Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Added
Changed
- Issue 8076 Added a "Clone and edit"-button
- Issue 7204 Added the ability to customize the URL protocol types Firefly III accepts
- Issue 8098 More tests in the navigation class, thanks @tonicospinelli!
Deprecated
- Refactored the Actions of GitHub
- The transaction currencies are now linked to users, and can be enabled per user
- A few upgrade commands are refactored
- You can no longer edit vital parts of reconciled transactions
Fixed
- Remove old v3 layout.
API
- Bad math in the order of piggy banks
- Issue 8084 @JoSchrader fixed an issue with a duplicate button
- Issue 8103 Bulk edit would not accept transaction descriptions longer than 255 characters
- Issue 8099 The bill index would never skip the number of periods you indicated
- Issue 8069 Rule descriptions would always "1" as description. Thanks @Maxco10!
- Null pointer in bill overview
- Missing method after refactoring.
- API will no longer accept changes to amount and account fields for reconciled transactions