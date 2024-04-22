Software-update: PTGui 12.25

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.25 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.25:
  • When loading images from DJI drones, PTGui will position the images according to the angles recorded in the metadata. For partial panoramas this could result in a panorama that was split at the 180 degree boundary, so some images would be at the right hand side and some at the left hand side, with a gap in the middle. To prevent this, PTGui will center the partial panorama horizontally.
  • Fixed: If tone mapping was enabled for a project and individual layers or blend planes were output, the individual layers and blend planes would have the wrong curve applied, resulting in incorrect brightness or contrast.
  • Fixed: Lines or other small artifacts could occasionally be visible in the panorama if GPU acceleration was enabled
  • Fixed: Mac: it was possible to drag the window upwards behind the menu bar, with no way to move it down again because the title bar is then obstructed by the menu bar.
  • Fixed: possible 'Assertion failed' error for some projects
  • Updated OpenEXR to 3.2.4, fixing some bugs
  • PTGui now recognizes the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm 1:1.8 from the EXIF data
  • PTGui can now load Phase One .IIQ raw files
  • Added lens profile for AstrHori 12mm 2.8 Fisheye

PTGui

Versienummer 12.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

beerse 22 april 2024 11:30
In het verleden heb ik met een filmpje om mij heen gekeken om zo een idee te krijgen van het uitzicht. Nu zijn filmpjes een grote stapel plaatjes met best veel overlap. Daarmee heb ik die foto's eens aan zo'n stitch programma gevoerd maar die verslikte zich dus heb ik het aantal beelden zwaar verminderd en is de panorama foto toch gelukt.

Is er een programma dat vanuit een filmpje in 1 keer wel een mooi panorama beeld kan genereren? Die zou dan naar mijn idee ook de bewegende delen uit de plaatjes moeten kunnen halen. En misschien ook op een hogere resolutie uit moeten kunnen komen.

Zomaar wat gedachten, misschien is dit soort software er al, misschien is het inspiratie voor ontwikkeling.
dehinsh @beerse22 april 2024 13:09
Microsoft ICE kan een panorama direct uit een video maken. Het wordt weliswaar niet meer onderhouden en is niet meer direct te downloaden bij Microsoft. maar werkt ook onder Windows 11 zonder problemen.

Te vinden bijvoorbeeld via https://web.archive.org/w...onfirmation.aspx?id=52459
Jbro 22 april 2024 13:07
Ken een dergelijk programma niet ..... maar je kunt van een filmpje gewoon 'stills' maken oftewel foto's. Daarmee kun je de input leveren voor een programma dat daar dan weer een panorama van maakt.

Stills maken: pak gewoon programma VLC en daar zit de mogelijkheid voor stills ingebakken.
beerse @Jbro22 april 2024 15:27
De plaatjes uit een filmpje halen kan op de commandline met ffmpeg heel goed. Daar dan een panorama mee maken lukt vaak pas als de hoeveelheid plaatjes sterk wordt teruggebracht...

Het lijkt mij echter een voordeel om gebruik te maken van de bewegende-onderdelen zoals die in mpeg (en nieuwere) formaten al wordt gebruikt: Dat de massa die de zelfde kant op beweegt wel wordt meegenomen maar de delen die een andere kant op bewegen juist niet, zodat de pano-software dat niet hoeft uit te rekenen. Ook kan er mogelijk iets gedaan worden aan verscherping of zo omdat er toch zo veel beelden van zijn.

