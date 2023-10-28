Software-update: Firefly III 6.0.30

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added Changed
  • Refactored the Actions of GitHub
  • The transaction currencies are now linked to users, and can be enabled per user
  • A few upgrade commands are refactored
  • You can no longer edit vital parts of reconciled transactions
Deprecated
  • Remove old v3 layout.
Fixed
  • Bad math in the order of piggy banks
  • Issue 8084 @JoSchrader fixed an issue with a duplicate button
  • Issue 8103 Bulk edit would not accept transaction descriptions longer than 255 characters
  • Issue 8099 The bill index would never skip the number of periods you indicated
  • Issue 8069 Rule descriptions would always "1" as description. Thanks @Maxco10!
  • Null pointer in bill overview
  • Missing method after refactoring.
API
  • API will no longer accept changes to amount and account fields for reconciled transactions

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.0.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.0.30
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2023 17:24 6

28-10-2023 • 17:24

6

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

19-04 Firefly III 6.6.1 5
15-03 Firefly III 6.5.5 1
23-02 Firefly III 6.5.0 0
14-02 Firefly III 6.4.21 0
07-02 Firefly III 6.4.18 0
17-01 Firefly III 6.4.16 1
07-01 Firefly III 6.4.15 0
14-12 Firefly III 6.4.14 0
29-11 Firefly III 6.4.9 0
08-11 Firefly III 6.4.6 4
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Firefly III
28 oktober 2023 17:35
Je bent weer veel te vlot @Drobanir, ik moest zojuist 6.0.29 pushen want ik ben een sufferd :(.

Als je deze wil aanpassen, heel graag, de fix mag geen naam hebben verder.

Edit: O+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Firefly III op 31 juli 2024 10:18]

AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide 28 oktober 2023 17:43
:-) Ik heb notificatieemails op bepaalde Github repo's, vandaar. Ik heb het aangepast.
Firefly III
@Drobanir28 oktober 2023 18:09
Geef mij maar een dag speling hoor, dit overkomt me wel vaker }:O
stuffer 28 oktober 2023 21:09
Vanochtend naar de versie hiervoor geupdate maar het blijft een fantastisch stukje software!
Draai hem zelf op Ubuntu onder VMWare en werkt altijd!
Ome Ernst 28 oktober 2023 21:55
Ziet er goed uit. Ik doe nu alles in een jaarlijks rekenblad, en een aparte voor de hele looptijd van de hypotheek. Bij elke extra aflossing rekent hij automagisch het nieuwe maandbedrag uit.

Maar even een dockertje opstarten en naast elkaar draaien om te kijken hoe het bevalt.
TheMoonMan0 30 oktober 2023 06:27
kan je die CSV's files of iets anders (noob) los krijgen van je bank? of dient de ingave volledig manueel te gebeuren?

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