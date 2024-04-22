Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.25 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.25: When loading images from DJI drones, PTGui will position the images according to the angles recorded in the metadata. For partial panoramas this could result in a panorama that was split at the 180 degree boundary, so some images would be at the right hand side and some at the left hand side, with a gap in the middle. To prevent this, PTGui will center the partial panorama horizontally.

Fixed: If tone mapping was enabled for a project and individual layers or blend planes were output, the individual layers and blend planes would have the wrong curve applied, resulting in incorrect brightness or contrast.

Fixed: Lines or other small artifacts could occasionally be visible in the panorama if GPU acceleration was enabled

Fixed: Mac: it was possible to drag the window upwards behind the menu bar, with no way to move it down again because the title bar is then obstructed by the menu bar.

Fixed: possible 'Assertion failed' error for some projects

Updated OpenEXR to 3.2.4, fixing some bugs

PTGui now recognizes the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm 1:1.8 from the EXIF data

PTGui can now load Phase One .IIQ raw files

Added lens profile for AstrHori 12mm 2.8 Fisheye