PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.22:
  • Added support for Olympus .ori raw files.
  • In all tables it's now possible to un-select items by ctrl-clicking on a selected item (or cmd-click on Mac).
  • Fixed: in certain spherical panoramas there would be a slight brightness difference between the left and right hand side of the panorama. In a panorama viewer this would appear as a vertical line.
  • Fixed: possible crash when right clicking in the Image Parameters table.
  • Fixed: Linux: On high DPI screens (having a scale factor of 200% or higher) images and thumbnails in the PTGui window were blurry.
  • Fixed: Linux: PTGui Viewer: On high DPI screens the panorama would occupy only a fraction of the viewer window.
  • Fixed: Linux: PTGui Viewer: in certain circumstances the viewer would not load a panorama file given on the command line. The window would appear to be stuck in the 'loading panorama' stage.
  • Fixed: Export to PTGui 10 project would have the yaw, pitch, roll values of all images set to zero.
  • Fixed: Opening a PTGui Pro project in the standard version could result in an Assertion Failed error.
  • Fixed: PTGui Viewer failed to start on old Windows 10 versions (before May 2019 update).
  • On old Windows 10 versions (before May 2019 update), when using the dark theme, PTGui no longer has a dark title bar, to fix some rendering issues. Later Windows 10 versions and Windows 11 are not affected as they support a dark theme natively.

Versienummer PTGui 12.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (5)

Gepetto 4 juli 2023 20:29
Als ik lees waar dit programma toe in staat is, klinkt het bijna alsof het gebruik maakt van AI, maar dat vind ik dan in de omschrijving weer niet terug, Blijkbaar is een hoop rekenkracht voldoende.
Robbierut4 @Gepetto4 juli 2023 21:28
Omdat AI nu een hip modewoord is betekent het niet dat alle software het ineens gebruikt.

PTGui bestaat al zolang ik me kan herinneren, en heeft vanaf het begin al de functie om panorama's te maken.
Ook met bescheiden rekenkracht.

Gewoon slim programmeren is voldoende voor het gros van de toepassingen. En PTGui is door dat slim programmeren het go to programma voor panorama's.
un1ty @Gepetto4 juli 2023 22:33
Jaren (geleden) gebruikt in "operationele" omstandigheden om panorama's te maken en delen waarbij alleen een telezoom lens (grofweg 70-200) meegenomen kon worden.

Fotos genomen in raw (+20MB) met een Nikon D3 tot D4s, en verwerken met PTgui op een ruggedized laptop met een Intel core i7-620 (eerste generatie core chips!). En dat werkte prima, puur CPU gebaseerd, geen magische accelerators, geen cloud compute. Het duurde dan wel 30 minuten (of uren afhankelijk van het aantal fotos en de resolutie) om tot de uiteindelijke full-res panorama te komen, maar in de meeste gevallen was de preview al voldoende, en dat kostte slechts 1-5 minuten. En de 'missrate' waarbij een foto incorrect gestitched werd was vrij laag, en zelfs de consistentie in overgangen was goed te noemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door un1ty op 23 juli 2024 09:19]

Friemel 4 juli 2023 12:11
PTGui? Hmm, is dus iets anders dan PyGUI :/
RogerWilco2 @Friemel4 juli 2023 13:58
Zat ik ook te denken.

