Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.23 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.23: PTGui would fail to load certain DNG files, giving the error message 'Unknown error'

Support added for Kandao QooCam 3.

Fixed: PTGui when launched with the -stitchnogui flag could display an error message 'invalid lock file'

Fixed: PTGui when launched with the -stitchnogui flag could (incorrectly) show a popup 'It appears that PTGui previously crashed while using OpenCL for GPU acceleration.'

Fixed: if 'Optimize Brightness' was enabled in the automatic exposure and color adjustment settings (in the Exposure/HDR tab), the brightness optimization could behave erratic, resulting in very dark images.

Fixed: subtle color banding artifacts could appear in the output if multiband blending was used and GPU acceleration enabled

Fixed: cropping circle of the lens profile for the Samsung Gear 360 (2016 model) was slighly too large

If an unsuitable color profile was selected for the output (for example a source-only profile), PTGui would show a cryptic error message ('cmsCreateTransformTHR failed'). Now PTGui will show a more helpful error message.

Fixed: Mi Sphere camera: automatic levelling worked only for JPEG images, not for DNG images

Fixed: The PTGui web viewer (Tools - Publish to Website) only supported positive values, for camera rotation from left to right. Now negative values can be used to get the opposite rotation.

The Flash panorama viewer is obsolete and has been removed from Publish to Website.