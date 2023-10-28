Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added Issue 8076 Added a "Clone and edit"-button

Issue 7204 Added the ability to customize the URL protocol types Firefly III accepts

Issue 8098 More tests in the navigation class, thanks @tonicospinelli! Changed Refactored the Actions of GitHub

The transaction currencies are now linked to users, and can be enabled per user

A few upgrade commands are refactored

You can no longer edit vital parts of reconciled transactions Deprecated Remove old v3 layout. Fixed Bad math in the order of piggy banks

Issue 8084 @JoSchrader fixed an issue with a duplicate button

Issue 8103 Bulk edit would not accept transaction descriptions longer than 255 characters

Issue 8099 The bill index would never skip the number of periods you indicated

Issue 8069 Rule descriptions would always "1" as description. Thanks @Maxco10!

Null pointer in bill overview

Missing method after refactoring. API API will no longer accept changes to amount and account fields for reconciled transactions