGui should now run fine under Wayland.

The QuickTime VR output format is now marked as 'legacy'.

OpenCL GPU acceleration is now enabled by default for Intel GPUs with Intel's driver version 31 or later. This includes Intel Iris Xe and Intel Arc GPUs. acceleration can be disabled in Options.

The Batch Stitcher can now accept batch lists (.ptgbatch) via drag and drop. Previously this was only possible by using the 'Open Batch List' menu item.

Added Linear BT.2020 / BT.2100 color space to the list of preset HDR output color spaces.

On Windows and Linux, multiple instances of the batch stitcher can be started by launching PTGui with these command line flags: PTGui[.exe] -batch -newinstance. Stitching multiple batch lists in parallel can be faster in some cases. On macOS this option is not supported due to limitations in macOS.

Batch Stitcher: If 'Automatically Save Batch List' is enabled, the batch list will now be saved in the background, while the next project is being stitched. Previously the Batch Stitcher would wait for the save operation to complete between projects. This significantly speeds up the process when stitching a long list of many small panoramas, as saving the batch list would take a significant amount of time.

Added support for the QooCam 3 Ultra.

Added support for Insta360 .insp files. These images are actually jpeg files with a different extension. PTGui can now read these files directly, renaming the extension is no longer needed.

PTGui can now read TIFF source images in 'tiled' format (for example as saved by Pano2VR).

PTGui Pro can now read metadata from EXR images saved by OpenImageIO

Linux: install.sh can now be run either as root or as a regular user. When run as root, PTGui will be installed system-wide. Otherwise it will be installed in the user's home directory.

Linux: Added ptgui.nix for installing PTGui in NixOS. See ptgui.nix for instructions.

PTGui can now read TIFF files with embedded JPEG compressed data.

The control point finder is now more sensitive in darker areas of images.