Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.22: Added support for Olympus .ori raw files.

In all tables it's now possible to un-select items by ctrl-clicking on a selected item (or cmd-click on Mac).

Fixed: in certain spherical panoramas there would be a slight brightness difference between the left and right hand side of the panorama. In a panorama viewer this would appear as a vertical line.

Fixed: possible crash when right clicking in the Image Parameters table.

Fixed: Linux: On high DPI screens (having a scale factor of 200% or higher) images and thumbnails in the PTGui window were blurry.

Fixed: Linux: PTGui Viewer: On high DPI screens the panorama would occupy only a fraction of the viewer window.

Fixed: Linux: PTGui Viewer: in certain circumstances the viewer would not load a panorama file given on the command line. The window would appear to be stuck in the 'loading panorama' stage.

Fixed: Export to PTGui 10 project would have the yaw, pitch, roll values of all images set to zero.

Fixed: Opening a PTGui Pro project in the standard version could result in an Assertion Failed error.

Fixed: PTGui Viewer failed to start on old Windows 10 versions (before May 2019 update).

On old Windows 10 versions (before May 2019 update), when using the dark theme, PTGui no longer has a dark title bar, to fix some rendering issues. Later Windows 10 versions and Windows 11 are not affected as they support a dark theme natively.